Cedar Park, TX

Cedar Park, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels City Council postpones Chamber contract seeking clarification

The New Braunfels City Council next meets Sept. 26 in city hall at 550 Landa St., New Braunfels. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) New Braunfels City Council voted unanimously at their Sept. 12 meeting to postpone the renewal of an economic development contract between the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation and the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce until the council receives clarity on items in the contract prior to the next council meeting.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels Utilities extends customer support

New Braunfels Utilities has released a forecast of the Quarterly Cost of Power. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) New Braunfels Utilities announced it has extended customer support by delaying Winter Storm Uri charges necessary to replenish its reserves through Oct. 31. NBU says its board of trustees will continue to evaluate how to provide support to customers on a monthly basis.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Construction on 183A Toll Phase 3 north of Leander a third of the way complete; plus other Cedar Park, Leander transportation updates

Construction on the 6.6-mile 183A Toll extension project is approximately one-third complete. (Courtesy Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority) Work on the multiyear project to construct Phase 3 of 183A Toll from Hero Way in Leander to Hwy. 29 in Liberty Hill was about a third of the way complete as of early August, according to officials with the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority.
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

