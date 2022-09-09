Wrongful arrest, assault alleged in lawsuit filed against Apache Junction police

The first page of the initial lawsuit, from the public access to court electronic record website of federal court records.

A lawsuit filed by a man who videotaped Apache Junction police searching another person’s vehicle alleges “illegal and tortious assault, battery, seizure and arrest” stemming from the Aug. 3, 2021, incident.

The complaint filed Aug. 3, 2022, with Pinal County Superior Court lists as defendants the city of Apache Junction for its police department; police personnel David James, Timothy Gearhart and Craig Martin; and Apache Junction Assistant City Attorney Eric Yuva.

The complaint was transferred Aug. 24 to U.S. District Court with Gearhart no longer listed as a defendant.

The lawsuit is seeking general and special damages in an amount to be proven at trial; plaintiff’s costs of suit incurred; reasonable attorney’s fees; pre- and post-judgment interest as allowed by law; and for such other relied as the court may deem proper.

The lawsuit involves an incident where Karl Williams entered into a gas station at 75 E. 29th Ave. in Apache Junction to fuel his vehicle and noticed AJPD officers had pulled over an individual at the same station.

“During the stop, AJPD officers elected to search the individual’s vehicle. Other officers arrived on the scene, including Sgts. James and Gearhart and Officer Martin. Due to the proliferation of police activity around a single person, Mr. Williams pulled out his smartphone and began to video the incident, considering it part of his civic duty and well within his legal rights,” it states. “Mr. Williams remained near his vehicle, over 15 feet away from the officers and in no way interfered with the investigation or search.”

Two police personnel confronted Williams, with one grabbing him by the neck, the lawsuit states, as he continued to record the incident.

“Mr. Williams was later thrown to the ground by officers Martin and Gearhart. His smartphone was unlawfully seized and he was ultimately falsely arrested and wrongfully detained,” the lawsuit states. “When the smartphone was ultimately returned to Mr. Williams, the video documenting the entire incident had been deleted.”

Williams was charged with failure to comply with a police officer; hindering prosecution; criminal nuisance; and resisting arrest, the last which was dropped in November 2021, the lawsuit states.