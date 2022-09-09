Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify immune cell that helps kill bladder cancer tumors
Mount Sinai researchers have made two important discoveries about the mechanism by which bladder cancer cells foil attacks from the immune system. The research, published in Cancer Cell in September, could lead to a new therapeutic option for patients with these types of tumors. Advanced bladder cancer is aggressive and...
MedicalXpress
Aspirin could increase survival in cancer
Does aspirin increase survival in cancer patients? UK researchers say that despite the smaller side-effects of aspirin, taking the drug has an overall positive effect on survival for people with cancer. The team reviewed past research on aspirin and say that it can reduce cancer-related inflammation, abnormal clotting, abnormal blood vessel growth, and enhance cellular repair processes.
MedicalXpress
Researchers combine data science and machine learning techniques to improve traditional MRI image reconstruction
University of Minnesota Twin Cities scientists and engineers have found a way to improve the performance of traditional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) reconstruction techniques, allowing for faster MRIs to improve health care. The paper is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. "MRIs take a long time...
MedicalXpress
Researcher identifies effective combination immunotherapy for subgroup of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer
A physician-scientist at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has identified a novel combination immunotherapy regimen that demonstrated significant response in a subgroup of people with recurrent metastatic colorectal cancer. The Phase 1 data was presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Paris on Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. CEST.
MedicalXpress
How human cells become Zika virus factories
Zika virus has a trick up its sleeve. Once inside the body, the virus likes to make a beeline for dendritic cells, the cells we rely on to launch an effective immune response. "Dendritic cells are major cells of the innate immune system," says La Jolla Institute for Immunology Professor Sujan Shresta, Ph.D., a member of the LJI Center for Infectious Disease and Vaccine Research. "How is this virus so clever that it's able to establish infection in cells that would normally fight infections?"
MedicalXpress
Medical cannabis tied to higher risk for new heart rhythm disorders
People with chronic pain who use medical cannabis have a higher risk for heart rhythm disorders versus nonusers, according to a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain. Anders Holt, M.D., from Gentofte University Hospital in Hellerup, Denmark,...
MedicalXpress
Study suggests portable thermal imaging could help assess hand hygiene technique among health care professionals
Findings from a pilot study published today in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC) suggest that portable thermal imaging cameras might provide a new approach to assessing and improving hand-hygiene practices among health care professionals (HCPs). "Effective hand hygiene is recognized as the single most important act to prevent...
MedicalXpress
Multicancer early detection feasible for outpatients
A blood-based multicancer early detection (MCED) test using cell-free DNA (cfDNA) is feasible for outpatients and has a positive predictive value of about 40 percent, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology, held from Sept. 9 to 13 in Paris. Deb...
MedicalXpress
Have recent efforts successfully boosted adolescent and young adult enrollment in cancer clinical trials?
It's important for adolescents and young adults (AYAs) to participate in cancer clinical trials to ensure adequate opportunities for AYA patients to contribute to, and benefit from, advances in cancer treatment. A recent analysis published by Wiley online in Cancer indicates that such trials have enrolled a greater proportion of newly diagnosed AYA patients in recent years.
MedicalXpress
Personalized prediction of depression treatment outcomes with wearables
Over the past several years, managing one's mental health has become more of a priority, with an increased emphasis on self-care. Depression alone affects more than 300 million people worldwide annually. Recognizing this, there is significant interest to leverage popular wearable devices to monitor an individual's mental health by measuring markers such as activity levels, sleep and heart rate.
MedicalXpress
Clinicians suffering burnout are twice as likely to be involved in patient safety incidents
Doctors experiencing burnout are twice as likely to be involved in patient safety incidents and four times more likely to be dissatisfied with their job, suggests research published today by The BMJ. The scale of burnout among clinicians and the serious impact it can have on patient safety and staff...
MedicalXpress
Photodynamic therapy offers promise for cancer treatment
While chemotherapy drugs can be lifesaving, they don't work for all patients or for all cancers. But a team of UTM researchers is looking at new ways to use special types of light to target cancer cells resistant to current drug therapy—in an approach that might be easier on some patients than traditional chemotherapy.
MedicalXpress
Scientists redefine obesity with discovery of two major subtypes
A team led by Van Andel Institute scientists has identified two distinct types of obesity with physiological and molecular differences that may have lifelong consequences for health, disease and response to medication. The findings, published today in the journal Nature Metabolism, offer a more nuanced understanding of obesity than current...
MedicalXpress
New checkpoint gene demonstrates ability to supercharge immune cells against cancer
University of Minnesota researchers and their collaborators at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) investigated the role of a new intracellular checkpoint gene in regulating T-cell function against solid tumors. Known as CISH, the team published results in Med that show the checkpoint gene plays a key role in suppressing the ability of human T-cells to recognize and attack cancer cells.
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover new drug target for inflammatory bowel disease
A set of interacting molecules in immune cells of the gut is responsible for preventing the inflammation seen in inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), UT Southwestern researchers report in a new study. The findings, published in Cell Reports, suggest a new drug target for treating IBD and related conditions. "We discovered...
MedicalXpress
Cost of cancer treatment can impact health of survivors
A significant number of people who have survived cancer are living in poverty, which can have negative effects on their physical and mental health, according to researchers at the Medical College of Georgia and the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University. Using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Behavioral...
MedicalXpress
Lessons learned in COVID-19: New guidance for antibiotic use in a pandemic
Health care professionals should use antibiotics and diagnostic testing judiciously during the early stages of an epidemic, despite a strong desire to do something for patients when treatment options are limited, the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America said in a statement released today. The statement follows a national report...
MedicalXpress
Mucosal antibodies in the airways protect against omicron infection
High levels of mucosal antibodies in the airways reduce the risk of being infected by omicron, but many people do not receive detectable antibodies in the airways despite three doses of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. These are the findings of a study published today in The New England Journal of Medicine, led by researchers at Karolinska Institutet and Danderyd Hospital in Sweden.
MedicalXpress
Daily multivitamin may improve cognition and possibly protect against decline
Could taking a daily multivitamin help maintain cognitive health with aging and possibly prevent cognitive decline? According to new research from Wake Forest University School of Medicine, conducted in collaboration with Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, taking a daily supplement may improve cognition in older adults, but additional studies are needed to confirm these findings before any health recommendations are made. The study also showed that daily use of a cocoa extract supplement does not benefit cognition.
MedicalXpress
Tumefactive demyelinating lesions, sentinel lesions of primary central nervous system lymphoma compared
Patients with typical tumefactive demyelinating lesions (TDLs) have younger age of onset than those with sentinel lesions of primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL), and hypodense lesions are seen on computed tomography (CT) of the brain in about 95 percent of patients with TDLs, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Immunology.
