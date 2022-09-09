Read full article on original website
Albuquerque hotel prices skyrocket for Balloon Fiesta
Hotel prices always go up during Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, but this year is even more dramatic than usual.
rrobserver.com
F-150 plows into home, motorcyclists critically injured in crashes over weekend
It was one of at least four serious crashes Albuquerque police investigated over a 13-hour period during the weekend, Rebecca Atkins, a police spokeswoman, said in a news release. At about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, a pedestrian was struck by a sedan while crossing the street near Central and Utah. Police...
Asphalt company will not be moving into South Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An asphalt company will not be allowed to build a plant in the South Valley. Those who lived in the area have voiced concerns about the environmental impact the plant could have on their community. Star Paving proposed to build the plant between South Broadway and South Second Street. The company asked […]
KRQE News 13
Pandemic project turns Albuquerque home into rock sanctuary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many of us started new projects around the house during the pandemic, but Jason Davis took it a step further. Everyone in the El Dorado neighborhood knows the Davis home well near Comanche and Juan Tabo in northeast Albuquerque. His son’s love for Geology class...
Outrageous prices: Visitors say fair food is overpriced
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite the discount days at the fair, visitors will still want to take a lot of money with them. If you haven’t been to the fair yet this year, the food prices are getting crazy. The food is one of the biggest attractions at the fair, but if you plan on eating this […]
rrobserver.com
Local brewery a celebration of science and engineering
We really want to focus and celebrate the local science and engineering that New Mexico has to offer. A lot of the state’s history is built in Los Alamos and Sandia — Brew Lab owner and engineer Scott Salvas. Brew Lab 101 Beer & Cider Co. is becoming...
Crash closes westbound Dennis Chavez at Coors
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash at Dennis Chavez and Coors Monday morning. According to a tweet from BCSO all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of Dennis Chavez were closed while deputies responded. All lanes have been reopened. No other information about the crash is available.
Albuquerque police: 1 dead, 3 injured after weekend crashes
A release from the Albuquerque Police Department detailed four separate crash incidents that occurred over the weekend.
APD: Man threatens Walmart employees with machete and gun
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after being accused of threatening Walmart employees with a gun and machete. It happened at the Zuni and San Mateo location Wednesday morning. Officers found him walking nearby and they say he ran from police. Officers eventually tased and arrested him near Central and Monroe.
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe volunteer who was killed while riding bike for charity honored
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last week, 35-year-old Michaelann Perea was raising money for charity when she was hit by a car and killed while riding her bicycle on highway 285 near Clines Corners. Perea loved helping her community. She joined the Rotary Club in 2018 and quickly gained prominence in the organization.
Salary needed to pay rent in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new study by Apartment Guide highlighted the 50 largest cities in the United States and how much money you would need to make annually to afford to pay rent there. Albuquerque came in at 38 on the list, in between Fresno, CA, and Fort Worth, TX. The study looked at average […]
New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair
The incident happened Saturday night.
APD looking for pair accused in multiple armed robberies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for two people accused in multiple armed robberies. Police say the two people are accused of three armed robberies at multiple Ross stores. Anyone with information on the two are asked to contact APD or crime stoppers at (505) 843-7867. Anyone who provides information leading to […]
First case of West Nile virus detected in New Mexico for 2022
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health has identified the first human case of West Nile virus in the state in 2022. The San Juan County patient had to be hospitalized, but is recovering. The department is encouraging New Mexicans to take precautions to protect themselves against West Nile virus. Measures the public […]
rrobserver.com
Man dies in hospital following August ABQ shooting
Homicide detectives have opened a new case after a man died a month after being shot on East Central. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the Aug. 16 death of Daniel Gardner, 37, is now being investigated as a homicide. Gallegos said police responded around 1 p.m. to a...
Injured Las Cruces high school athlete in critical condition
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces football player that collapsed on the field during a game last month has taken a turn for the worse. Organ Mountain High School captain Abraham Romero suffered a brain injury during a game against Deming on Aug. 26 and was placed in a medically induced coma. Over the weekend, […]
The 2022 green chile cheeseburger champion
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday a new Green Chile Cheeseburger champion was crowned at the New Mexico State Fair. Seven restaurants from around New Mexico faced off to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in the state. This year’s winner was Sparky’s Burgers & BBQ from Hatch. Tuesday is the state fair’s military and […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque murder suspect who cut ankle monitor off is rearrested
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque murder suspect who cut off his ankle monitor six weeks ago is back behind bars. Yonnis Abreu is charged in the murder of Dylan Spies at an east Central motel in July of 2021. He was released in June after a judge agreed to reconsider his detention.
Albuquerque neighborhood terrorized by vandal setting cars on fire
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Terrified families in the Bel Air neighborhood of northeast Albuquerque have been waking up in the middle of the night to flames in their driveway. They say five cars have been set on fire since last weekend in a one-mile radius. People couldn’t figure out why but Saturday morning, a home security camera […]
Five People Were Shot at a Santa Fe Birthday Party
A weekend that was meant to be a celebration was deeply marred on early Sunday morning. "A weekend meant for religious celebration in Santa Fe was marred early Sunday morning after five people were shot at a birthday celebration in the Paseo Feliz area." —Sean P. Thomas.
