ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

City of Pensacola accepting applications for Pensacola Youth Council program

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola is now accepting applications for the Pensacola Youth Council. The Pensacola Youth Council is a program for local area high school students interested in becoming involved in their community. The eight-month long program provides an opportunity for Escambia County students to get involved...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola contractor Matt Banks ordered to pay $500,000 in restitution

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks is in more hot water Wednesday night. Banks was once again ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution to six of his former clients. There are dozens and dozens of cases against Banks across our three Northwest Florida counties. Last...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Baldwin County volunteers donate winter clothes, supplies to Ukraine

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The war over Russia's invasion of Ukraine rages on, and volunteers in Baldwin County are again stepping up to help Ukrainian civilians and refugees. Ukrainian civilians caught in the middle of the fight will soon face another battle: surviving the brutal winter. Volunteers gathered...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
WEAR

Splash City Adventures in Pensacola to debut new paintball experience

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Splash City Adventures in Pensacola is expanding. This weekend, they're debuting a 3-acre paintball experience. Splash City, which is on Pensacola Boulevard in Car City, is already home to an amusement and water park. It's designed for kids and adults alike, and you even have the option...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Fire Department mourns loss of legendary retired fire chief

PENACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Fire Department is mourning the loss of a legendary retired fire chief. Fire Chief Lloyd L. Fleming Jr. passed away Sunday at the age of 98. The department says Fleming joined PFD following the retirement of his father, Assistant Fire Chief Lloyd Fleming Sr., in 1945.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Railroad strike could potentially impact Port of Pensacola, Mobile

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The American Railway Association says a railroad strike would cost the U.S. economy $2 billion a day. Two of the railroad industry's prominent unions are threatening to strike if a bargaining deal is not reached by Friday. The federal government is now stepping in. Channel 3 contacted...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola homeless camp under fire by city council member

PENACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola City council member is calling for an audit of the Re-entry Alliance Pensacola camp on Blount Street. The outdoor camp homeless shelter opened last spring, to get people out from under the I-110 overpass. Councilman Delarian Wiggins brought up conditions at the camp during Monday's...
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Distribution#Charity
WEAR

Judge denies Pensacola dentist's request to remove GPS monitoring

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A judge denied a Pensacola dentist's request to remove his GPS monitoring from his conditions of release. Charles Stamitoles appeared in court Wednesday morning alongside his attorneys. Stamitoles is accused of inappropriately touching several patients and one of his employees. One of the alleged victims, Jerri Jones,...
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Charities
WEAR

An Angel's life committed to the animals

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- You can see it all over her face. You can hear it in her voice. The rescue community in Escambia County says there is no mistaking Lori Eddins' genuine passion for what she does. In fact, they tell Channel 3, even the animals know it. Lori...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

DC Reeves begins transition to becoming Pensacola's new mayor

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's mayor-elect started his transition into office Monday. DC Reeves joined Mayor Grover Robinson at his weekly news conference. Reeves thanked Mayor Robinson for taking the next ten weeks to bring him up to speed on current projects before he is sworn in. Reeves says he's already...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket sold in Escambia County remains unclaimed

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Are you a winner? According to the Florida Lottery, a winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket from Monday night's drawing sold in Escambia County remains unclaimed. The winning ticket was sold in Escambia County at the Publix on Mobile Highway. The ticket is valued at $84,222.19. Channel 3...

Comments / 0

Community Policy