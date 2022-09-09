ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trump-pick Herschel Walker leading in Georgia Senate race against Sen. Warnock: Poll

By Cami Mondeaux, Breaking News Reporter
 5 days ago
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is leading his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, by 3 percentage points, according to recent polling from Fox 5 Atlanta and Insider Advantage.

The race between Walker and Warnock remains too close to predict, with polls alternating back and forth between which candidate is leading the other. The recent polling that shows Walker (47%) leading Warnock (44%) is a reversal from the 3-point lead Warnock held over his Republican challenger in July.

The updated polling comes at a crucial time, as the parties seek to bolster their candidates ahead of the midterm elections that will decide the fate of Congress for the next two years.

Democrats have ramped up advertising efforts against Walker in the last month, targeting the Senate hopeful with allegations of violent threats toward his ex-wife in the past. Those efforts build on messages from some Republicans who sought to use the allegations during the GOP primary as proof that he could cost the party the general election.

However, polling shows Walker neck and neck with Warnock, partly due to the Republican candidate's endorsement from former President Donald Trump, which has boosted his standing among voters.

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) has expanded his lead over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in the fight for Georgia’s governor, but the high-profile Senate race that could determine whether Republicans gain control of the upper chamber remains a toss-up.

About half of Georgia voters say they intend to vote for Kemp compared to 42% who say the same for Abrams, according to the Fox 5/Insider Advantage poll. That lead of 8 percentage points is an increase from earlier polling in July that showed the incumbent leading by 1 point. Six percent of voters remain undecided.

"Kemp leads in every age group in the survey. He receives right at 10% of African American support and a rather astounding 68% of white voters surveyed. Abrams has an impressive 54% of female voters while Kemp receives 63% from men," said Matt Towery, chairman of Insider Advantage. "Kemp has support from 50% of independents. With two months to go, Kemp would seem poised to potentially escape Georgia’s General Election runoff requirement."

The updated polling may spell trouble for Abrams as she seeks to flip the governor’s seat, as recent reports indicate Democrats have grown increasingly pessimistic about her electoral prospects.

The Fox 5 Atlanta/Insider Advantage poll surveyed 550 likely voters between Sept. 6-7 and has a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.

Comments / 210

love5
4d ago

Sad that these idiots are being put into our government, thank God Palin is gone, but come on! Has anyone ever listened to Walker? Another brain dead celebrity trying to get into politics

Reply(5)
13
Jerelene Young
4d ago

You think so. Hercher Walker is a disgrace to his race. Everybody knows he's not that smart. They gave him a diploma just for running a ball 🏈🏈.

Reply(5)
25
Rhonda
5d ago

Warnock is a Marxist who once wrote “To be sure, the Marxist critique has much to teach the black church. Indeed, it has played an important role in the maturation of black theology”. Vote For Herschel Walker 🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(31)
32
Brooklyn Lassiter

Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock

All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.
The Independent

Lindsey Graham wants Georgia district attorney barred from asking him about calls with election officials

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has asked a Georgia federal judge to bar the Fulton County District Attorney’s office from asking him about his alleged attempt to push state officials into throwing out postal ballots cast for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.Mr Graham is fighting a subpoena issued to him by the special grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the most recent presidential election in the Peach State after he became the first Republican to lose Georgia’s electoral votes since Bill Clinton defeated then-president George HW Bush in 1992. US District Judge Leigh Martin...
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns

PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC News

Judge declines to block Georgia's ban on giving food, water to voters

ATLANTA — A judge has declined to block a section of a Georgia election law that bans handing out food and water to voters waiting in line. The provision is part of a sweeping elections overhaul passed by Georgia lawmakers last year. Voting rights groups, who have filed a lawsuit challenging multiple parts of the law, argued that the provision infringes their free speech rights and should be immediately blocked while the case is pending.
GEORGIA STATE
