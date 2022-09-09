Read full article on original website
Van Meter Fire Final Update, Sept. 14, 2022
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Last night fire crews continued to use infrared cameras to identify areas of heat around the perimeter of the fire. They are mainly finding heat under juniper trees on the southern and western areas. Today is the last day the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Type...
1053classichits.com
Mountain Fire Grows Despite Cooler Weather, Mill Fire Nearing Full Containment
Evacuations have all been lifted from the Mill Fire, which is now 95% contained after burning 3,935 acres. 92 homes were destroyed and 26 outbuildings. Two women in weed were killed and 3 other civilians were injured. No official cause has been declared but the Mill Fire is believed to have started from an equipment malfunction at the Roseburg Mill in Weed September 2nd. It spread to Lake Shastina to the north and also caused a lot of damage in the Lincoln Heights community, which was established by employees of the mill in the 1920s. The Roseburg Forest Products Company is providing $50 Million for a community restoration fund and their insurers will set up a claims office in Weed. The company will announce details Wednesday.
actionnewsnow.com
Local emergency declared in Modoc County for Barnes Fire
MODOC COUNTY, Calif. - Modoc County Emergency Services Director Tex Dowdy is declaring a local emergency for the Barnes Fire. The Modoc County Sheriff's Office said the declaration will be in front of the board of supervisors on Tuesday to be ratified and then sent to the state. The resolution...
Morning Update Van Meter Fire 9/13
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Containment has grown to 60 percent on the Van Meter Fire 13 miles southeast of Klamath Falls. Operations Section Chief Matt Flock shared with nightshift crews that there will be less resources assigned to night shift which means that things are ramping down. He then reminded them that there was still work to be done in the southern section of the fire. The fire is in a good position on the northern divisions and crews are being moved to other priority areas around the fire.
actionnewsnow.com
Women killed in Mill Fire identified
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two women who were killed in the Mill Fire. Deputies say 65-year-old Lorenza Glover, and 73-year-old Marilyn Hilliard, both of Weed, died, the sheriff's office says. Their bodies were found in Weed. The fire broke out on...
Mount Shasta Herald
Man whose mom died in Mill Fire in Northern California, other families sue Roseburg plant
More than 100 people are suing the Roseburg Forest Products Co. in Oregon for losses caused by the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. Among them is a man whose mother died in the blaze. Others are suing for personal injuries, or for loss or damage of their homes or other...
kqennewsradio.com
Conditions improve on Rum Creek Fire
Light rain overnight helped fire fighting efforts on the Rum Creek Fire northwest of Grants Pass. Officials say the fire is now 75% contained and most of the fire’s edges have been cooled at least 200 to 300 feet into the burn. An infrared flight on Sunday night showed no acreage gain for the blaze, which stands at 21,347 acres.
focushillsboro.com
Where Is The Oregon Red Flag Warning In Effect? Why Do Officials Warn Of Human Actions Could Spark To Fire?
Rum Creek Fire incident command in northern Josephine County reports that multiple days of extreme heat, high temperatures, and spells of strong winds have put the wildfire and its team to the test. Only a few flare-ups were recorded today under Red Flag Warning circumstances yesterday, and no spot fires...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire stays within perimeter despite Red Flag Warning conditions
MERLIN, Ore. -- Northern Josephine County's Rum Creek Fire incident command says the wildfire and its crew are now tested by several days of critically low relative humidity, high temperatures, and periods of gusty winds. It says today only a few flare-ups were reported with Red Flag Warning conditions yesterday...
firefighternation.com
Drone Halts Helicopter Response to OR Fire
David Smigelski – Mail Tribune, Medford, Ore. Sep. 13—A helicopter was forced from the air in the middle of a firefight Monday when a drone appeared over a fire burning on Pioneer Road. Jackson County Fire District No. 5 and the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District responded...
KTVL
Recent lightning fire at Wildlife Images shows preparedness
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A recent fire tested just how ready the staff and animals at Wildlife Images are. A a strike from an August lightning storm caused a fire near one of the enclosures at the facility. Firefighters arrived quickly to put out the flames and staff hurried to assess the animals and if they would need to be evacuated. Fortunately, the fire was knocked down quickly and nobody was forced to leave.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 9/12 – Jackson County Illegal Grow Busts, Medford Police Arrest Shooting Homicide Suspect In Ashland, Wildfire Updates
AIR QUALITY ALERT – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL AT LEAST 5 PM PDT MONDAY... The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality extended its air quality advisory Saturday, Sept. 10, for Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, counties due to smoke from fires across Oregon and central Idaho. DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until at least Monday, Sept. 12. The advisory for Coos County ends today. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. *Find a cleaner air space in your area: Visit http://211info.org and search for Wildfire Related Clean Air Shelters. Or call 2 1 1 any time or day.
pnwag.net
ODFW Warning Of Bear Encounters
“It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," said Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, of last week’s incidents In Bend, a cub was spotted in a neighborhood Wednesday. It was tranquilized inside the city’s utility department compound Thursday morning. “We think...
KTVL
Two animals with rabies found in Josephine County
Merlin — The Oregon Health Authority is urging pet owners take additional precautions after rabies was discovered in two wild animals in Josephine County. The two mammals, a bat and a fox, were found outside Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center in Merlin and tested positive for rabies Sept. 8, according to the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University.
KDRV
Police: Search of black market grow yields 10,000 lbs of illegal marijuana
WOLF CREEK, Ore. - More than 9,000 lbs of growing marijuana plants and 1,000 lbs of processed marijuana was seized and destroyed during a police search in the 6000 block of Lower Grave Creek Road in Wolf Creek, according to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office. The search warrant was carried out by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team, with help from the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
oregontoday.net
Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, Sept. 12
On Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 4000 block of Fish Lake Road in Jackson County. Located on the property were several large greenhouses with 3,162 illegal marijuana plants and several hundred pounds of hanging/drying marijuana which had been recently harvested. Also located were several hundred pounds of processed marijuana that had been packaged for transport. All illegal marijuana was seized and destroyed. Five (5) individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. Jackson County Code Enforcement responded and issued the property owner, who did not reside at the location, citations totaling $43,000.00 for violations including nineteen (19) unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, failure to maintain marijuana production approval, camping within a marijuana grow site, temporary fencing within a marijuana grow site and multiple unsafe and nonpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
KTVL
Ask 10: Who is maintaining sidewalk grass adjacent to Hilton Hotel?
Jackson County, OR — News 10 viewer Renee Spahn asked "Who’s responsibility is it to maintain the parking strip adjacent to the Hilton Hotel? It’s overgrown, and very very dry. Concerned neighbors in the area. Many of us who walk our dogs in the area have discussed the weeds, and the dryness being potentially hazardous. We no longer enjoy walking up & down Ellendale. As we have to walk on one side to keep our dogs out of that area."
theashlandchronicle.com
Ashland Utility Billing Office Closed
The City of Ashland Customer Services Utility Billing office, located at 20 E Main St in Ashland, is closed until further notice due to a staffing shortage. Customers will not be able to make payments at the office or meet staff in person at this time. Payments can be made...
Herald and News
Police: Tractor, saddles, water stolen from elderly woman leads to marijuana raid
A tractor and horse saddles allegedly stolen from an elderly neighbor and the unauthorized diversion of 1,600 gallons of water led to discovery of an illegal cannabis grow, according to police. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in Gold Hill Friday morning. One owns the remote property south...
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Sept. 14
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Sept. 12, 3:35 p.m., 200 block So. 4th St., 65-year old Lagrand Sandine charged with Criminal Trespass II, “Sandine was cited in lieu of custody.”. Warrant. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Sept. 12, 4:47 p.m., 411...
