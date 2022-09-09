ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Thousands of runners rally around US to 'Finish Eliza's Run'

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ikWh1_0hom2lPg00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Thousands of people in cities across the U.S. finished Eliza’s run Friday morning.

The runs were organized as a tribute to Eliza Fletcher, who was forced into a vehicle after a struggle during her pre-dawn run last Friday in Memphis, Tennessee. A suspect was swiftly identified and has been charged with her kidnapping and murder.

The killing of the 34-year-old kindergarten teacher and mother of two shocked people nationwide, and was particularly upsetting to women runners. An obituary described Fletcher as a "born athlete" who enjoyed spending time outside with husband and children.

Many female athletes fear working out alone, at night or in secluded places, and while crime statistics show such killings are exceedingly rare, many report being harassed or worse, even in well-populated areas.

In response, groups of runners decided to "Finish Eliza's Run" in the pre-dawn darkness Friday morning, a week after her slaying. Many wore pink tops and purple shorts in her honor. Groups ran in Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga and many other cities and towns around the country. Hundreds logged their runs on a website dedicated to the event.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in Memphis

Memphis, Tenn. — Today marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to celebrate one of the fastest-growing ethnicities in the United States. Now through October 15th is dedicated to honoring the cultures and recognizing the contributions of people from Spain, Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean. In the Mid-South one group does this all year long, Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Group working to make crosswalks in Memphis safer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the past two months, we’ve seen two teens killed while walking through Memphis crosswalks. One was William McConnell, a 14-year-old who was walking to a friend’s house just two weeks before the start of the school year. The second was 13-year-old Tai’ana Stribling,...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Chattanooga, TN
Obituaries
Memphis, TN
Obituaries
Memphis, TN
Society
Nashville, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Obituaries
WSMV

Nashville runners turnout to honor slain Eliza Fletcher

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Runners are honoring the memory of Eliza Fletcher all over the country, including Nashville, in a show of solidarity for all women runners. It was also a way for runners and walkers to express their sadness over Fletcher’s murder. Several participants expressed feeling a heaviness...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Debate over teen curfew goes before Memphis city council

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During a Memphis City Council meeting Tuesday morning, officials discussed a resolution that would enforce a curfew for teens in order to curb crime. Council members discussed the resolution that would require the Memphis Police Department (MPD) to enforce the curfew and penalty violations. City ordinance...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Fletcher
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Three people shot in Whitehaven, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire sent three people to the hospital Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Bullets flew on Gill Road around 7 p.m. just down the road from Fairly High School and just two blocks over from Greater St. Mathews Baptist Church, MPD said. All...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Protest#Groups#The Associated Press
WSMV

West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Stax Museum announces plans for 20th anniversary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inspiration, success, and great soul music. That’s what people think of when they hear Stax Records played on the radio. Next year, the Stax Museum of American Soul Music will mark its 20th anniversary. “I’m back home, and it’s been a long time,” Booker T....
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Protests
worldatlas.com

9 Charming Waterfront Towns In Tennessee

Although the US State of is landlocked, within it, there are beautiful waterways, rivers, and streams, making for a most charming and alluring atmosphere. Indeed visitors to “The Volunteer State” will find plenty of gorgeous towns, all with a unique link to the various bodies of water across the landscape. Take a trip to Tennessee and see why some of its waterfront communities are the best places to discover in America. This article looks at the nine charming waterfront towns in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
115K+
Followers
124K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy