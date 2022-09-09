Read full article on original website
LGBTQ+ groups back Charlie Crist, pledge to mobilize voters
Crist called DeSantis a 'nightmare' and called him out for an anti-equality agenda. A coalition of LGBTQ+ advocacy groups is endorsing Charlie Crist for Governor as he seeks to unseat incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. The groups, Equality Florida, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus and Safeguard...
Last Call for 9.14.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Florida’s electric vehicle charging plan has the feds’ green light. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that President...
Giffords PAC backs Charlie Crist for Florida Governor
'His courage to act is what Floridians need at this moment.'. One of the nation’s top gun safety groups will have Democrat Charlie Crist’s back this fall. Giffords PAC endorsed the former Congressman’s campaign for Governor. The organization praised Crist and running mate Karla Hernández as strong...
Shevrin Jones credits women leadership in decisive Primary win
'Women are already leading the charge and getting the job done.'. Much has and will be written about the recent Primary Elections here in Florida. And while a great deal of the data for the deep dives is barely available, one thing is clear as we head into the fall: women in Florida are in the driver’s seat.
AHCA fines abortion clinic over 24-hour wait period law
Records indicate the clinic violated the rule 193 separate times. Florida health officials are fining an Orlando abortion clinic $193,000 for violating a state law requiring a 24-hour waiting period before abortions are performed, according to a case assigned to an administrative judge Tuesday. The Florida Agency for Health Care...
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.13.22
Top government relations firm Ballard Partners is expanding on the homefront with a new office in Sarasota. Todd Josko will serve as Managing Partner of the new office, which marks the firm’s eighth office in the Sunshine State — Ballard Partners also has offices in Tallahassee, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.
‘Love’ for Gov. DeSantis but no questions from the press during ‘press’ conference
Tt’s not like there were no pertinent questions the press and public might want answered. Talk about a friendly audience — Gov. Ron DeSantis opened the floor for questions at the end of a Jacksonville news conference Monday and left after allowing a single person in the crowd to shout what sounded like, “We love you.”
Joe Henderson: It’s Florida election season, so let the debate about debates begin
Charlie Crist wants more debates with Ron DeSantis, but the Governor said he'll have to be content with just one. A rite of Florida politics is that there is always a debate about debates. Challengers generally want more of them, and incumbents who believe they’re safe will hem, haw and...
Last Call for 9.12.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Picking up where we left off this morning, here’s a deeper dive into the scores of Florida schools in the national rankings of colleges and universities.
Karla Hernández’s video clip on ‘dysfunctional Legislature’ stirs outrage
Working in special education, she says, 'by itself qualifies me to work with a dysfunctional Legislature.'. A national Republican organization is demanding Charlie Crist’s running mate apologize to the state’s special needs students after a video surfaced showing her “demeaning” attack on them. The Democrat’s Lieutenant...
Former Florida GOP congressional nominee using illegal drugs again, ex-wife says
Jason Mariner earned the GOP nod in the CD 20 Special Election, despite his background as a felon. The convicted felon who lost a congressional Special Election earlier this year as the Republican nominee in South Florida has relapsed into using illegal drugs, and his behavior is threatening the safety of his two young sons, his ex-wife said in a new court pleading.
Last Call for 9.13.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Programming note: There will be no Wednesday edition of Sunburn this week. The team got vaxxed, and we’re feeling it.
Florida Sheriffs Association names Chris Sprowls honorary Sheriff
Sprowls, who was first elected to the House in 2014, grew up the son of a NYPD officer, Joe Sprowls. The Florida Sheriffs Association is naming House Speaker Chris Sprowls an honorary Sheriff, saluting the outgoing lawmaker with a video featuring Sheriffs from across the state as well as Sprowls’ father, who is a retired New York Police detective.
Jeanette Nuñez honors Tampa General for exceptional care of moms, babies
TGH exceeds national goals to reduce C-section deliveries in first-time moms. Make room for more awards at Tampa General Hospital (TGH). The latest one was delivered by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez today during her visit to TGH. Nuñez presented TGH with an award recognizing its continuing efforts to reduce...
Gov. DeSantis doles out $1K bonuses to first responders
The checks will be sent out in the next two weeks, DeSantis said. Gov. Ron DeSantis personally put the $1,000 bonuses for first responders into recipients’ hands at an event in Jacksonville on Monday, the first checks to be distributed. The money, which will go to nearly 100,000 first...
Personnel note: Scott Ross named managing partner at Capital City Consulting
'He is an obvious choice for managing partner and we are excited to see how his leadership will shape our continued growth.'. Scott Ross has been named managing partner at Capital City Consulting, the firm announced this week. “I’m honored to be selected to help lead such an outstanding group...
Personnel note: Allison Kinney, Matt Mohler, Kathryn Starkey join Alliance to End Human Trafficking board
Two were appointed by House Speaker Chris Sprowls and one was appointed by Senate President Wilton Simpson. Allison Kinney, Matt Mohler and Kathryn Starkey, Chair of the Pasco County Board of County Commissioners, are joining the board of directors of the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking. The Florida Alliance...
Juan Carlos Porras posts best fundraising month this cycle with big check from Florida GOP
Two months from Election Day, he holds a gargantuan money advantage over his Democratic opponent. August was a busy month for Juan Carlos Porras, who trounced four opponents to clinch a win in a Republican Primary while also stacking $85,000 to further fund his campaign for House District 119. That...
Florida blimp magnate pleads guilty to stealing nearly $8M in U.S. pandemic aid
Walsh received total loans of just over $7.8 million out of a requested total of $14.7 million, according to federal court records. An international blimp magnate in north-central Florida will be sentenced in January in federal court after he pleaded guilty to defrauding the federal government of nearly $8 million in relief aid meant to help average Americans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to court records.
Nassau County School District climbs to No. 2 ranking among 67 Florida districts
Nassau County ranked third in 2020-21 and fourth in 2019-20. The Nassau County School District has a lot on its hands — a prohibitively expensive standard of living that is a problem in attracting and keeping teachers and staff, and the resulting severe labor shortage that accompanies it. Then, there’s skyrocketing growth and the children that come with families moving into the many new houses going up every day, especially between Interstate 95 and Amelia Island.
