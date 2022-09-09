ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

WBOC

Salisbury Man Goes to Prison for Christmas Day Armed Robbery

SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for a holding up a convenience store on Christmas Day 2021. A Wicomico County Circuit Court judge on Sept. 2 sentenced Lamont King, 58, to 20 years suspend all but 15 years in prison. Prosecutors said...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Wicomico County Pair Charged in Fraud Scheme

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says it has charged two people in connection with a fraud scheme that targeted an elderly veteran of the U.S. military. The sheriff's office said that in early March, its criminal investigation division was notified of a theft scheme in which an elderly military veteran in Salisbury had been taken advantage of since July of 2020.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Pair charged with theft, fraud of military veteran

SALISBURY, Md. – Two people have been charged following a fraud investigation involving a military veteran in Wicomico County. In March of this year, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a theft scheme where an elderly military veteran was being taken advantage of since July of 2020. Further investigation revealed that 57-year-old Christina Bozman and 32-year-old Christen Bozman had obtained power of attorney for the victim without his knowledge. The victim had serious medical conditions which allowed the suspects to gain control of the victim’s house, bank account, and three vehicles. Due to his status as a veteran, a local dealership had provided one of the vehicles free of charge, which was outfitted with wheelchair capabilities and what the victim needs when he travels. Due to the vehicle being in possession of the suspect, it has reportedly not been utilized by the victim.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Smyrna man arrested on drugs - weapons charges

An investigation in Smyrna that lasted several months has resulted in the arrest of a local man and seizure of heroin, three guns and numerous rounds of ammunition. According to Smyrna Police, 22-year-old Jayaire Brittingham was arrested in Dover Monday by state Probation and Parole officers, and the drugs, weapons and ammunition were found during a search warrant that was carried out at his home. The heroin was divided into 125 bags.
SMYRNA, DE
County
Wicomico County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Salisbury, MD
State
Maryland State
Salisbury, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WBOC

Dover Man Arrested for 5th Offense DUI

DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a 36-year-old Dover man for his fifth offense DUI following a traffic stop. Police said that shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a trooper on patrol observed a BMW 535i traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on North Dupont Highway at the intersection with Dyke Branch Road. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the sedan and contacted the operator and sole occupant, identified as Antholyn Vaquiz.
DOVER, DE
Daily Voice

Police In Maryland Investigating Royal Farms Shooting

A shooting at a Maryland convenience store is under investigation following an incident in Wicomico County, police said. The Salisbury Police Department announced that the agency is investigating a shooting investigation that happened at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive early on Sunday, Sept. 11. It is unclear if there...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Salisbury Man Convicted of Animal Cruelty in Kitten's Death

SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been convicted on animal cruelty charges for abusing and killing a kitten. Prosecutors said Monday that on Sept. 1, Christopher Truitt, 26, was convicted of one count of felony animal cruelty and two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. Truitt was found guilty following trial and sentenced to 180 days in jail with all but 60 days suspended to be served on house arrest. Truitt was also placed on three years of supervised probation and given a $300 fine. As a special condition of his sentence, Truitt will be prohibited from owning, possessing or residing with animals for a period of five years.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

DEVELOPING: SPD investigating assault with knife at apartment complex

SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury Police are currently on the scene of an assault involving a knife. Details are limited at this time. We’re told the incident happened earlier this afternoon in the 300 block of Mill Pond Lane. Police say one female suspect has been taken into custody and two adult female victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries by Salisbury EMS.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Salisbury Drug Dealer Sentenced to Prison

SALISBURY, Md. - A 39-year-old convicted Salisbury drug dealer will spend seven years in prison after pleading guilty late last week to possession with the intention to distribute cocaine and violation of probation. As part of Taurean Depre McFarlin's plea agreement, he forfeited one vehicle and $4,161 in cash. McFarlin...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Suspect arrested in Georgetown Royal Farms Attack

GEORGETOWN, Del.-Delaware State Police arrested 24-year-old Kevin Shorter for attempted murder and related charges following an incident Wednesday night. On September 7, 2022, at approximately 9:53 p.m., Georgetown Police Department responded to the Royal Farms, located at 20579 DuPont Boulevard after reports of an assault underway. The investigation revealed that...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury Police Investigating Royal Farms Shooting

SALISBURY, Md- SPD is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive early Sunday Morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact (410) 548-3165 or provide information anonymously to Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
SALISBURY, MD
phillyvoice.com

Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean

A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
WBOC

Two Men Charged for Attempted Murder Following Fight at Salisbury Cookout

SALISBURY, Md. - Two men have been arrested following an assault with a firearm at the Cookout on S. Salisbury Blvd. early Sunday morning. According to the Salisbury Police Department, around 3 am Sunday morning police responded to reports of shots fired. Investigators learned an argument between two parties ensued following a collision between their cars.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Dover Kidnapping and Rape Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania

DOVER, Del. - Dover police say a 33-year-old man wanted on kidnapping and rape charges has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania. Early Saturday morning, September 3, Delaware State Police took the report of a rape involving a 14-year-old Dover girl. After speaking with the victim, it was determined that the incident occurred within the City of Dover and the investigation was turned over to Dover Police Department detectives.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Body discovered in drainage pond near Coventry Square Apartments in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – A disturbing discovery made in Salisbury over the weekend, as police found a body floating in an algae covered drainage pond. Residents at Coventry Square Apartments say the news came as a shock. “When I arrived home Saturday night from work my upstairs neighbor told me there was a body found in the pond, which is kind of scary being that it’s 500 feet from my patio,” said Trina.
SALISBURY, MD

