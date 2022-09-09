Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
Why thousands of nurses are protesting in Minnesota - in their own words
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. About 15,000 nurses in Minnesota walked off the job this week to protest understaffing and overwork, an action the union says is the largest strike ever of private-sector nurses. The nurses are pressing for a 30 percent wage increase over three years, which they say will improve patient care by reducing burnout.
