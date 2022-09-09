Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Forecasters watching 2 tropical disturbances
ORLANDO, Fla. — Forecasters are eyeing two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. The first is a tropical wave located just off the west coast of Africa that is producing disorganized thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center is giving the disturbance a 20% chance of development in the next five days.
WKRG
Fewer storms for the weekend, Watching cold front next week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered showers and a few storms will remain possible this evening. Bring the rain gear if you plan on heading to those high school football games. Fewer showers are expected as we move through the rest of the late evening and into the night. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Abandoned sailboat in Bon Secour River causing concern
Abandoned boats are a frequent problem along our part of the gulf coast .but a man in Bon Secour has been dealing with an abandoned 30-foot sailboat for more than a year and he wants something done.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Strong storms bring lightning, heavy rain
ORLANDO, Fla – Rounds of heavy rain are moving through Central Florida -- again. With a disturbance parked over the Gulf of Mexico, tropical moisture continues to surge into Florida. Severe thunderstorm warnings popped up for parts of Central Florida this afternoon but have since expired. [TRENDING: Become a...
WEAR
Splash City Adventures in Pensacola to debut new paintball experience
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Splash City Adventures in Pensacola is expanding. This weekend, they're debuting a 3-acre paintball experience. Splash City, which is on Pensacola Boulevard in Car City, is already home to an amusement and water park. It's designed for kids and adults alike, and you even have the option...
WESH
Lovebugs return to Florida: How to get rid of them
ORLANDO, Fla. — Few people enjoy it when lovebugs pop up. Despite urban myths, lovebugs didn't come about from a cloning experiment, they didn't escape from a research facility, and they weren't bio-engineered to attack mosquitoes. Bug experts say the bugs hitched a ride on a ship heading from...
WEAR
Railroad strike could potentially impact Port of Pensacola, Mobile
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The American Railway Association says a railroad strike would cost the U.S. economy $2 billion a day. Two of the railroad industry's prominent unions are threatening to strike if a bargaining deal is not reached by Friday. The federal government is now stepping in. Channel 3 contacted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
Shark spotted in ‘thigh-deep’ water near Alabama beach
Apparently sharks like Alabama hospitality. WAAY 31 viewer Meredith Rayburn (yes, we’re related) sent this photo of a shark she spotted Friday afternoon near the shore at The Beach Club on Fort Morgan. (See the full image below.) No one at the beach was able to identify exactly what...
Mobile County Animal Shelter picks up animal unusual to the shelter
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Animal Shelter is known for helping dogs and cats get off the street and into a forever home. Now, the animal shelter is housing a different animal – a duck. The duck was picked up in the Irvington, Ala. area and brought into the animal shelter off Howells […]
Opp native, Pensacola High coach Cantrell Tyson relying on faith after suffering stroke
This is an opinion piece. It seemed like a normal game day for Opp native and Pensacola High head coach Cantrell Tyson. His team was preparing to start the second half against Pine Forest, Fla., on Saturday morning. (The game was moved from Friday for safety precautions). Suddenly, it was...
Tropical Storm Kay brings flooding to Southern California
The storm, which briefly became a hurricane on Thursday, has already caused heavy rain and flooding in Mexico. Strong winds and rainfall spread into Southern California and Arizona on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Mexico Beach, Florida
With close to 175 state parks residing within its borders, Florida is a haven for those who love to explore nature and take part in outdoor recreational activities. A winner of the National Gold Medal Award for Excellence on no less than four separate occasions, Florida’s state park system boasts landscapes that encompass everything from immaculate beaches and verdant wetlands, to flowing rivers and deep caverns.
Heavy Rain Expected--Sandbags Available
Polk County Making Sandbags Available Until Sept. 14
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Pensacola, FL (with Photos & Maps)
In Pensacola, there are no shortages of delicious places to eat. There are so many places to eat in Pensacola, FL that it can be challenging to choose from. In order to make it easier for you, here are 20 of the best restaurants in Pensacola, FL. There is something for everyone on this list, from seafood to steakhouses.
Retired, 21-year Pensacola fire chief dies at 98
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Fire Department announced the passing of a PFD legend, 98-year-old retired Fire Chief Lloyd L. Fleming, Jr. Fleming joined PFD in 1945, right after his father, assistant Fire Chief Lloyd Fleming, Sr., retired. Fleming was promoted up the PFD ranks to Lieutenant in 1953, Captain in 1960, Assistant Chief […]
City of Spanish Fort purchases 144-acre waterfront property for public park
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not much to look at now, but the City of Spanish Fort has a vision for 144 acres just south of Bay Minette Creek along Highway 225. “It’s huge for our city, first off it’s going to give us a 144-acre park,” said Mayor Mike McMillian. “That’s big for […]
The most dangerous and venomous creature spreading in Florida.
The most dangerous and venomous creature spreading in Florida.Brody J/Flickr. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. One of the most poisonous caterpillars in the United States of America is spreading in Florida State.
$4.9 million coming to Escambia, Santa Rosa Counties to fund local projects
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties are going to see some funding come in for several different projects thanks to Local Support Grants. The grants were approved last Friday at the state’s Legislative Budget Commission meeting. Out of 971 requests, only 239 were approved for a grand total of $175 million. […]
Comments / 0