Police: Man jumps in river during police chase
A man running from police jumped in the Mahoning River to avoid getting caught.
WFMJ.com
Bomb squad called after foam projectile found along Route 11
For the second time in four days, the Youngstown Bomb Squad has been called to Route 11 in Vienna Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a foam projectile used for "crowd dispersement" was found along the highway near King Graves Road at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. A trooper...
Body cam shows OVI arrest of Youngstown officer
We're learning more about the traffic stop last Friday night that landed a Youngstown police officer in some trouble.
OSP: Bomb squad called to Trumbull County highway
Troopers were notified that suspicious items were found about a half of a mile south of King Graves Road around 9:30 a.m.
Man accused of stealing truck from U-Haul
Police responded to the Speedway Gas Station shortly before 6 p.m. and noticed a white Chevrolet Silverado truck.
WFMJ.com
Two taken to hospital after crash at Youngstown playground
Two people went to the hospital Wednesday morning when two vehicles crashed near a playground on Youngstown's West Side. Firefighters were dispatched to Connecticut Avenue and North Dunlap Avenue at around 7:14 a.m. where people were trapped following the two-vehicle crash. According to police, an SUV ran a red light...
Niles Police Department swears in officer
On Thursday, Niles City Police and Mayor Mientkiewicz announced on their Facebook page that Patrol Officer Krysta Wedge is now a member of the team.
erienewsnow.com
Three People Sent to Hospital After Albion Ambulance Crashes into SUV
Three people are recovering tonight, following a west Erie crash involving an Albion ambulance. It happened around four on Wednesday, at the intersection of West 26th and Raspberry. According to firefighters at the scene, the ambulance was traveling east, when it crashed into an SUV. The force of the collision...
Police tried to save man stabbed by teens
Police are investigating after an Alliance area man was killed in a Stark County stabbing. The stabbing happened in Wildwood Park at 500 Stertzbach Avenue in Louisville.
Report: Parents arrested after one suspect drives away with child while intoxicated, another has weapons
Reports said a couple was arrested Monday evening after the father overdosed in a car with a young child and the child’s mother was deemed under the influence of drugs and unable to take her child home.
Police investigating after gunfire hits cruiser
No one was injured after an unmarked police cruiser was hit by gunfire early Saturday morning as two officers were investigating a large amount of gunfire on the East Side.
Youngstown police identify bones found as those of missing woman
Police say a set of remains found last month belong to a woman missing since 2017.
Person in custody following SWAT situation in Canton
CLEVELAND — A person is in custody following a SWAT situation that occurred in Canton on Tuesday morning. According to Canton Police, its SWAT team was at a residence with a barricaded subject in the 900 block of Rosemont CT NW. The area was contained and the subject is now in custody.
Police: Man turns himself in following drug search in Boardman
Officers were called to Willow Drive around 9:30 a.m.
Man accused of burglary, grabbing victim by throat and threats
A man is in the Trumbull County Jail suspected of breaking into a woman's home, grabbing her by the neck and ripping off her shirt and necklace, according to a police report.
Police called to hospital after man shot in Warren
According to a police report, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning on Youngstown Road.
Heavy damage in Trumbull County crash
Crews were called to State Route 534 and State Route 88 just before 5 p.m.
WYTV.com
Youngstown detective facing OVI charge
WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown police officer has a date to return to court next month after getting picked up for drunk driving. State Troopers stopped Nicholas Bailey at the corner of North Road and North Leavitt Road in Warren Township Friday evening. Bailey is a detective...
Mom arrested after police say toddler overdosed on marijuana in Youngstown
A West Side woman was arrested Monday on a child endangering warrant after reports said a child of hers overdosed on marijuana in her apartment.
Concerns raised over local detective’s conduct with student cheerleaders
After First News submitted a public records request, we found several complaints, warnings, and disciplinary actions.
