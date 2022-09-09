Read full article on original website
WLUC
Houghton entrepreneurs brew fresh ideas in community meeting
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton entrepreneurs brought new ideas to the table at the Bonfire Steakhouse Wednesday morning. The organization 1 Million Cups (1MC) hosted the event, hoping to bolster prospective new business owners. “We are here to help support these persons as they take their first step into a...
WLUC
Wake Up Keweenaw focuses on small businesses at meeting in Houghton
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) presented this morning at the WakeUp Keweenaw program. It was held at the Bonfire Steakhouse on Shelden Avenue in Houghton. The focus of the meeting was on the small business climate in Michigan and advocacy efforts in Lansing. Additionally,...
WLUC
Community Foundation holds annual celebration, update on Kids Cove Playground
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Community Foundation of Marquette County held its annual celebration Wednesday night at the Northern Center in Marquette and, according to board members, there was an important announcement. The Catalyst Awards were issued to individuals, Beth Milner Jewelry, and a youth member, all of who have...
WLUC
2022 MTU CareerFEST continues ahead of Career Fair
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Technological University (MTU) students have been back on campus for over two weeks and are already exploring potential career paths. The annual MTU CareerFEST started off today with in-person meetings between students and potential employers. “It’s an opportunity for students as they’re passing on their...
WLUC
Marquette Hockey Night kicks off annual campaign for United Way
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time, the United Way of Marquette County is kicking off their annual fundraising campaign by holding a hockey night at the Berry Events Center in Marquette. The evening features a parade, sled hockey game, youth hockey, and a featured game between Detroit Red...
WLUC
League of Women Voters presents Hooked on Voting event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County League of Women Voters is celebrating National Constitution Day by hosting Hooked on Voting, an event geared toward educating children on citizenship, elections, and government. According to the U.S. National Archives, “September 17 is designated as Constitution Day and Citizenship Day to commemorate...
WLUC
Pharmacies carry new bivalent COVID-19 booster
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - A new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine was approved last week to prevent the symptoms and spread of COVID-19 variants and it’s now accessible at two U.P. pharmacies: Meijer and CVS. Meijer Pharmacy Team Leader Adam Lubin says the vaccine is different from other boosters. “The...
WLUC
Hancock’s Canal View executive administrator calls for rollback of COVID-19 regulations
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Canal View executive administrator Kimberly Salmi posted on Facebook on Sept. 2 about the troubles the nursing facility, and according to her, the health care industry, has been going through during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was me putting into words our story over the last couple...
WLUC
2022 Flame of Hope week-long marathon begins in Copper Harbor
COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2022 Flame of Hope community run started off on Monday from Copper Harbor. It’s presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which raises money and awareness for athletes in the Michigan Special Olympics. Three teams consisting of the Michigan Department of Corrections, Michigan...
WLUC
MTU names Maxx Fredrickson director of hockey operations
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech Hockey Coach Joe Shawhan has hired Maxx Fredrickson as MTU’s new director of hockey operations. Fredrickson has been the video coordinator over the past three seasons in a student role but began full-time in July. “I am pleased to welcome Maxx as a...
WLUC
Iron County farm opens for fall activity season
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Loud Acres Farm on Fisher Road in Crystal Falls is now open for the season. The fourth generation homestead looks to welcome families back this fall. “We grow a lot of vegetables, we have a chicken farm as well. We do this for our surrounding...
WLUC
Luke Paul hired as Finlandia Baseball Head Coach
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Luke Paul has been named head coach of the Finlandia University baseball team. He is scheduled to start his duties, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. “I’m pleased that Luke is going to be taking over the program,” said athletic director Curtis Wittenberg. “His experience with Finlandia as a student-athlete and assistant coach will be a benefit. Luke has a passion for the community and the University.”
WLUC
Finlandia’s Wallin named Conference Soccer Defensive Player of the Week
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Junior Aspen Wallin has been named Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (C2C) Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for Sept. 6. Members of the C2C are Christopher Newport, Finlandia, Mary Washington, Mount Mary, Pratt, Salisbury and UC Santa Cruz. This is the second time in her...
