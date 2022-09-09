ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Claps Back Against Professor Wishing 'Excruciating Pain' Upon Queen Elizabeth II

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bb0oi_0homANg500
Source: mega

Mere hours after news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death sent shockwaves around the world, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has risen to the late matriarch’s defense.

When the ruler passed on Thursday, September 8, the entrepreneur took to Twitter, slamming Uju Anya, a Carnegie Mellon University associate professor, for wishing “excruciating” pain upon the Queen.

“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying,” the academic wrote after the monarch’s death. “May her pain be excruciating.”

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MfqGH_0homANg500
Source: mega

Although Twitter ultimately took down Anya’s post for violating the social media platform’s “rules,” per the post’s updated landing page, Bezos managed to clap back, defending the Queen before his 5.1 million followers.

“This is someone supposedly working to make the world better?” the Blue Origin mogul replied in a quote tweet. “I don’t think so. Wow.”

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJXvj_0homANg500
Source: mega

Roughly an hour later, Bezos followed up with yet another post, this time focused on memorializing the monarch, who spent a record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

“I can think of no one who better personified duty,” Bezos wrote of the Queen. “My deepest condolences to all the Brits mourning her passing today.”

Bezo’s kind words come just months after the e-commerce mogul and his family enjoyed a seemingly VIP tour of Buckingham Palace, where he reportedly spent “hours” admiring the Royal Family’s various “gems, artworks and prized possessions.”

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfCxZ_0homANg500
Source: mega

“The Bezos visit is already jokingly being nicknamed a ‘shopping trip’ by Palace staff,” an unnamed source spilled at the time of his July visit to the London-based palace, adding that the billionaire “showed a particular interest in the Throne Room and Ballroom.”

Bezos wasn’t the only entrepreneur to hold great admiration for the Queen. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also took to social media shortly after the ruler’s passing, sharing his condolences and personal memories of the ruler.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OK! Magazine

“I feel honored to have met HM Queen Elizabeth, and I am very sad to hear of her passing,” Gates wrote in quote tweet of a BBC News report detailing the tragic update. “My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the British people.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook also sounded off on the Queen’s death.

“There is nothing more noble than to devote your life to the service of others,” mused the tech mogul. “We stand with the people of the UK and Commonwealth in honoring the life and dedication to duty of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Queen Elizabeth’s Plans ‘Cannot Be Moved’ for Harry and Meghan: Palace Source

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth may struggle to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they visit the U.K. next month as the aging monarch has an exceptionally busy week at the beginning of September and, sources at Buckingham Palace said, “Some things cannot be moved.”
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Jeff Bezos
The Independent

Jeff Bezos under fire after tweet about Queen’s death: ‘You should probably stay quiet’

Jeff Bezos weighed in on the impending death of the Queen by taking aim at a professor on Twitter who accused the monarch of genocide – incurring wrath from many who questioned his own billionaire legacy.Around an hour before news of the Queen’s death broke, Bezos quoted a tweet from Carnegie Mellon professor Uju Anya, who’d written several hours before: “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”Bezos, quoting the post, then tweeted: “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.”This...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Rich Mom Who Threw Racist Party Denies Being Racist—Then Admits It

A wealthy Rochester mom held a press conference Tuesday to defend herself against accusations of racism, spilling tears over the pressures of cancel culture—but ended up admitting to engaging in racist behavior, anyway. Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia is being sued by a local fireman after he was invited to a racist party she threw, dubbed a “Juneteenth Parody,” which featuring buckets of KFC fried chicken strewn on the lawn, Hennessy cognac, cutouts of former President Donald Trump, and Juneteenth-themed signs and party favors. The party faced intense public backlash and led to the forced retirement of Rochester Fire Capt. Jeffrey Krywy, who invited the on-duty Black fireman, according to Rochester City Newspaper. “In full disclosure, I do have a Twitter parody account that operates under a veil of a persona—and I have made blatantly racist comments under that persona,” Nicosia said. Although she refused to disclose the handle, the outlet linked Nicosia to @HoHoHomeboyROC, a now-disabled account that made posts mocking AAVE and used a Mammy-era Black caricature as its profile picture. The socialite blamed the racist comments on the culture of Twitter, calling it “part of its charm.”Read it at New York Post
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Uk#Brits
Benzinga

How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer

Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Fox host skewered for claiming the Queen ‘never had a better time’ than when she met Trump: ‘Abject desperation’

Fox News Host Jesse Watters quoted former President Donald Trump saying that “there are those that say that the Queen never had a better time” than during Mr Trump’s visits. Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. “Joe Biden famously said the Queen reminded him of his mother, which I guess is a compliment,” Mr Watters said on his Fox News show on Thursday night. “Few presidents enjoyed their trips to Buckingham Palace more than Trump, who fell in love with the pomp and circumstance, of course.”Referring to Mr Trump, Mr Watters said,...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Amazon
OK! Magazine

King Charles Goes Viral For Rudely Giving Orders To Palace Staff

Though King Charles III has been in his new position for less than a week, some of his actions are already rubbing people the wrong way. On Saturday, September 10, the father-of-two was preparing to sign the Accession Proclamation, but before he sat down at the table, he pointed and gestured for palace staff to clear the area.
WORLD
The Independent

CNN’s Don Lemon says Meghan Markle only recently understanding what it’s like to be ‘treated like a Black woman’ is ‘shocking’

Don Lemon has shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle’s latest episode of Archetypes, in which she and Mariah Carey discussed race and their identities as biracial women.During a broadcast of CNN’s New Day on Wednesday, the CNN host praised the Duchess of Sussex for her “eye-opening” podcast and speaking out against “colourism”. However, Lemon expressed that Meghan was speaking from “a place of privilege” because she “did not have to deal with racism until she married a white man.”“What she is coming from is a place of privilege where she did not have to deal with racism until she...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth's Will Reveals Who Will Receive Her Pet Corgis, Horses

Queen Elizabeth II left behind a vast collection of priceless items, but her beloved horses and dogs were probably her most treasured. Following her death Thursday at age 96, it is unclear who will take care of her three beloved corgis. Despite her love of dogs, it was rumored that Queen Elizabeth II would never get another one after her pet Whisper died in 2018. She reportedly told horse trainer Monty Roberts, "she didn't want to leave any young dog behind."
ANIMALS
The Independent

Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

116K+
Followers
3K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy