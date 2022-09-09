Read full article on original website
wrmj.com
Almost 20 Years Later; Still Seeking Info On Missing Aledo Man
A solved missing persons’ case in the Quad Cities makes us think of a missing persons case from Aledo. Gary James Swanson was last seen in May of 2003. His abandoned and burned vehicle was found a few days later in Loraine, Illinois near Quincy. Anyone with information on his disappearance can contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 309-582-5194 or Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 309-582-3500. Swanson would now be 51. He was 32 when he went missing.
Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again
Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
1470 WMBD
Small plane lands in soccer field near Washington Middle School
WASHINGTON, Ill. — A small aircraft appears to have landed safely in a soccer field near Washington Middle School late Wednesday. Initial reports came in shortly after 6 p.m. about an aircraft making a possible crash landing in the area. Images from the scene show the neon colored single-engine...
Central Illinois Proud
Potential railway strike would upend Central Illinois fall harvest
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A looming railroad worker strike could derail the Central Illinois farm economy. After nearly three years of negotiations, 12 labor unions and national freight railroad companies have until Friday to make a deal to prevent more than 150,000 workers from going on strike. President Joe...
tspr.org
Newspaper in western Illinois to cease publication
Following layoffs at multiple Gannett-owned newspapers in the region, one newspaper is ceasing publication this week. The Prairie Review covered Abingdon, Avon, Oquawka, Roseville, and Saint Augustine. Gannett sent a notice to subscribers stating that the final print edition will be Thursday, September 15. The notice said any remaining balance...
tspr.org
Alliant Energy proposes solar power project in southeast Iowa
An Iowa utility company wants to install solar panels near Wever to supply power for customers across the state. Alliant Energy Renewable Energy Director Justin Voss met with the Lee County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 12 to discuss the proposal. Voss said half of the 24 affected property owners...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Remains of QC man missing for 28 years identified
UPDATE: A Moline man missing for 28 years drowned in 1994, Moline Police say. At a news conference Monday, Moline Police announced the remains of Steven Asplund have been identified. On Jan. 10, 1994, Steven Asplund was reported missing to the Moline Police Department by his fiancée. He had lived...
voiceofalexandria.com
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
ourquadcities.com
Moline’s Bailey Makes History For Illinois Football
A shoutout to one of Moline’s own is in order. Illinois safety Matthew Bailey made history for the program in their win Saturday over Virginia. Bailey became the first freshmen to have a fumble recovery touchdown and interception in the same game. The touchdown started the scoring for the...
1470 WMBD
Peoria music teacher continues to plead about ‘assaults’ by young students
PEORIA, Ill. — A music teacher from one Peoria elementary school continues to make complaints about safety at her school, hoping to raise awareness. Caitlin Hale of Maude A. Sanders Primary School spoke before the Peoria Schools Board of Education on Monday, insisting there are not enough adult administrators and staff at her school to handle the number of high needs children there.
Why An Illinois Steak ‘n Shake Is Being Guarded By Police
Residents in Galesburg, IL have been seeing a Galesburg police officer sitting in the parking lot of the Steak 'n Shake. No, the officers aren't there catching speeders, they are essentially guarding the restaurant. Why does the Steak 'n Shake in Galesburg need guarding? It's because the franchisee has been removed from the burger chain.
1470 WMBD
Couple jailed and now bonded for alleged Spring Bay standoff
SPRING BAY, Ill. — Bond is now set for two people arrested in connection with an hours-long standoff that kept law enforcement busy in Woodford County earlier this week. On Monday, a suspect identified as 34-year-old Stephen Werner allegedly robbed an Uber driver of cash and then fled responding police and barricaded himself inside his Spring Bay home.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg Police: 12-year-old threatens to get knife, brings back hammer
GALESBURG — A 12-year-old was arrested on felony charges after allegedly becoming violent Saturday evening. Officers were called to the 400 block of Iowa Avenue at 7:14 p.m. for a report of a juvenile with a knife. Upon arrival witnesses explained that the 12-year-old male and an 11-year-old male were playing in the front yard when they began throwing rocks and charcoal at each other. Cars began to be struck by the thrown debris and an adult told them to stop. The boys began to argue and the 12-year-old was told to go home, but he refused. He pushed two adults at the scene before leaving, telling them he was going to get a knife.
25newsnow.com
‘Dangerous Neighbor’ brings battle over Edwards Coal plant to big screen
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The fight for clean air continues throughout Central Illinois. And now a film highlighting the historic battle over the Edwards Coal Plant. It was a decade-long fight to push for a greener environment. After battling asthma, premature deaths, and heart attacks, a group of people...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf Police: Fleeing suspect left behind peanut-butter jar with meth
A 45-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after Bettendorf Police say he took off from officers and left behind a peanut-butter jar with meth from a car. Brian Arguello faces felony charges of controlled substance violation, eluding and possession or use of a false drug tax stamp, court records say.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and tourists. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most likely find something for your liking at any of these places.
starvedrock.media
Princeton Keeps #4 Ranking; Morris Climbs To #1 In Class 5A
Another convincing win wasn't enough for Associated Press voters to move the Princeton Tigers up in the rankings. Coach Ryan Pearson's team is rated 4th for the third straight week in the latest high school football rankings. They take on Mendota this Friday night in Mendota. You'll be able to hear that game on 99.3 WAJK.
25newsnow.com
Pekin celebrates 50th Marigold Festival with new sculpture
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As Pekin continues it’s Marigold Festival tradition for the 50th year, they’re celebrating with a new addition to Mineral Springs Park. East Peoria wood carving artist Mark Alcorn was commissioned to make a structure out of a tree on the park’s property. His design features a large dragon at the top of the sculpture, surrounded by depictions of US Senator Everett Dirksen, local logos and, of course, marigolds.
Amtrak canceling some routes through Galesburg ahead of potential freight railroad strike
The threat of a major rail strike is affecting travel plans for people across the country, including Galesburg. Amtrak is preemptively suspending routes between Chicago and San Francisco, Los Angeles and the Pacific Northwest. Starting Tuesday, Amtrak suspended runs of the California Zephyr and Southwest Chief, both of which have service through Galesburg.
Pen City Current
For the Record - Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
09/09/22 - 9:22 a.m. - Fort Madison Police arrested Jayme Thomesa Jenkins, 36, of Fort Madison at Ivanhoe Apartments, on a warrant for trespass. She was taken to Lee County Jail and held. 09/09/22 - 1:01 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a property damage accident...
