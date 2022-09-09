Zika virus has a trick up its sleeve. Once inside the body, the virus likes to make a beeline for dendritic cells, the cells we rely on to launch an effective immune response. "Dendritic cells are major cells of the innate immune system," says La Jolla Institute for Immunology Professor Sujan Shresta, Ph.D., a member of the LJI Center for Infectious Disease and Vaccine Research. "How is this virus so clever that it's able to establish infection in cells that would normally fight infections?"

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO