Florida State

floridapolitics.com

LGBTQ+ groups back Charlie Crist, pledge to mobilize voters

Crist called DeSantis a 'nightmare' and called him out for an anti-equality agenda. A coalition of LGBTQ+ advocacy groups is endorsing Charlie Crist for Governor as he seeks to unseat incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. The groups, Equality Florida, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus and Safeguard...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Giffords PAC backs Charlie Crist for Florida Governor

'His courage to act is what Floridians need at this moment.'. One of the nation’s top gun safety groups will have Democrat Charlie Crist’s back this fall. Giffords PAC endorsed the former Congressman’s campaign for Governor. The organization praised Crist and running mate Karla Hernández as strong...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Shevrin Jones credits women leadership in decisive Primary win

'Women are already leading the charge and getting the job done.'. Much has and will be written about the recent Primary Elections here in Florida. And while a great deal of the data for the deep dives is barely available, one thing is clear as we head into the fall: women in Florida are in the driver’s seat.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

AHCA fines abortion clinic over 24-hour wait period law

Records indicate the clinic violated the rule 193 separate times. Florida health officials are fining an Orlando abortion clinic $193,000 for violating a state law requiring a 24-hour waiting period before abortions are performed, according to a case assigned to an administrative judge Tuesday. The Florida Agency for Health Care...
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Sunburn — The morning read of what's hot in Florida politics — 9.13.22

Top government relations firm Ballard Partners is expanding on the homefront with a new office in Sarasota. Todd Josko will serve as Managing Partner of the new office, which marks the firm’s eighth office in the Sunshine State — Ballard Partners also has offices in Tallahassee, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Karla Hernández's video clip on 'dysfunctional Legislature' stirs outrage

Working in special education, she says, 'by itself qualifies me to work with a dysfunctional Legislature.'. A national Republican organization is demanding Charlie Crist’s running mate apologize to the state’s special needs students after a video surfaced showing her “demeaning” attack on them. The Democrat’s Lieutenant...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Former Florida GOP congressional nominee using illegal drugs again, ex-wife says

Jason Mariner earned the GOP nod in the CD 20 Special Election, despite his background as a felon. The convicted felon who lost a congressional Special Election earlier this year as the Republican nominee in South Florida has relapsed into using illegal drugs, and his behavior is threatening the safety of his two young sons, his ex-wife said in a new court pleading.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida Sheriffs Association names Chris Sprowls honorary Sheriff

Sprowls, who was first elected to the House in 2014, grew up the son of a NYPD officer, Joe Sprowls. The Florida Sheriffs Association is naming House Speaker Chris Sprowls an honorary Sheriff, saluting the outgoing lawmaker with a video featuring Sheriffs from across the state as well as Sprowls’ father, who is a retired New York Police detective.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jeanette Nuñez honors Tampa General for exceptional care of moms, babies

TGH exceeds national goals to reduce C-section deliveries in first-time moms. Make room for more awards at Tampa General Hospital (TGH). The latest one was delivered by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez today during her visit to TGH. Nuñez presented TGH with an award recognizing its continuing efforts to reduce...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis doles out $1K bonuses to first responders

The checks will be sent out in the next two weeks, DeSantis said. Gov. Ron DeSantis personally put the $1,000 bonuses for first responders into recipients’ hands at an event in Jacksonville on Monday, the first checks to be distributed. The money, which will go to nearly 100,000 first...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida blimp magnate pleads guilty to stealing nearly $8M in U.S. pandemic aid

Walsh received total loans of just over $7.8 million out of a requested total of $14.7 million, according to federal court records. An international blimp magnate in north-central Florida will be sentenced in January in federal court after he pleaded guilty to defrauding the federal government of nearly $8 million in relief aid meant to help average Americans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to court records.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County School District climbs to No. 2 ranking among 67 Florida districts

Nassau County ranked third in 2020-21 and fourth in 2019-20. The Nassau County School District has a lot on its hands — a prohibitively expensive standard of living that is a problem in attracting and keeping teachers and staff, and the resulting severe labor shortage that accompanies it. Then, there’s skyrocketing growth and the children that come with families moving into the many new houses going up every day, especially between Interstate 95 and Amelia Island.

