From small town to a national stage, locals share support of Chapel Hart
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You may have seen three familiar faces on your screen. Chapel Hart, a group with humble beginnings, earned their spot on America’s Got Talent, but their journey there didn’t happen overnight. “Probably two years ago. It was during COVID-19, and there was a lot...
Moss Point set to revamp tourism and recreation through 2% restaurant tax
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The River City is about to under go major changes. “I’m so excited about the 2%,” said Donna Joseph, director of Moss Point Parks and Recreation. Moss Point voters approved an additional 2% restaurant tax that will go into the recreation centers and...
Holloway addresses last Breakfast with the Mayor event of the year
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday’s Breakfast with the Mayor event is the first since the city passed the annual budget and raised ad valorem taxes by two mills. To Mayor Kenny Holloway, the tax increase is good news. “The people who understand it and know what we’re trying...
Happening Sept. 14: Back Bay Mission hosts town hall on homelessness
FEMA is pitching in to help Waveland rebuild the popular fishing and tourism spot. The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. New Law Enforcement Training Academy construction continues. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female
Biloxi planning commission to hold meeting regarding short-term rentals
The idea, presented to Harrison County's Board of Supervisors, is aimed at protecting the shoreline from hurricanes and beach erosion as well as improving water quality. Gulf Islands National Seashore hosts fall events, fun for all. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Jennifer Smith with the Gulf Islands National Seashore
Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Technically, it’s called a Memorandum of Understanding, but the relationship between Mississippi Power and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College goes back more than 25 years. What they signed Wednesday kick starts the Line Worker Training program between Missississippi Power and MGCCC. “We strive for excellence...
Organization seeks to build $22M beach protection, water clarity project along Gulf Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulf Coast Development and Design proposed a project that its owners say would incorporate natural features for coastal resilience and increase water clarity along the beach in Harrison County. The site would be located next to the Port of Gulfport. The idea, presented to Harrison County’s...
The Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs being put up for sale
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - For Cindy Grefe, the Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs measures up to expectations and checks all the boxes. She and her husband are downsizing. “This little community is just perfect for us being retired and stuff and a two-bedroom would work great for...
Moss Point school board places superintendent on leave
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shake ups are happening in the administration of one school district in Jackson County. Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the Sept. 13 board meeting to put Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent on administrative leave with pay until further notice. “We know...
The Daily South
Chapel Hart's Mississippi Hometown Declares "Chapel Hart Week" Ahead Of AGT Finale
Country music trio Chapel Hart has the full support of their hometown as they head into the season finale of America's Got Talent this week. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up the fan-favorite group. All three women hail from the tiny town of Poplarville, Mississippi. Poplarville, the county seat of Pearl River County, has the nickname "Blueberry Capital of Mississippi" and boasts a population of 3,000.
Clark County DA: Robert Telles was ‘lying in wait’ in killing of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German
St. Baldrick's Foundation to host Rock the Bald event in fight against childhood cancer. Shaving heads to conquer childhood cancer is the mission for this Saturday's event when St. Baldrick's Foundation's Rock the Bald takes over Bayou View Park in Gulfport. Joining us now is childhood cancer survivor and event organizer Rebecca Morrow.
Harrison County school bus suspends travel to Boys & Girls Club, leaving some parents scrambling
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Gulfport parents tonight left frustrated and scrambling after a last second change for school buses. The Harrison County School District has discontinued transportation for some students to the Forest Heights Boys & Girls Club. The district said it’s because of overcrowding. Parents said they...
Stone’s Carissa Harrison brings home Coach of the Year honors
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -High school soccer season is still a little ways away but the Stone Ladycats were honored in a big way for their historic season last year, as head coach Carissa Harrison can add Coach of the Year to her title. The National Federation of High Schools and...
Joanna the Savannah Monitor chomps tilapia breakfast on set
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Another special animal visited the WLOX set Monday- Joanna the Savannah Monitor!. Cody Breland with Wild Acres joined us on set to tell us all about Joanna. Savannah Monitors are from the savannahs of Africa, and Joanna was brought to Wild Acres recently from one of the rehabbers at Wild at Heart Rescue.
Garfield Ladner Pier getting makeover soon
The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female cadets. The 14,000 square-foot facility should be ready to go in early 2023.
Harrison County Supervisors pass pay raise for workers; Utility Authority raises garbage rates
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All Harrison County workers are getting a pay raise. Monday, the Board of Supervisors voted to give a 5% pay increase across the board. Also going up 5%? Garbage pickup rates for residents in Harrison County, with the exception of Gulfport taxpayers. The board opened the floor for public discussion, but no one spoke. The measure received unanimous approval.
Some Harrison County elementary schools introducing new fruits, vegetables to students
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A grant for more than $620,000 is going to 14 elementary schools in Harrison County to introduce children to healthier snacking options. “We’re exposing our students to some fruits and vegetables maybe they weren’t exposed to,” said Principal William Bentz, principal of West Wortham Elementary & Middle School. “And obviously from a monetary stand point, with prices the way they are right now with certain things, it gives them an opportunity to have these nutritious snacks.”
In the Kitchen with Ground Zero Blues Club
It was a sad day when Triplett Day pharmacy in downtown Gulfport closed in March 2020, but more than two years later, life is stirring in what is now an empty shell. It has one mission...to serve older adults in the spirit of Christian love.
One injured in Harrison Co. mobile home fire
It's a beautiful day! The humidity will stay low this afternoon, and we'll warm up into the upper 80s. We'll see nothing but blue sky and sunshine. After the sunset, we'll cool down pretty quickly. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s by Thursday morning. The higher humidity will return by the weekend.
Poplarville post office struggles persist after ceiling collapse
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Post Office in Poplarville shut its doors after the roof collapsed due to termite damage earlier this year. Almost nine months later, the facility is still not fully reopened. Workers are conducting business through a small mobile van located next to the building. If...
