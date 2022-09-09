ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

cbs12.com

Vehicle and pedestrian crash in Delray Beach, highway shut down

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Linton Boulevard, between Federal Highway and old Dixie Highway, has reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The westbound lanes of Linton Boulevard are shut down from Federal Highway to Old Dixie Highway for at least the next three hours as Delray Beach police investigate a vehicle and pedestrian crash.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Crime scene team at plaza near hotel in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Crime scene investigators are parked in a plaza near a hotel in West Palm Beach. A spokesman for West Palm Beach Police said officers initially responded to a report of shots fired at the El Patio Hotel at 39th and Broadway. But crews...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

1 man killed, 1 injured in Pompano Beach shooting

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sherriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning, injuring a man and leaving another victim dead. According to a news release, the incident was reported around 4:05 a.m. near the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street in Pompano Beach. Deputies...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

18 year old charged with second degree murder in Riviera Beach shooting, crash

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department said on Sunday officers arrested the suspect involved in a shooting on June 28. Back in June, officers responded to a call at around 1:47 p.m., after reports of a man firing shots into the air off Broadway and West 24th St. Moments later, another call came in just a block away on Avenue E. Police said a witness saw a blue Hyundai Elantra crash into a tree. The car received extensive front end damage to the point where airbags were deployed.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

12-year-old boy missing in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen by his family on Tuesday. Deputies say Ryon Clarke,12, was last seen Sept. 13 in the West Palm Beach area. Anyone with information about Clarke's whereabouts are...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

One dead, three injured after car crashes into canal

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed and three others were taken to a local Trauma Center after a car crashed into a canal early Tuesday morning. According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the four individuals were traveling on US Highway 27 around 3 a.m. near John Stretch Memorial Park.
cbs12.com

Suspect arrested in South Bay killing

SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Hargest King as a suspect in the shooting that took place Sept. 8 killing Manuel Segura. They also learned that King is a suspect in a different shooting investigation that took place on July 3, 2022 in South Bay. Casings found at both scenes confirmed that the same weapon was used in both shootings, investigators said.
SOUTH BAY, FL
cbs12.com

Man from Boca Raton accused of molesting 13-year-old girl

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — 38-year-old Zachary Prince has been accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl at a New Year's Party this year. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office has charged him with two counts of sexual battery on a victim age 12-17 and lewd lascivious behavior battery on a victim age 12-17. Today, Prince was set to appear in court but refused according to public record.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Hit-and-run driver identified after five months of searching in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The person involved in a hit-and-run in April has finally been caught by deputies. On Sept. 9, the Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver of a Ford Expedition who was tied to hit-and-run from last April on S. Kanner Highway, just south of Salerno Road.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Dramatic Video: Elderly woman thrown to ground during robbery

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 79-year-old woman was attacked on Sept. 8 while pushing her groceries home. CBS12 has the video first, surveillance video shows the attack. In the video, she is seen walking down Tamarind Avenue when a 17 year old walked up from behind her and grabbed the victims cart flinging her to the ground. She was attacked with such force that she remained on the ground for eight minutes with no way to get up.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Off-duty BSO deputy arrested for DUI and reckless driving

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward Sheriff's Office arrested Deputy Carlos Hernandez on charges of reckless driving and driving under the influence after he injured someone in a car crash in May 2022. The sheriff's office says Hernandez faces several charges, including DUI serious bodily injury to another,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Three people dead following shooting in Broward County

WEST PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are dead, including one teenager, following a shooting in West Park on Monday. Broward Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to the scene after reports came in Monday morning. BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating. Anyone with information on...
WEST PARK, FL
cbs12.com

Man shot multiple times in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot multiple times on Monday afternoon in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said the incident took place at 189 West 16th Street, the victim was shot multiple times. Officers say he has nonlife-threatening injuries. The police department is still...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

