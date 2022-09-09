Read full article on original website
msn.com
What Are the Best Appetite Suppressants?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The best appetite suppressants can help you shed pounds by reducing your desire to eat and maintaining energy levels all day. We’ve reviewed some of the best appetite suppressants on the market, and PhenQ tops our list due to its comprehensive weight loss benefits.
technologynetworks.com
How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair
A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says
Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
Want to lower your risk of early death? 3 activities are most beneficial, study says
Just about any type of active movement can lower your risk of cancer, heart disease and overall risk for an early death, a new study finds.
3 Fat-Blasting Beverages You Should Be Drinking Every Day For Weight Loss
Oftentimes when people think about losing weight, they consider the foods they should or shouldn’t be eating. But it’s also crucial to remember that the beverages you consume are a vital part of your diet, too. Of course, it’s no surprise that it’s important to lay off the sugary beverages like soda if you’re trying to shed some pounds, but have you ever thought about the fact that certain drinks can actually help you reach your weight loss goals? And we’re not talking about harmful detox teas!
Urgent warning as cases of cancer surge in under 50s – the 11 signs you must never ignore
YOUNG people are now more at risk of developing cancer than ever before. The likelihood of being diagnosed with cancer before the age of 50 significantly increases the younger you are, a major analysis suggests. For example, people born in 1960 have a higher cancer risk before they turn 50...
Mental health could be connected to what time of day you eat
BOSTON -- A study conducted by Brigham and Women's Hospital shows that eating during the day may be better for your mental health than eating at night. Researchers disrupted the circadian rhythms of 12 men and seven women to simulate a night shift.They found that those who ate both during the day and night experienced what they called higher depression-related and anxiety-related moods. Those who only ate during the day didn't experience the same mood changes. Now scientists want to see whether changing the timing of meals can help people who have been diagnosed with depression and anxiety.
Healthline
Is High Cholesterol a Life Threatening Condition?
High cholesterol, specifically high LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. As a result, high cholesterol can play a key role in life threatening conditions like heart attack and stroke. Cholesterol levels, however, can often be lowered through a combination of diet, exercise, and,...
Plastic may be making you obese, scientists warn
Scientists have warned that the presence of plastic in everyday items could be a factor responsible for obesity.The presence of certain chemicals known as “obesogens” in everyday items disturbs the normal functioning of human metabolism, upsetting the body’s ability to regulate its intake and expenditure of energy. Recent research says that obesogens directly boost the production of specific cell types and fatty tissues associated with obesity and are found in all sorts of items including plastic packaging, clothes, furniture, cosmetics, food additives, herbicides and pesticides.“Obesogens are certainly a contributing factor to the obesity epidemic,” Bruce Blumberg, an expert on...
msn.com
Proven Strategies to Stop Overthinking and Ease Anxiety Now
What if I said the wrong thing? How will I ever finish the assignment in time? Why aren't they responding to my text? Thoughts like these make us human, says Julie Pike, a clinical psychologist in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. “That’s what the brain is designed to do – to think our way out of problems and away from predators,” she says.
How To Keep Your Brain Healthy As You Age
More than 55 million people worldwide were living with dementia in 2020, and Alzheimer's Disease International estimates that a person develops dementia every 3 seconds. As more people in the world live longer, the population of seniors is growing larger. This makes the early diagnosis and interventions for dementia more important since dementia mainly affects older people.
How fast you walk is as important as doing 10,000 steps – study
How fast you walk is just as important as how many steps you take in a day, research suggests.Studies found that walking 10,000 steps a day was associated with a lower risk of dementia, heart disease, cancer and death.But experts also found that a faster pace, like a power walk, showed benefits beyond how many steps were recorded.Co-lead author Dr Matthew Ahmadi, research fellow at the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre and Faculty of Medicine and Health, said: “The take-home message here is that for protective health benefits people could not only ideally aim for 10,000 steps a day...
boxrox.com
How to Diet to Lose Fat FOR GOOD (Science Backed Advice)
These great tips from Jeremy Ethier will teach you how to diet to lose fat for good. “If you’re watching this video, chances are, you’re wondering how to diet to lose fat for good. Most people have been taught to use approaches that set themselves up for failure in the long run, by physiologically messing up their bodies with diets that leave them in a position where it’s now very hard to strip off that excess fat.”
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Molecular Switch That Controls Life Expectancy
A single protein can control aging signals more effectively than in a group. According to recent research, the protein CHIP can control the insulin receptor more effectively while acting alone than when in a paired state. In cellular stress situations, CHIP often appears as a homodimer – an association of two identical proteins – and mainly functions to destroy misfolded and defective proteins. CHIP thus cleanses the cell. In order to do this, CHIP works with helper proteins to bind a chain of the small protein ubiquitin to misfolded proteins.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Time-Restricted Eating May Help With Weight Loss, Blood Pressure
Restricting your food intake to an eight-hour window — between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. — may help with weight loss and improve blood pressure in people with obesity, according to a new study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine. Time-restricted eating, which is a form of...
msn.com
What Does It Feel Like If You Have An Ovarian Cyst?
Maybe you've heard of someone who has had an ovarian cyst, or perhaps you've had one yourself. The ovaries attend to major functions involved in women's reproductive health. Cedars Sinai explains how they produce estrogen and progesterone, which are hormones involved in pregnancy and the menstrual cycle. An ovarian cyst is a pouch filled with fluid that can develop on or inside the ovaries. Women who are pregnant, have hormonal problems, or have a pelvic infection may be more likely to experience an ovarian cyst, the Mayo Clinic says.
thefreshtoast.com
Does Breakfast Impact Metabolism? New Study Has Surprising Answers
The study shows some interesting evidence, one that contradicts a variety of data and research on how the human metabolism works. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. This belief has been reinforced over the years, with many claiming that the calories consumed earlier on in the day are less impactful than the ones consumed late at night.
Psych Centra
Happiness Test: Are You Happy?
For as much as we pursue happiness, we may not be the best at determining whether or not we have enough of it… or what it truly is. Though the idea of happiness may seem simple, it’s actually hard to pin down. One of the first places we...
scitechdaily.com
Reduce Your Risk of Death by Up to 31%: New Study Examines the Impact of Exercise
A study finds that adults who exercised 150-600 minutes each week had the lowest risk of death. According to a recent study published in the American Heart Association’s flagship peer-reviewed journal Circulation, individuals who exercise two to four times the currently recommended level of moderate or vigorous physical activity each week had a much lower risk of death. The research analyzed more than 100,000 individuals over a 30-year follow-up period. People who participated in two to four times the recommended amount of vigorous physical activity each week had a decrease of 21-23%, while those who engaged in two to four times the recommended amount of moderate physical activity saw a reduction of 26-31%.
