SALISBURY, Md. – Two people have been charged following a fraud investigation involving a military veteran in Wicomico County. In March of this year, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a theft scheme where an elderly military veteran was being taken advantage of since July of 2020. Further investigation revealed that 57-year-old Christina Bozman and 32-year-old Christen Bozman had obtained power of attorney for the victim without his knowledge. The victim had serious medical conditions which allowed the suspects to gain control of the victim’s house, bank account, and three vehicles. Due to his status as a veteran, a local dealership had provided one of the vehicles free of charge, which was outfitted with wheelchair capabilities and what the victim needs when he travels. Due to the vehicle being in possession of the suspect, it has reportedly not been utilized by the victim.

WICOMICO COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO