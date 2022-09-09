ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WESH

Forecasters watching 2 tropical disturbances

ORLANDO, Fla. — Forecasters are eyeing two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. The first is a tropical wave located just off the west coast of Africa that is producing disorganized thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center is giving the disturbance a 20% chance of development in the next five days.
WKRG

Fewer storms for the weekend, Watching cold front next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered showers and a few storms will remain possible this evening. Bring the rain gear if you plan on heading to those high school football games. Fewer showers are expected as we move through the rest of the late evening and into the night. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
click orlando

Strong storms bring lightning, heavy rain

ORLANDO, Fla – Rounds of heavy rain are moving through Central Florida -- again. With a disturbance parked over the Gulf of Mexico, tropical moisture continues to surge into Florida. Severe thunderstorm warnings popped up for parts of Central Florida this afternoon but have since expired. [TRENDING: Become a...
WEAR

Splash City Adventures in Pensacola to debut new paintball experience

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Splash City Adventures in Pensacola is expanding. This weekend, they're debuting a 3-acre paintball experience. Splash City, which is on Pensacola Boulevard in Car City, is already home to an amusement and water park. It's designed for kids and adults alike, and you even have the option...
WESH

Lovebugs return to Florida: How to get rid of them

ORLANDO, Fla. — Few people enjoy it when lovebugs pop up. Despite urban myths, lovebugs didn't come about from a cloning experiment, they didn't escape from a research facility, and they weren't bio-engineered to attack mosquitoes. Bug experts say the bugs hitched a ride on a ship heading from...
WEAR

Railroad strike could potentially impact Port of Pensacola, Mobile

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The American Railway Association says a railroad strike would cost the U.S. economy $2 billion a day. Two of the railroad industry's prominent unions are threatening to strike if a bargaining deal is not reached by Friday. The federal government is now stepping in. Channel 3 contacted...
WAAY-TV

Shark spotted in ‘thigh-deep’ water near Alabama beach

Apparently sharks like Alabama hospitality. WAAY 31 viewer Meredith Rayburn (yes, we’re related) sent this photo of a shark she spotted Friday afternoon near the shore at The Beach Club on Fort Morgan. (See the full image below.) No one at the beach was able to identify exactly what...
WSFA

Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Mexico Beach, Florida

With close to 175 state parks residing within its borders, Florida is a haven for those who love to explore nature and take part in outdoor recreational activities. A winner of the National Gold Medal Award for Excellence on no less than four separate occasions, Florida’s state park system boasts landscapes that encompass everything from immaculate beaches and verdant wetlands, to flowing rivers and deep caverns.
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Pensacola, FL (with Photos & Maps)

In Pensacola, there are no shortages of delicious places to eat. There are so many places to eat in Pensacola, FL that it can be challenging to choose from. In order to make it easier for you, here are 20 of the best restaurants in Pensacola, FL. There is something for everyone on this list, from seafood to steakhouses.
WKRG News 5

Retired, 21-year Pensacola fire chief dies at 98

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Fire Department announced the passing of a PFD legend, 98-year-old retired Fire Chief Lloyd L. Fleming, Jr. Fleming joined PFD in 1945, right after his father, assistant Fire Chief Lloyd Fleming, Sr., retired. Fleming was promoted up the PFD ranks to Lieutenant in 1953, Captain in 1960, Assistant Chief […]
