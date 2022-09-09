ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Wrongful arrest, assault alleged in lawsuit filed against Apache Junction police

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yGPsW_0hom5nHl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cAIT1_0hom5nHl00 The first page of the initial lawsuit, from the public access to court electronic record website of federal court records.

A lawsuit filed by a man who videotaped Apache Junction police searching another person’s vehicle alleges “illegal and tortious assault, battery, seizure and arrest” stemming from the Aug. 3, 2021, incident.

The complaint filed Aug. 3, 2022, with Pinal County Superior Court lists as defendants the city of Apache Junction for its police department; police personnel David James, Timothy Gearhart and Craig Martin; and Apache Junction Assistant City Attorney Eric Yuva.

The complaint was transferred Aug. 24 to U.S. District Court with Gearhart no longer listed as a defendant.

The lawsuit is seeking general and special damages in an amount to be proven at trial; plaintiff’s costs of suit incurred; reasonable attorney’s fees; pre- and post-judgment interest as allowed by law; and for such other relied as the court may deem proper.

The lawsuit involves an incident where Karl Williams entered into a gas station at 75 E. 29th Ave. in Apache Junction to fuel his vehicle and noticed AJPD officers had pulled over an individual at the same station.

“During the stop, AJPD officers elected to search the individual’s vehicle. Other officers arrived on the scene, including Sgts. James and Gearhart and Officer Martin. Due to the proliferation of police activity around a single person, Mr. Williams pulled out his smartphone and began to video the incident, considering it part of his civic duty and well within his legal rights,” it states. “Mr. Williams remained near his vehicle, over 15 feet away from the officers and in no way interfered with the investigation or search.”

Two police personnel confronted Williams, with one grabbing him by the neck, the lawsuit states, as he continued to record the incident.

“Mr. Williams was later thrown to the ground by officers Martin and Gearhart. His smartphone was unlawfully seized and he was ultimately falsely arrested and wrongfully detained,” the lawsuit states. “When the smartphone was ultimately returned to Mr. Williams, the video documenting the entire incident had been deleted.”

Williams was charged with failure to comply with a police officer; hindering prosecution; criminal nuisance; and resisting arrest, the last which was dropped in November 2021, the lawsuit states.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

2 suspects, including teen, arrested after fatal shooting in Phoenix restaurant parking lot

PHOENIX – Two suspects, including a teenage boy, were arrested after a fatal shooting Tuesday night outside a Phoenix restaurant, authorities said. Gilberto Millan, 20, allegedly took a gun out of a vehicle driven by the teen and shot Jesus Gonzalez Berrelleza in a parking lot near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
Washington Examiner

Arizona man sentenced for illegally voting in 2020 presidential election

(The Center Square) – An Arizona man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election. A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced 35-year-old San Tan Valley resident Roberto Garcia on Sept. 12. Garcia entered a guilty plea in July on one felony count of illegal voting; he was indicted in March 2022, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KTAR.com

2 people arrested for allegedly shooting woman over money dispute in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — Two people were arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly shooting a woman during a verbal dispute about money earlier in the day in Scottsdale. Aron Melvin, 24, and Sincere Hooks-Lilly, 23, were arrested during a traffic stop after detectives identified them as the suspects in a shooting at a short-term rental near Hayden Road and McDowell Road around 4 a.m., the Scottsdale Police Department said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Williams
fox10phoenix.com

Brick of fentanyl seized in Phoenix traffic stop, police say

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department says a purple brick of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop, among other items. In a tweet by the department, they say 1kg of fentanyl powder was found, equaling about 2.2 pounds. 2,000 fentanyl pills, $13,000 and four guns were also seized. These...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Beauty salon owner accused of killing wife, another man in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ariz. - A suspect has been arrested after police say he shot and killed his wife and another man at a beauty salon in Avondale. Just after 3 p.m. on Sept. 11, officers responded to reports of a shooting at Ema's Barber and Beauty Salon, near Central Avenue and Madden Drive. That's where they found an unidentified man and a woman who had been shot.
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Teen boy arrested after Phoenix strip mall shooting leaves 18-year-old dead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a teen boy is in custody in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead and a woman hurt over the weekend. Officers released an update on Monday, saying the teen will be booked on multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder. His name hasn’t been released since he’s under 18.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Ajpd
fox10phoenix.com

Buckeye police investigate 2 human smuggling cases in 24-hour timespan

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye police are investigating two suspected human smuggling cases, with both of them happening just north of Interstate 10 and Verrado Way. Both incidents happened within 24 hours of each other, police said. In the first case, officers responded to reports of two "suspicious" vehicles parked on...
12 News

Police: Driver ejected from flipped truck in Tempe, taken to hospital

TEMPE, Ariz. — A driver in Tempe was ejected from their vehicle Tuesday afternoon and sustained severe head trauma, officials say. The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near Price Road and Southern Avenue. A witness told Tempe police they observed a truck driving on a flat tire and losing control before hitting the freeway wall.
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTAR.com

Missing Mesa woman with health problems found after Silver Alert issued

PHOENIX – A Mesa woman who was the subject of an overnight Silver Alert has been found safe, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said Alma Morell, 76, was located Wednesday morning. She had last been seen near University Drive and Gilbert Road on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m., when she left home to run an errand.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Unruly goat takes on Tonopah community, pees on deputy

TONOPAH, Ariz. — A goat got so out of control recently in Tonopah that the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to detain the unruly animal. But the goat didn't go down without a fight. >> Live, local, breaking. Download the 12News app. MCSO says the animal, nicknamed Billy,...
TONOPAH, AZ
AZFamily

North Phoenix strip mall shooting kills man, injures woman

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting at a north Phoenix strip mall Saturday afternoon. Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 4:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers found 18-year-old Miguel Rosas lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers were told by witnesses that a woman inside one of the businesses had been hit by gunfire. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Air Unit and other patrol units searched the area and detained three people. All were interviewed and released later.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting outside a Phoenix strip mall on Tuesday night. Before 8 p.m., officers arrived near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man shot. Police say the man died at the scene. However, his name has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
936K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy