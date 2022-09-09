Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Claps Back Against Professor Wishing 'Excruciating Pain' Upon Queen Elizabeth II

Source: mega

Mere hours after news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death sent shockwaves around the world, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has risen to the late matriarch’s defense.

When the ruler passed on Thursday, September 8, the entrepreneur took to Twitter, slamming Uju Anya, a Carnegie Mellon University associate professor, for wishing “excruciating” pain upon the Queen.

“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying,” the academic wrote after the monarch’s death. “May her pain be excruciating.”

Source: mega

Although Twitter ultimately took down Anya’s post for violating the social media platform’s “rules,” per the post’s updated landing page, Bezos managed to clap back, defending the Queen before his 5.1 million followers.

“This is someone supposedly working to make the world better?” the Blue Origin mogul replied in a quote tweet. “I don’t think so. Wow.”

Source: mega

Roughly an hour later, Bezos followed up with yet another post, this time focused on memorializing the monarch, who spent a record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

“I can think of no one who better personified duty,” Bezos wrote of the Queen. “My deepest condolences to all the Brits mourning her passing today.”

Bezo’s kind words come just months after the e-commerce mogul and his family enjoyed a seemingly VIP tour of Buckingham Palace, where he reportedly spent “hours” admiring the Royal Family’s various “gems, artworks and prized possessions.”

Source: mega

“The Bezos visit is already jokingly being nicknamed a ‘shopping trip’ by Palace staff,” an unnamed source spilled at the time of his July visit to the London-based palace, adding that the billionaire “showed a particular interest in the Throne Room and Ballroom.”

Bezos wasn’t the only entrepreneur to hold great admiration for the Queen. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also took to social media shortly after the ruler’s passing, sharing his condolences and personal memories of the ruler.

Source: OK! Magazine

“I feel honored to have met HM Queen Elizabeth, and I am very sad to hear of her passing,” Gates wrote in quote tweet of a BBC News report detailing the tragic update. “My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the British people.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook also sounded off on the Queen’s death.

“There is nothing more noble than to devote your life to the service of others,” mused the tech mogul. “We stand with the people of the UK and Commonwealth in honoring the life and dedication to duty of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace.”