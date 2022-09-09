ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

WLOX

Happening Sept. 14: Back Bay Mission hosts town hall on homelessness

FEMA is pitching in to help Waveland rebuild the popular fishing and tourism spot. The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. New Law Enforcement Training Academy construction continues. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female...
GULFPORT, MS
Gulfport, MS
Gulfport, MS
Biloxi, MS
WLOX

Biloxi planning commission to hold meeting regarding short-term rentals

The idea, presented to Harrison County’s Board of Supervisors, is aimed at protecting the shoreline from hurricanes and beach erosion as well as improving water quality. Gulf Islands National Seashore hosts fall events, fun for all. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Jennifer Smith with the Gulf Islands National Seashore...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Technically, it’s called a Memorandum of Understanding, but the relationship between Mississippi Power and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College goes back more than 25 years. What they signed Wednesday kick starts the Line Worker Training program between Missississippi Power and MGCCC. “We strive for excellence...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Moss Point school board places superintendent on leave

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shake ups are happening in the administration of one school district in Jackson County. Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the Sept. 13 board meeting to put Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent on administrative leave with pay until further notice. “We know...
MOSS POINT, MS
The Daily South

Chapel Hart's Mississippi Hometown Declares "Chapel Hart Week" Ahead Of AGT Finale

Country music trio Chapel Hart has the full support of their hometown as they head into the season finale of America's Got Talent this week. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up the fan-favorite group. All three women hail from the tiny town of Poplarville, Mississippi. Poplarville, the county seat of Pearl River County, has the nickname "Blueberry Capital of Mississippi" and boasts a population of 3,000.
WLOX

Stone’s Carissa Harrison brings home Coach of the Year honors

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -High school soccer season is still a little ways away but the Stone Ladycats were honored in a big way for their historic season last year, as head coach Carissa Harrison can add Coach of the Year to her title. The National Federation of High Schools and...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Joanna the Savannah Monitor chomps tilapia breakfast on set

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Another special animal visited the WLOX set Monday- Joanna the Savannah Monitor!. Cody Breland with Wild Acres joined us on set to tell us all about Joanna. Savannah Monitors are from the savannahs of Africa, and Joanna was brought to Wild Acres recently from one of the rehabbers at Wild at Heart Rescue.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Garfield Ladner Pier getting makeover soon

The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female cadets. The 14,000 square-foot facility should be ready to go in early 2023. St. Baldrick's Foundation to host Rock the Bald event in fight against childhood...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Harrison County Supervisors pass pay raise for workers; Utility Authority raises garbage rates

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All Harrison County workers are getting a pay raise. Monday, the Board of Supervisors voted to give a 5% pay increase across the board. Also going up 5%? Garbage pickup rates for residents in Harrison County, with the exception of Gulfport taxpayers. The board opened the floor for public discussion, but no one spoke. The measure received unanimous approval.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Some Harrison County elementary schools introducing new fruits, vegetables to students

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A grant for more than $620,000 is going to 14 elementary schools in Harrison County to introduce children to healthier snacking options. “We’re exposing our students to some fruits and vegetables maybe they weren’t exposed to,” said Principal William Bentz, principal of West Wortham Elementary & Middle School. “And obviously from a monetary stand point, with prices the way they are right now with certain things, it gives them an opportunity to have these nutritious snacks.”
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Ground Zero Blues Club

It was a sad day when Triplett Day pharmacy in downtown Gulfport closed in March 2020, but more than two years later, life is stirring in what is now an empty shell. It has one mission...to serve older adults in the spirit of Christian love. Ceremonies held on the coast...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

One injured in Harrison Co. mobile home fire

It’s a beautiful day! The humidity will stay low this afternoon, and we’ll warm up into the upper 80s. We’ll see nothing but blue sky and sunshine. After the sunset, we’ll cool down pretty quickly. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s by Thursday morning. The higher humidity will return by the weekend.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Poplarville post office struggles persist after ceiling collapse

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Post Office in Poplarville shut its doors after the roof collapsed due to termite damage earlier this year. Almost nine months later, the facility is still not fully reopened. Workers are conducting business through a small mobile van located next to the building. If...
POPLARVILLE, MS

