Read full article on original website
Related
What’s The Plan For Sugar Daddy’s In Sauk Rapids? [GALLERY]
Has a buyer emerged for the vacant Sugar Daddy's building in Sauk Rapids? The listing has been 'canceled' on the MLS. Any guesses what may be moving in? Based on recent history, my money is on a bank, car wash or fast food restaurant. Here are some ideas commenters had...
The Ledge In Waite Park Is Hosting A Flannel Fest Event In October
The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park is hosting its first-ever Flannel Fest event on October 1st. Eventgoers must be 21 to attend. Advance tickets cost $35 or you can pay $40 at the door. The event is slated to run from 4-10 p.m. and will include games, contests and music....
GREAT Theatre, Higher Works Holding Auditions for Black Nativity
WAITE PARK -- You can be a part of a unique holiday production this winter. GREAT Theatre, in partnership with Higher Works Collaborative, is seeking a cast for their production of Langston Hughes's Black Nativity. Originally premiering in 1961, it was one of the first plays Off-Broadway written by an...
Stolen Bike in Waite Park; Trailers Stolen in St. Cloud and Paynesville
Waite Park Police is reporting a bike stolen from the 10 block of 7th Avenue North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the bike was taken from the front steps of a residence. Mages indicates it is a Mongoose bike, black and white in color with gold pedals and a black kick stand.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Terebinth Refuge To Host 5th Annual RISE Breakfast in Waite Park
WAITE PARK -- Terebinth Refuge is hosting their annual RISE breakfast later this week. The nonprofit organization aimed to help trafficked woman get out of the lifestyle. This year's theme is restoration. The event will feature a powerful video, testimonies from two survivors and more. The breakfast is the most...
Minnesota’s “Hockeyland” #1 Documentary over the Weekend
Minnesota and Hockey. It's like peas and carrots. Now I sound like Forrest Gump, but they go together. This is "Hockeyland" which is also the name of a new documentary focusing on high school hockey in Northern Minnesota. This documentary came out over the weekend and was shown at Parkwood...
Fall Festival at First Presbyterian Church in Foley Wednesday
FOLEY -- The First Presbyterian Church in Foley has dinner covered this Wednesday. The Fall Festival at the First Presbyterian Church is this Wednesday from 4:30 until 7:00 pm. In addition to the bake sale and silent auction, a full pulled pork dinner with hash browns, coleslaw, baked beans, and...
Housing Market Continues to Cool in Tri-County Area
UNDATED -- The housing market continues to cool down in the tri-county area. Minnesota Realtors says in Benton County new listings so far this year are at 424, which is down 10 percent. Closed sales are at 356, down four percent. And the median sales price is $270,000, up over 12 percent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Waite Park To Consider Amending PUD For Crossroads Lofts
WAITE PARK -- Some changes may be coming to a retail and residential development in Waite Park near Crossroads Center. During Tuesday's Planning Commission meeting, the board will look to consider amending a Planned Unit Development for the Crossroads Lofts and Shops property. The amendment would be to allow the...
Sheriff Investigating After Body of 19-year-old Man Found
BRAINERD -- Authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:00 a.m. Sunday deputies were called to a report of a man who was found unresponsive and not breathing in Long Lake Township just south of Brainerd. The man...
Motorcycle Crash Kills Janesville Man
MELROSE -- A motorcycle crash South of Melrose Sunday killed a Janesville, Minnesota man. Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a motorcycle crash at 2:15 Sunday afternoon. Officials say it appears two motorcycles were going South on County Road 13 about a mile and a half South of...
Authorities Investigating Fatal Crash in Todd County
LONG PRAIRIE -- Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Todd County Monday morning. The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 27 and County Road 219 in Bruce Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says 55-year-old Lashel Oliver of Burtrum was heading east on Highway 27 when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Found Guilty of Bias Crimes Against Cold Spring Family
ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County jury has convicted a Richmond man for a series of crimes against a bi-racial family in Cold Spring. Thirty-three-year-old Benton Beyer has been found guilty of stalking, violations of harassment restraining orders, 1st-degree criminal damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle, and multiple counts of 2nd-degree assault.
Woman Pleads Guilty in Stabbing Attempt of a Waite Park Man
ST. CLOUD -- An Apple Valley woman has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after trying to stab a Waite Park man. Twenty-eight-year-old Awar Omot Talian entered a Norgaard plea in Stearns County District Court Monday. A Norgaard plea is a guilty plea where the defendant is unable to recall the facts due to intoxication or amnesia.
Enrollment is Up this Fall at St. John’s Prep
COLLEGEVILLE -- Enrollment is up this fall at St. John's Prep in Collegeville. The school says they have enrolled 287 students in grades 6 through 12, which is its largest number since 2014. The students come from 16 countries, three states, and 29 communities in Minnesota. They also represent more than a dozen different religions.
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0