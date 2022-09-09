Trump-pick Herschel Walker leading in Georgia Senate race against Sen. Warnock: Poll

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is leading his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, by 3 percentage points, according to recent polling from Fox 5 Atlanta and Insider Advantage.

The race between Walker and Warnock remains too close to predict, with polls alternating back and forth between which candidate is leading the other. The recent polling that shows Walker (47%) leading Warnock (44%) is a reversal from the 3-point lead Warnock held over his Republican challenger in July.

The updated polling comes at a crucial time, as the parties seek to bolster their candidates ahead of the midterm elections that will decide the fate of Congress for the next two years.

Democrats have ramped up advertising efforts against Walker in the last month, targeting the Senate hopeful with allegations of violent threats toward his ex-wife in the past. Those efforts build on messages from some Republicans who sought to use the allegations during the GOP primary as proof that he could cost the party the general election.

However, polling shows Walker neck and neck with Warnock, partly due to the Republican candidate's endorsement from former President Donald Trump, which has boosted his standing among voters.

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) has expanded his lead over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in the fight for Georgia’s governor, but the high-profile Senate race that could determine whether Republicans gain control of the upper chamber remains a toss-up.

About half of Georgia voters say they intend to vote for Kemp compared to 42% who say the same for Abrams, according to the Fox 5/Insider Advantage poll. That lead of 8 percentage points is an increase from earlier polling in July that showed the incumbent leading by 1 point. Six percent of voters remain undecided.

"Kemp leads in every age group in the survey. He receives right at 10% of African American support and a rather astounding 68% of white voters surveyed. Abrams has an impressive 54% of female voters while Kemp receives 63% from men," said Matt Towery, chairman of Insider Advantage. "Kemp has support from 50% of independents. With two months to go, Kemp would seem poised to potentially escape Georgia’s General Election runoff requirement."

The updated polling may spell trouble for Abrams as she seeks to flip the governor’s seat, as recent reports indicate Democrats have grown increasingly pessimistic about her electoral prospects.

The Fox 5 Atlanta/Insider Advantage poll surveyed 550 likely voters between Sept. 6-7 and has a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.