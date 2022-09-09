ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Solar panel farm expected to save University of Arkansas millions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The University of Arkansas will be saving green in more ways than one thanks to 25 acres of of solar panels. The university’s president signed a new services agreement with SWEPCO at the end of August. After a competitive selection process, the university selected Entegrity Energy Partners based in Little Rock […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas

Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Industry
Local
Arkansas Industry
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
State
Arkansas State
Fayetteville, AR
Business
5NEWS

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continue talks of land acquisition

ROGERS, Ark. — The Army Corps of Engineers is looking to purchase land on Beaver Lake that wasn’t purchased when the lake was first built decades ago. They say this land acquisition study impacts about 500 landowners around beaver lake. All have been notified. On average, the corps wants to purchase one-fourth of an acre from each.
ROGERS, AR
talkbusiness.net

The Supply Side: Bentonville-based Dandymen lands on Walmart shelves

Lucas Kemper, Baxter Conley and Melissa Maltarich converged in downtown Bentonville amid the global COVID-19 pandemic to launch a new line of men’s hair care products created out of a barbershop owned by Kemper and Conley. Dandymen hit shelves in more than 700 Walmart stores in 49 states in...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Did an Arkansas Man Just Break a World Record Spearfishing?

Did an Arkansas man just land a world-breaking record for catching a huge paddlefish on an Arkansas lake?. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas was doing what he loves to do on Saturday, floating on Beavers Lake when he noticed a huge-like shadowy figure nearby. He grabbed his spearfishing tackle and fired off a shot that landed him a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled him to the surface, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Facebook page. Authorities are saying this just may qualify as a spearfishing world record for a paddlefish.
BERRYVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kidd
5newsonline.com

Arkansas man reels in potential 'record-breaking' fish from Beaver Lake

ARKANSAS, USA — A potential world-record setting catch was made in Arkansas after Chris Cantrell, of Berryville, reeled in a paddlefish from Beaver Lake. According to Arkansas Game and Fish, the paddlefish was 90 pounds and 12 ounces, with Cantrell swimming towards the creature and taking it down using a spearfishing technique.
BERRYVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Be Our Guest: Lakepoint Restaurant

We’re excited to have Josh Minnich with Lakepoint Restaurant and Event Center in Bella Vista joining us for our Be Our Guest segment where local restaurants stop by with some great deals. There are a limited number of $50 gift certificates available for $25. Josh was able to tell...
BELLA VISTA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poultry Farming#Art#Nutrition#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Reliable Poultry#Diversified Ag#Mtech Systems#Tyson Foods#Receiv
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Here’s what to know about the updated COVID-19 booster

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local pharmacists say the new COVID-19 booster shots are going into the arms of Arkansans fast. The updated COVID-19 booster is bivalent, which means it protects you from more than one variant of the virus. The Pharmacy Director for Collier Drug Stores, Brenna Neumann, said previous COVID-19 vaccines are monovalent, but […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Industry
bestofarkansassports.com

Scouting Walker White, Arkansas’ Top In-State QB in Over a Decade

The Arkansas football program has experienced a monumental turnaround in the past few seasons, going from back-to-back 2-10 seasons in 2018 and 2019 to a 9-4 campaign capped by a victory at the Outback Bowl last year. A big piece to that turnaround has been back-to-back star quarterbacks in Feleipe...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Abducted as a child in Arkansas 27 years ago, Morgan Nick turns 34

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Morgan Nick, whose disappearance from a Little League baseball game 27 years ago garnered her national attention, turns 34 on Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a tweet. According to the NCMEC, Morgan was abducted on June 25, 1995 by...
ALMA, AR
5NEWS

Rogers Fire: Shut your doors before you go to bed

ROGERS, Ark. — Something that takes mere seconds, could save your life. The Rogers Fire Department encourages everyone to shut their doors before going to sleep. "The reality is that shutting doors can save lives," said Rogers Fire Captian Joshua Kirtz. The fire department posted a video on Facebook...
ROGERS, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

A Certain Ex-Hogs Coach Takes Brunt of Paul Finebaum’s Burn

As one of the premier voices of college football, particularly in SEC country, Paul Finebaum has cut it up with many legends of the game. From his time in the newspaper business to his current role with ESPN and the SEC Network, the Memphis native has covered arguably the two greatest coaches in the history of the sport in Paul “Bear” Bryant and Nick Saban.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy