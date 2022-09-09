ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Skanner News

School to Start Wednesday in Seattle After Weeklong Strike

SEATTLE (AP) — Classes will begin Wednesday in Seattle following a weeklong teachers strike that delayed the start of the new school year. Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association announced Monday night that they had reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, and after 5 p.m. Tuesday the district announced that classes would begin Wednesday morning.
SEATTLE, WA
The Skanner News

Tentative Deal Reached to End Seattle Teachers Strike

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Public Schools said late Monday it had reached a tentative agreement with the union for teachers who went on strike last week over issues like pay and classroom support. Earlier Monday the district had cancelled classes Tuesday, the fifth school day that students have missed...
SEATTLE, WA
The Skanner News

Seattle Teachers on Strike Over Pay, Staffing Issues

SEATTLE (AP) — The first day of classes at Seattle Public Schools Wednesday was cancelled and teachers are on strike over issues that include pay, mental health support, and staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students. “No one wants to strike,” Seattle Education Association President Jennifer Matter said....
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
The Skanner News

Seattle Environmental Justice Fund 2022 Grant Applications Open

Seattle’s Office of Sustainability & Environment (OSE) has announced that the Environmental Justice Fund is now accepting applications. This funding opportunity supports projects that benefit and are led by or in partnership with those most affected by environmental and climate inequities: Black, Indigenous, People of Color, immigrants, refugees, people with low incomes, youth, and elders. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on Friday, September 16.
The Skanner News

