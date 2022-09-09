ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augustinus Bader’s Shampoo and Conditioner Are the Only Products I’ll Use on My Thinning Hair

By Samantha Holender
 4 days ago

For the majority of my life, I was “The Girl With the Great Hair.” My hair grew at lightning speed and didn’t have a split end in sight. But last year, for reasons still unbeknownst to me, my hair did a 180. Nearly six inches of length vanished and my texture took a nosedive from thick and strong to fine and thin. Ever since, I’ve been cycling through a never-ending circuit of thickening shampoos , growth oils, and scalp serums in an effort to turn back the clock. Plenty of products gave me a little shine here or a little volume there, but it wasn’t until I tried Augustinus Bader Haircare that I actually felt…optimistic about my hair journey.

The brand, which is famed for its coveted Face Cream Rich , entered into the haircare space earlier this summer—and quickly sold out. And take it from me, the flying-off-the-shelves chaos isn't unwarranted. The line delivers on its promises—to the fullest extent—and I highly, highly recommend grabbing what you can while Augustinus Bader Haircare is back in stock.

Each product was developed with a little something called Trigger Factor Complex—a patented, adaptive technology that gives your hair what it needs, when it needs it. It addresses the scalp, the hair follicle, and the hair itself to not only create a healthy environment for new growth, but also address concerns ranging from frizz to split ends, shedding, and breakage.

If you’re not prepared to drop $413 on the whole line, start off with The Shampoo and The Conditioner . In my opinion, they’ll deliver the most dramatic results. The Shampoo checked off all my boxes: It lathered (I need a foam!!), it didn’t smell overwhelmingly floral or offensive, and it left my dry shampoo-drenched hair feeling detoxed with just one wash. As for the conditioner? A little goes a lonnnnng way. I have no shame in admitting that I go through conditioner at triple the speed of shampoo, but one solid squirt of this formula did the job. It hydrates and moisturizes in the moment—and my hair soaks it right up. Even after rinsing with water, my hair felt silky, nourished, and soft.

Augustinus Bader The Shampoo

Augustinus Bader The Conditioner

The true test of a good shampoo and conditioner , however, comes during the drying and styling phase. It was during this notch of my routine that I realized this luxe line was the real deal. My crunchy, Barbie-like texture was replaced by hair that felt silky and strong. Once dry, I was acutely aware that I had an extra layer of density. I’m not unrealistic—I knew I wasn’t going to magically grow a new head of hair with one wash. But, I had more body, more lift at my roots, and a fuller look I’d yet to find with any other shampoo or conditioner.

That in mind, I kept using this system until I hit the bottom of the bottles. With every wash, I was pulling less hair out of my head—and the drain. My scalp, which was previously plagued with itchiness and dryness, was less angry. And, most importantly, I started to feel that my progress was on an upward trajectory as opposed to a downward spiral. While I still have a ways to go on the thickness and length front, my shine—and a decent amount of my hair’s strength—has been restored.

Want to put The Shampoo, The Conditioner, and the rest of Augustinus Bader line to the test yourself? Scroll ahead to shop the entire collection.

Augustinus Bader The Leave-In Hair Treatment

Augustinus Bader The Scalp Treatment

Augustinus Bader The Hair Oil

IN THIS ARTICLE
