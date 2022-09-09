Read full article on original website
WBOC
Salisbury Man Goes to Prison for Christmas Day Armed Robbery
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for a holding up a convenience store on Christmas Day 2021. A Wicomico County Circuit Court judge on Sept. 2 sentenced Lamont King, 58, to 20 years suspend all but 15 years in prison. Prosecutors said...
WBOC
Wicomico County Pair Charged in Fraud Scheme
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says it has charged two people in connection with a fraud scheme that targeted an elderly veteran of the U.S. military. The sheriff's office said that in early March, its criminal investigation division was notified of a theft scheme in which an elderly military veteran in Salisbury had been taken advantage of since July of 2020.
WMDT.com
Pair charged with theft, fraud of military veteran
SALISBURY, Md. – Two people have been charged following a fraud investigation involving a military veteran in Wicomico County. In March of this year, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a theft scheme where an elderly military veteran was being taken advantage of since July of 2020. Further investigation revealed that 57-year-old Christina Bozman and 32-year-old Christen Bozman had obtained power of attorney for the victim without his knowledge. The victim had serious medical conditions which allowed the suspects to gain control of the victim’s house, bank account, and three vehicles. Due to his status as a veteran, a local dealership had provided one of the vehicles free of charge, which was outfitted with wheelchair capabilities and what the victim needs when he travels. Due to the vehicle being in possession of the suspect, it has reportedly not been utilized by the victim.
WDEL 1150AM
Smyrna man arrested on drugs - weapons charges
An investigation in Smyrna that lasted several months has resulted in the arrest of a local man and seizure of heroin, three guns and numerous rounds of ammunition. According to Smyrna Police, 22-year-old Jayaire Brittingham was arrested in Dover Monday by state Probation and Parole officers, and the drugs, weapons and ammunition were found during a search warrant that was carried out at his home. The heroin was divided into 125 bags.
Person detained following Sheriff’s Office investigation into Wed. shooting
UPDATE 3:35 p.m.: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has detained a person of interest in this morning’s shooting near the 46600 block on Expedition Drive. Police believe this was not a random act of violence. We will continue to follow this investigation and update the community as we verify more information. UPDATE 12:30 p.m.: […]
WBOC
Dover Man Arrested for 5th Offense DUI
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a 36-year-old Dover man for his fifth offense DUI following a traffic stop. Police said that shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a trooper on patrol observed a BMW 535i traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on North Dupont Highway at the intersection with Dyke Branch Road. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the sedan and contacted the operator and sole occupant, identified as Antholyn Vaquiz.
Police In Maryland Investigating Royal Farms Shooting
A shooting at a Maryland convenience store is under investigation following an incident in Wicomico County, police said. The Salisbury Police Department announced that the agency is investigating a shooting investigation that happened at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive early on Sunday, Sept. 11. It is unclear if there...
WBOC
Salisbury Man Convicted of Animal Cruelty in Kitten's Death
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been convicted on animal cruelty charges for abusing and killing a kitten. Prosecutors said Monday that on Sept. 1, Christopher Truitt, 26, was convicted of one count of felony animal cruelty and two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. Truitt was found guilty following trial and sentenced to 180 days in jail with all but 60 days suspended to be served on house arrest. Truitt was also placed on three years of supervised probation and given a $300 fine. As a special condition of his sentence, Truitt will be prohibited from owning, possessing or residing with animals for a period of five years.
WMDT.com
DEVELOPING: SPD investigating assault with knife at apartment complex
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury Police are currently on the scene of an assault involving a knife. Details are limited at this time. We’re told the incident happened earlier this afternoon in the 300 block of Mill Pond Lane. Police say one female suspect has been taken into custody and two adult female victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries by Salisbury EMS.
Investigation Launched After Man Found Dead In Maryland Pond, Police Say
Police in Maryland have launched an investigation after a man was found dead in a Maryland pond, officials said. The Salisbury Police Department in Wicomico County announced on Monday, Sept. 12, that the agency is actively conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in a pond in the area of Coventry Lane.
Nearly $40K Raised In One Day For Diver Paralyzed In Horrific Accident In Maryland
Support is pouring in for a Pennsylvania man who was seriously injured in a horrific diving accident in Maryland, according to a fundraiser created in his honor. Nearly $40,000 has been raised to support Murat Fresolone after he was airlifted from an Airbnb in Ocean City after the horrible accident on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to the GoFundMe.
WBOC
Salisbury Drug Dealer Sentenced to Prison
SALISBURY, Md. - A 39-year-old convicted Salisbury drug dealer will spend seven years in prison after pleading guilty late last week to possession with the intention to distribute cocaine and violation of probation. As part of Taurean Depre McFarlin's plea agreement, he forfeited one vehicle and $4,161 in cash. McFarlin...
WMDT.com
Suspect arrested in Georgetown Royal Farms Attack
GEORGETOWN, Del.-Delaware State Police arrested 24-year-old Kevin Shorter for attempted murder and related charges following an incident Wednesday night. On September 7, 2022, at approximately 9:53 p.m., Georgetown Police Department responded to the Royal Farms, located at 20579 DuPont Boulevard after reports of an assault underway. The investigation revealed that...
WMDT.com
Salisbury Police Investigating Royal Farms Shooting
SALISBURY, Md- SPD is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive early Sunday Morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact (410) 548-3165 or provide information anonymously to Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
phillyvoice.com
Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean
A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
WBOC
Two Men Charged for Attempted Murder Following Fight at Salisbury Cookout
SALISBURY, Md. - Two men have been arrested following an assault with a firearm at the Cookout on S. Salisbury Blvd. early Sunday morning. According to the Salisbury Police Department, around 3 am Sunday morning police responded to reports of shots fired. Investigators learned an argument between two parties ensued following a collision between their cars.
WBOC
Dover Kidnapping and Rape Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania
DOVER, Del. - Dover police say a 33-year-old man wanted on kidnapping and rape charges has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania. Early Saturday morning, September 3, Delaware State Police took the report of a rape involving a 14-year-old Dover girl. After speaking with the victim, it was determined that the incident occurred within the City of Dover and the investigation was turned over to Dover Police Department detectives.
WMDT.com
Body discovered in drainage pond near Coventry Square Apartments in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – A disturbing discovery made in Salisbury over the weekend, as police found a body floating in an algae covered drainage pond. Residents at Coventry Square Apartments say the news came as a shock. “When I arrived home Saturday night from work my upstairs neighbor told me there was a body found in the pond, which is kind of scary being that it’s 500 feet from my patio,” said Trina.
Strategic Suspect On The Loose After Tampering With Ankle Monitor In Maryland: Sheriff
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are attempting to locate a tricky suspect who was able to tamper with his GPS monitoring device while he was out on a pre-trial release for a previous robbery. Hyattsville resident Benjamin Jamal Washington, 22, is wanted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for...
WMDT.com
Salisbury’s village for those experiencing homelessness will be up and running soon
SALISBURY, Md.- Pellet homes will be putting roofs over people’s heads that are experiencing homelessness at Anne Street Village, in Salisbury’s East Church Street neighborhood. This initiative has been in the making for about two years. But, in late October, unsheltered people will now have access to these 24 temperature-controlled units.
