Meghan Trainor Has A Relatable Message About Social Media On New Track

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Meghan Trainor is back with new music and her latest single off her upcoming album is an examination of the time and work we put into seeming effortless on social media. At first glance, "Don't I Make It Look Easy," may come off as your average pop tune but a closer listen to the lyrics reveals the Trainor's message about the facade of keeping up your image on social media apps.

The song starts out as what seems like a confidence track by opening with the song's chorus, "Don't I make it look easy, baby/ When I do what I do? (Uh-huh)/ Don't I make it look easy, baby?" before getting to the real message, "Ah/ Well, I'm foolin' you."

"I just posted a picture, read all the comments/ Are these the good ones? If I'm bein' honest, uh-huh/ I mighta spent an hour on it," she sings in the first verse of the doo-wop-inspired track.

Last month, Trainor teased the relatable track with a hilarious TikTok . "Me posting a 'casual selfie' as if it didn't take 3.25 hours of glam to get the perfect one," the text in the video read as the singer posed for a selfie. Fans took to the comments to talk about how relatable the sentiment of the new song is and share their own struggles with posting selfies. "100 photos later “ah, yes this one’s cute” and then after posting you’re like “why is my eye doing that?" commented one fan. "But then not being able to take a picture we find “good enough” because it doesn’t look like the mirror version of ourselves."

"Don't I Make It Look Easy" is off Trainor's album Takin' It Back which drops on October 21st.

