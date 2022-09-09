Read full article on original website
Related
Solar panel farm expected to save University of Arkansas millions
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The University of Arkansas will be saving green in more ways than one thanks to 25 acres of of solar panels. The university’s president signed a new services agreement with SWEPCO at the end of August. After a competitive selection process, the university selected Entegrity Energy Partners based in Little Rock […]
NWA residents struggle finding housing options
A business woman out of Rogers has been living in a van for a while now, but she's trying to find a permanent residence and is struggling to find one that she wants to spend money on.
talkbusiness.net
Skyline Report: Home prices jump 26%; apartment vacancy ‘functionally zero’
According to new real estate reports, the average home sales price in Northwest Arkansas rose by 26.8% in the first half of 2022 from the same period last year. Over the same period, the multifamily vacancy rate fell to 2.3%, from 3.4%. Fayetteville-chartered Arvest Bank released Tuesday (Sept. 13) the...
KHBS
Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas
Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continue talks of land acquisition
ROGERS, Ark. — The Army Corps of Engineers is looking to purchase land on Beaver Lake that wasn’t purchased when the lake was first built decades ago. They say this land acquisition study impacts about 500 landowners around beaver lake. All have been notified. On average, the corps wants to purchase one-fourth of an acre from each.
talkbusiness.net
The Supply Side: Bentonville-based Dandymen lands on Walmart shelves
Lucas Kemper, Baxter Conley and Melissa Maltarich converged in downtown Bentonville amid the global COVID-19 pandemic to launch a new line of men’s hair care products created out of a barbershop owned by Kemper and Conley. Dandymen hit shelves in more than 700 Walmart stores in 49 states in...
Did an Arkansas Man Just Break a World Record Spearfishing?
Did an Arkansas man just land a world-breaking record for catching a huge paddlefish on an Arkansas lake?. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas was doing what he loves to do on Saturday, floating on Beavers Lake when he noticed a huge-like shadowy figure nearby. He grabbed his spearfishing tackle and fired off a shot that landed him a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled him to the surface, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Facebook page. Authorities are saying this just may qualify as a spearfishing world record for a paddlefish.
Roughly 500 Beaver Lake landowners would be impacted by Army Corps of Engineers acquisition
ROGERS, Ark. — The Army Corps of Engineers is looking to buy land on Beaver Lake that wasn’t purchased when the lake was first built decades ago. They say this land acquisition study impacts about 500 landowners around Beaver Lake, who have all been notified. On average, the Corps wants to purchase one-fourth of an acre from each landowner.
RELATED PEOPLE
5newsonline.com
Arkansas man reels in potential 'record-breaking' fish from Beaver Lake
ARKANSAS, USA — A potential world-record setting catch was made in Arkansas after Chris Cantrell, of Berryville, reeled in a paddlefish from Beaver Lake. According to Arkansas Game and Fish, the paddlefish was 90 pounds and 12 ounces, with Cantrell swimming towards the creature and taking it down using a spearfishing technique.
Wichita Eagle
World record may have been set by man who chased a ‘large shape’ across Arkansas lake
A man floating in an Arkansas lake spotted a “large shape” coming at him in the water and made a choice some might consider crazy. Chris Cantrell began chasing it across Beaver Lake, resulting in a dramatic catch that experts say may qualify as a spearfishing worldrecord. “Some...
Fentanyl overdose deaths on the rise in Arkansas
Drug overdose deaths are on the rise in Arkansas. According to CDC data, there was a 41% increase from 2019 to 2020.
nwahomepage.com
Be Our Guest: Lakepoint Restaurant
We’re excited to have Josh Minnich with Lakepoint Restaurant and Event Center in Bella Vista joining us for our Be Our Guest segment where local restaurants stop by with some great deals. There are a limited number of $50 gift certificates available for $25. Josh was able to tell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bestofarkansassports.com
The SEC’s Weekly Awards Seem to Have it Out for Arkansas. Here’s What the Data Say.
FAYETTEVILLE — As soon as it was announced Sunday that Drew Sanders had been selected as the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week, several Arkansas football fans joked — or, quite frankly, predicted — the linebacker would share the honor in his own conference. Sure...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas football: 5 reasons the No. 10 Hogs are where they are today
Don’t look now, but the Arkansas Razorbacks have taken their rightful place among the nation’s elite college football teams. In the latest AP Poll, the 2-0 Hogs are ranked No. 10, with a bullet. It’s just the start head coach Sam Pittman was hoping for as Arkansas gets...
Here’s what to know about the updated COVID-19 booster
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local pharmacists say the new COVID-19 booster shots are going into the arms of Arkansans fast. The updated COVID-19 booster is bivalent, which means it protects you from more than one variant of the virus. The Pharmacy Director for Collier Drug Stores, Brenna Neumann, said previous COVID-19 vaccines are monovalent, but […]
KATV
Beaver Lake accident victim identified by Arkansas Game & Fish Monday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Lowell Arkansas man has been identified as the victim of a multiple-boat crash on Sept. 9. Our news content partners at 40/29 News reported it was confirmed by Arkansas Game & Fish that Joseph Seargeant was the person who died in the incident. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bestofarkansassports.com
Scouting Walker White, Arkansas’ Top In-State QB in Over a Decade
The Arkansas football program has experienced a monumental turnaround in the past few seasons, going from back-to-back 2-10 seasons in 2018 and 2019 to a 9-4 campaign capped by a victory at the Outback Bowl last year. A big piece to that turnaround has been back-to-back star quarterbacks in Feleipe...
KATV
Abducted as a child in Arkansas 27 years ago, Morgan Nick turns 34
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Morgan Nick, whose disappearance from a Little League baseball game 27 years ago garnered her national attention, turns 34 on Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a tweet. According to the NCMEC, Morgan was abducted on June 25, 1995 by...
Rogers Fire: Shut your doors before you go to bed
ROGERS, Ark. — Something that takes mere seconds, could save your life. The Rogers Fire Department encourages everyone to shut their doors before going to sleep. "The reality is that shutting doors can save lives," said Rogers Fire Captian Joshua Kirtz. The fire department posted a video on Facebook...
bestofarkansassports.com
A Certain Ex-Hogs Coach Takes Brunt of Paul Finebaum’s Burn
As one of the premier voices of college football, particularly in SEC country, Paul Finebaum has cut it up with many legends of the game. From his time in the newspaper business to his current role with ESPN and the SEC Network, the Memphis native has covered arguably the two greatest coaches in the history of the sport in Paul “Bear” Bryant and Nick Saban.
Comments / 0