WFMJ.com

Bomb squad called after foam projectile found along Route 11

For the second time in four days, the Youngstown Bomb Squad has been called to Route 11 in Vienna Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a foam projectile used for "crowd dispersement" was found along the highway near King Graves Road at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. A trooper...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Two taken to hospital after crash at Youngstown playground

Two people went to the hospital Wednesday morning when two vehicles crashed near a playground on Youngstown's West Side. Firefighters were dispatched to Connecticut Avenue and North Dunlap Avenue at around 7:14 a.m. where people were trapped following the two-vehicle crash. According to police, an SUV ran a red light...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
erienewsnow.com

Three People Sent to Hospital After Albion Ambulance Crashes into SUV

Three people are recovering tonight, following a west Erie crash involving an Albion ambulance. It happened around four on Wednesday, at the intersection of West 26th and Raspberry. According to firefighters at the scene, the ambulance was traveling east, when it crashed into an SUV. The force of the collision...
ALBION, PA
WKYC

Person in custody following SWAT situation in Canton

CLEVELAND — A person is in custody following a SWAT situation that occurred in Canton on Tuesday morning. According to Canton Police, its SWAT team was at a residence with a barricaded subject in the 900 block of Rosemont CT NW. The area was contained and the subject is now in custody.
CANTON, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown detective facing OVI charge

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown police officer has a date to return to court next month after getting picked up for drunk driving. State Troopers stopped Nicholas Bailey at the corner of North Road and North Leavitt Road in Warren Township Friday evening. Bailey is a detective...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

