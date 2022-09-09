Read full article on original website
SEATTLE (AP) — Classes will begin Wednesday in Seattle following a weeklong teachers strike that delayed the start of the new school year. Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association announced Monday night that they had reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, and after 5 p.m. Tuesday the district announced that classes would begin Wednesday morning.
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Public Schools said late Monday it had reached a tentative agreement with the union for teachers who went on strike last week over issues like pay and classroom support. Earlier Monday the district had cancelled classes Tuesday, the fifth school day that students have missed...
SEATTLE (AP) — The first day of classes at Seattle Public Schools Wednesday was cancelled and teachers are on strike over issues that include pay, mental health support, and staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students. “No one wants to strike,” Seattle Education Association President Jennifer Matter said....
A child care subsidy program is ramping up to include more families across King County to increase access to child care through the Best Starts Child Care Subsidy. The first step application is now open to families here: http://bskchildcare.org. The new Best Starts for Kids Child Care Subsidy represents an...
SEATTLE (AP) — An Oregon man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a hate crime and making false statements in connection with a racially-motivated assault in Lynnwood, Washington. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown says Randy Smith of Eugene, Oregon, pleaded guilty Tuesday and is one of four men from...
Seattle’s Office of Sustainability & Environment (OSE) has announced that the Environmental Justice Fund is now accepting applications. This funding opportunity supports projects that benefit and are led by or in partnership with those most affected by environmental and climate inequities: Black, Indigenous, People of Color, immigrants, refugees, people with low incomes, youth, and elders. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on Friday, September 16.
