City of Pensacola accepting applications for Pensacola Youth Council program
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola is now accepting applications for the Pensacola Youth Council. The Pensacola Youth Council is a program for local area high school students interested in becoming involved in their community. The eight-month long program provides an opportunity for Escambia County students to get involved...
Pensacola contractor Matt Banks ordered to pay $500,000 in restitution
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks is in more hot water Wednesday night. Banks was once again ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution to six of his former clients. There are dozens and dozens of cases against Banks across our three Northwest Florida counties. Last...
Baldwin County volunteers donate winter clothes, supplies to Ukraine
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The war over Russia's invasion of Ukraine rages on, and volunteers in Baldwin County are again stepping up to help Ukrainian civilians and refugees. Ukrainian civilians caught in the middle of the fight will soon face another battle: surviving the brutal winter. Volunteers gathered...
Chick-Fil-A employee stops carjacking outside restaurant in Fort Walton Beach
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man for attempting to carjack a vehicle outside a Chick-Fil-A in Fort Walton Beach Wednesday afternoon. William Branch, 43, of DeFuniak Springs, is charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery. According to the sheriff's office, a young employee of the...
Splash City Adventures in Pensacola to debut new paintball experience
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Splash City Adventures in Pensacola is expanding. This weekend, they're debuting a 3-acre paintball experience. Splash City, which is on Pensacola Boulevard in Car City, is already home to an amusement and water park. It's designed for kids and adults alike, and you even have the option...
Pensacola Fire Department mourns loss of legendary retired fire chief
PENACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Fire Department is mourning the loss of a legendary retired fire chief. Fire Chief Lloyd L. Fleming Jr. passed away Sunday at the age of 98. The department says Fleming joined PFD following the retirement of his father, Assistant Fire Chief Lloyd Fleming Sr., in 1945.
Railroad strike could potentially impact Port of Pensacola, Mobile
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The American Railway Association says a railroad strike would cost the U.S. economy $2 billion a day. Two of the railroad industry's prominent unions are threatening to strike if a bargaining deal is not reached by Friday. The federal government is now stepping in. Channel 3 contacted...
Pensacola homeless camp under fire by city council member
PENACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola City council member is calling for an audit of the Re-entry Alliance Pensacola camp on Blount Street. The outdoor camp homeless shelter opened last spring, to get people out from under the I-110 overpass. Councilman Delarian Wiggins brought up conditions at the camp during Monday's...
UPDATE: Woman requests charges be dropped against former Baptist Health Care VP
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- The woman who was struck by a former Baptist Health Care Vice President, according to an arrest report, says she wants charges against him dropped. The woman has requested the State Attorney's Office drop charges against Dennis Szurkus after she says an arrest report detailing the incident was "inaccurate."
Judge denies Pensacola dentist's request to remove GPS monitoring
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A judge denied a Pensacola dentist's request to remove his GPS monitoring from his conditions of release. Charles Stamitoles appeared in court Wednesday morning alongside his attorneys. Stamitoles is accused of inappropriately touching several patients and one of his employees. One of the alleged victims, Jerri Jones,...
Pensacola woman hospitalized following car accident in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 76-year-old woman was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after getting into a car accident in Escambia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 11 a.m. on State Road 292 - Sorrento Road and Bauer Road. According to Troopers, the 76-year-old woman was driving west...
T.R. Miller High School hosting gun raffle, raising money for athletics club
BREWTON, Ala, (WPMI) — The Athletic Club at T.R. Miller High School is giving away one gun a day. Folks just have to donate $50 to enter to win. "All of the funds raised from this are used by the athletic club to support all 12 sports here at T.R. Miller," said Kyle Hayes, T.R. Miller Athletic Club Vice President.
Man dead after possible shooting at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a possible shooting at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County Wednesday afternoon. Escambia County deputies were dispatched to the apartment complex on Truman Avenue at around 2:50 p.m. and found a man with a possible gunshot wound to the chest.
City of Pensacola looks into $150M plan to modernize Port of Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola is looking to modernize the Port of Pensacola. And they're hoping to get millions from the BP oil spill settlement from Triumph Gulf Coast to get the job done. If the redevelopment of the Port of Pensacola gets the greenlight, it will look...
An Angel's life committed to the animals
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- You can see it all over her face. You can hear it in her voice. The rescue community in Escambia County says there is no mistaking Lori Eddins' genuine passion for what she does. In fact, they tell Channel 3, even the animals know it. Lori...
Crisis in the Classroom: Mental health issues rise among Northwest Florida students
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- For more than a decade, the amount of students claiming to suffer from mental health issues are growing rapidly across the nation, with a dramatic rise in teen suicide. The latest data from the CDC on teen suicide comes from 2019, where nearly 10% of all high...
Fort Walton Beach High School student charged with threatening to kill another student
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A Fort Walton Beach High School student is being charged for threatening to kill another student Tuesday. 15-year-old Lincoln Wathen is charged with sending a threat to kill or injure for the the incident. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Wathen sent a threat...
DC Reeves begins transition to becoming Pensacola's new mayor
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's mayor-elect started his transition into office Monday. DC Reeves joined Mayor Grover Robinson at his weekly news conference. Reeves thanked Mayor Robinson for taking the next ten weeks to bring him up to speed on current projects before he is sworn in. Reeves says he's already...
Winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket sold in Escambia County remains unclaimed
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Are you a winner? According to the Florida Lottery, a winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket from Monday night's drawing sold in Escambia County remains unclaimed. The winning ticket was sold in Escambia County at the Publix on Mobile Highway. The ticket is valued at $84,222.19. Channel 3...
Santa Rosa Correctional Institution to receive help from Florida National Guard
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- There's new reaction Monday to the deployment of Florida National Guard to prisons across the state. The Florida Department of Corrections asked governor Ron DeSantis to sign the executive order to help with their shortage of corrections officers. The state will pay for it with...
