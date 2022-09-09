ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ciara Channels ‘The Matrix’ in Trench Coat & Skintight Boots at Revolve Gallery’s NYFW Launch Party

By Melody Rivera
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tsIgz_0hom5FTB00

Ciara had an all-leather moment at the Revolve Gallery NYFW presentation at Hudson Yards yesterday in New York.

The singer wore a “ The Matrix “-inspired look with a patent leather trench coat featuring a matching belt. Ciara coordinated with fitted knee-high boots with a shiny black finish set on a stiletto heel.

To accessorize, Ciara wore all-black rectangular glasses, a pendant necklace, a tiny pearl choker and an assortment of rings.

The “Promise” singer wore her platinum blond hair in a high ponytail filled with voluminous curls with two face-framing pieces left out.

Ciara partnered with Revolve on her women’s clothing brand LITA by Ciara, which launched last year. The singer has already made multiple sightings in outfits composed with pieces from her line while in the city for NYFW. The brand is inspired by her past show-stopping looks that she has described as tomboy-chic.

The Revolve Gallery is an immersive installation featuring over 20 rising fashion designers, brands and partners. Ciara’s husband Russell Wilson ’s men’s clothing brand Good Man Brand was also featured at the event.

PHOTOS: Ciara’s Style Evolution Through the Years

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Steps Out In Snoop Dogg Thigh-High Boots and Statement Jewelry at a Kylie Cosmetics Event

Kim Kardashian attended Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles last night, her family following suit. Many influencers and friends of the brand were also in attendance, showing their support for Jenner and her work. Kardashian arrived in an all-black ensemble, save for a pop of color on her shoes and a very familiar face stamped on it. The sleek outfit began with a classic Kardashian silhouette, the social media personality donning a shiny black bodysuit with a halter-style neckline. The “KKW Beauty” mogul relied on her accessories, making the bodysuit a base for what was to come....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday

Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Serena Williams Hits the Streets of New York in a Peppy Pink Skirt and Black Sneakers

Serena Williams was spotted leaving her New York hotel to go to the US Open on Friday night. In what was to be her last match of the Open, Williams lost her singles match 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 against Australian-born Ajla Tomljanovic Friday night, ending the world-renowned tennis star’s era-defining career. On her way to the Open, Williams was clad in athletic wear, including a black and white long sleeve shirt from Nike featuring its iconic swoosh in bright blue. The 23-time Grand Slam winner paired the top with a neon pink pleated skort, a staple for Williams. The S by Serena...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Bloomingdale, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Serena Williams Joins Meghan Markle with Daughter Olympia in Nike Tank Top for ‘Archetypes’ Podcast

Serena Williams teamed up with Meghan Markle for the first episode of her new podcast, “Archetypes,” which debuted today on Spotify. The Serena Ventures founder posed in a photo on Instagram with Markle, as well as her daughter Olympia Ohanian. For the occasion, Williams wore a Nike tank top with coordinating black leggings, accented by the brand’s signature Swoosh logo, and a heart-shaped pendant necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) Olympia matched her mom’s sporty attire, wearing a flounced top with leggings and lace-up sneakers. Markle, meanwhile, wore a denim dress with a tied waist...
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Ciara
Person
Russell Wilson
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Design#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Revolve#Nyfw Launch Party#The Revolve Gallery#Banco Nyfw Event#Moto Chic
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid

While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Princess Eugenie Mourns in Black Bell Sleeve Dress & Securely Strapped Heels at Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State with Husband Jack Brooksbank at Westminster Hall

Princess Eugenie joined today’s ceremony at Westminster Hall for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London. Eugenie was accompanied by her husband, Jack Brooksbank. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

154K+
Followers
17K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy