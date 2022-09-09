ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Apple TV and Fire TV users can finally listen to YouTube TV in 5.1 surround sound

By Mary Stone
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dh3tU_0hom5A3Y00

Google has finally expanded support for Dolby 5.1 surround sound on YouTube TV to Apple TV and Fire TV devices after initially announcing the feature in June 2021.

When Google first unveiled multi-channel audio functionality as part of the announcement of its 4K Plus add-on tier, it was limited to Google TV and Roku platforms. At the time, the company pledged to roll it out eventually to Apple TV, Fire TV and gaming consoles.

See more

It has finally made good on its promise (or at least two-thirds of it). YouTube TV subscribers can now automatically enjoy surround sound when streaming 5.1 content on a compatible device and, of course, with an appropriate speaker system .

To confirm if 5.1 audio is available on a video, users can head to YouTube TV's 'Stats for nerds' display by selecting 'More' in Player Controls and then clicking on the bug icon. Confirmation of AC-3/EAC-3 codecs will be displayed if the content supports surround sound.

YouTube TV has a list of surround-sound compatible products on its website, though Apple TV has yet to be added. It includes Samsung, LG  and Vizio TVs with Cobalt 20 or above, traditional Chromecasts, Android TV, Google TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD.

MORE

The best films to stream in surround sound

From soundbars to speakers: the best surround sound systems

How to set up surround sound speakers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

iOS 16: You Can Finally View Saved Wi-Fi Passwords on Your iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple announced Sept. 12 as the official release date of iOS 16 during its "Far Out" event. The latest software update will bring several cool new features to the iPhone, including the ability to view and share passwords for any Wi-Fi network you've ever connected to.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

It's raining Apple Watch Series 7 deals ahead of this week's Series 8 release

For the first time since the invention of the now-mainstream smartwatch, Apple has taken the wraps off not one and not two but three (very) different wearable devices simultaneously, unsurprisingly discontinuing three older models in the process. Of course, last year's Apple Watch Series 7 is still available in a...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Everything new with Apple Music on iOS 16

With iOS 16, different from other years, Apple didn’t announce a ton of new features to Apple Music. That said, there are still a few functions and tweaks that users will love when using the music streaming service the new operating system released today. Apple Music on iOS 16...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tv#Youtube Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Android Tv#Google Tv#Apple Tv Fire Tv#Dvr#Lg#Vizio
CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS

Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

The Apple Watch Series 7 is up to $150 off at Amazon

The retailer has a handful of the premium models still in stock. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

How old is my phone?

While it’s easy to find out when your phone launched, finding out the exact manufacturing date may be more of a challenge. Every manufacturer has different ways of marking manufacturing dates on their devices. The production year of your phone might be a year or more after the model was launched.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
9to5Mac

Apple letting users stay on iOS 15.7 with security updates before upgrading to iOS 16

Apple on Monday finally released iOS 16 to the public after months of beta testing. While some users have waited long for the new lock screen and other new features coming with the update, some may prefer to wait a little longer before installing iOS 16. This is why Apple is letting users stay on iOS 15, while still getting security updates before upgrading to iOS 16.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16 Will Hit Your iPhone Monday

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Ditch your old lock screen and enter a new era of phone customization when iOS 16 arrives on Monday, Sept. 12. Apple revealed the iOS 16 release date Wednesday as part of its fall iPhone event. This is a yearly tradition for Apple: Announce the next version of iOS in the spring at its WWDC conference, spend the summer testing the new operating system with developers and other beta testers, then launch the OS alongside the newest iPhone in the fall.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

How To Use The Eject Water Feature On Your Apple Watch

The Apple Watch has been water resistant to a certain extent since the beginning, with the Apple Watch Series 2 and all later models boasting a swim-proof design and overall improved resistance against water, as explained by Apple. Water Lock is a software feature that arrived starting with the Apple Watch Series 2 that keeps the wearable's screen from registering touches while submerged in water, and, most importantly, it purges water from the watch's speaker once you're finished in the pool or shower.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Apple now warning Dark Sky for iOS users of the upcoming shutdown

Apple is moving forward with its plans to shut down the Dark Sky weather app at the end of this year. If you open the Dark Sky app today, you’ll see a new pop-up message telling you that “support for the Dark Sky app” will end on January 1, 2023. This comes a day after iOS 16 debuted with more changes to the built-in Weather app…
CELL PHONES
shefinds

An Apple Expert Tells Us What To Do To Speed Up Your iPhone Instantly

Why is your phone suddenly running at a snail’s pace, you may be wondering? Why does it take forever to download apps, search for sites, send and receive texts — basically, to do everything that it used to do at a much faster speed? The truth is you could be doing everything right, but your phone is vulnerable to time. On top of that, some of the habits you have acquired over the years or settings that you haven’t been taking advantage of or disabling could also be contributing to a slower device. Tech Expert Jacob Smith from Desktopman.com outlines five ways you can help speed up your iPhone instantly.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Carrot 5.8 is introducing fresh and funny weather features for iOS 16

Carrot Weather — an app known for its humorous, antagonistic approach to weather updates — is introducing some new features that take advantage of Apple’s iOS 16 release for iPhones today, including lock screen widgets and Apple Weather data integration. There’s also a new multi-column redesign for the iPad.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

How to change the clock font on the iOS 16 lock screen

IOS 16 brings a whole slew of changes to the iPhone lock screen. There are a whole bunch of new dynamic wallpapers to choose from, and you can customize further with your own app widgets. One other thing you may notice upon updating to iOS 16 is that the time/clock font has changed to be a new thicker style, compared to the thin clock font iOS 15. Here’s how to change it back.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Is Your Wi-Fi Slow? Your ISP Might Be to Blame

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Is your internet suddenly moving really slowly? It might be due to an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. Your connection issues may need only an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of the tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
TECHNOLOGY
itechpost.com

iOS 16 Will Not Have the iCloud Shared Photo Library at Launch

Apple will be releasing the iOS 16 this coming September 12. However, it seems that users would have to wait "later this year" for the iCloud Shared Photo Library feature to arrive. According to Apple Insider, Apple just made an announcement that the iCloud Share Photo Library feature will not...
CELL PHONES
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

76
Followers
995
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy