The New Braunfels City Council next meets Sept. 26 in city hall at 550 Landa St., New Braunfels. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) New Braunfels City Council voted unanimously at their Sept. 12 meeting to postpone the renewal of an economic development contract between the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation and the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce until the council receives clarity on items in the contract prior to the next council meeting.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO