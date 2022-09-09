Read full article on original website
Related
livingstonenterprise.net
Alabama must disclose status of nitrogen hypoxia executions
A federal judge told Alabama to stop being vague and give a firm answer by Thursday evening on if the prison system might use the untested execution method of nitrogen hypoxia at an execution next week.
livingstonenterprise.net
Virginia county votes to remove Lee, Jackson highway names
Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors has voted to change the name of two major highways recognizing Confederate generals.
Comments / 0