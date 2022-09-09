HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Luke Paul has been named head coach of the Finlandia University baseball team. He is scheduled to start his duties, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. “I’m pleased that Luke is going to be taking over the program,” said athletic director Curtis Wittenberg. “His experience with Finlandia as a student-athlete and assistant coach will be a benefit. Luke has a passion for the community and the University.”

