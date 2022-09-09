Read full article on original website
Bee Cave City Council adopts $9.5 million budget and tax rate for FY 2022-23
Bee Cave City Council adopted their budget and tax rate for FY 2022-23 on Sept. 13. (Jennifer Schaefer/Community Impact Newspaper) Bee Cave City Council unanimously approved their $9.5 million budget and $0.02 per $100 valuation tax rate for FY 2022-23 on Sept. 13. The tax rate will stay the same...
New Braunfels City Council approves FY 2022-23 budget, tax rate
The New Braunfels City Council next meets Sept. 26 in city hall at 550 Landa St., New Braunfels. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) New Braunfels City Council provided unanimous final approval of the fiscal year 2022-23 budget and property tax rate at their regular Sept. 12 meeting, preliminarily approved by unanimous vote at a special meeting Sept. 8.
Multiuse housing development on Main Street OK'd by Lakeway City Council
Shown is a rendering of The Oaks PUD Phase 2, a new development approved by Lakeway City Council on Sept. 12. (Courtesy city of Lakeway) Lakeway City Council approved an amendment to a 34.75-acre tract of land, which is part of a planned unit development, or PUD, called The Oaks, during a special meeting Sept. 12.
Round Rock ISD board to vote on proposed FY 2022-23 tax rate of $1.0626
The Round Rock ISD board of trustees Sept. 15 will consider ratifying a property tax rate of $1.0626 per $100 valuation. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees Sept. 15 will consider ratifying a property tax rate of $1.0626 per $100 valuation. This total rate is...
Pflugerville adopts budget, lower tax rate for 2022-23 fiscal year
Pflugerville City Council held a public hearing before voting on the budget and tax rate Sept. 13. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Pflugerville City Council approved a property tax rate of $0.4813 per $100 valuation for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Sept. 13. The approved rate is lower than the current...
Initial step for eminent domain for four properties approved by Georgetown council members
Four residential properties are being effected by road standards issued by city engineers regarding the D.B. Wood Road expansion project. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) The Georgetown City Council approved a right-of-way acquisition pertaining to four residential land parcels as a result of Phase 1 of the D.B. Wood Road project at a meeting Sept. 13.
Austin City Hall notebook: Council looks to wrap up parkland fee, police license plate reader talks
City Council meets Sept. 15. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) City Council is set to take up a 93-item agenda this week, headlined by several prominent items officials pushed off earlier this month. Among the decisions council is in line to make this week are the scope of the fees Austin...
New Braunfels City Council postpones Chamber contract seeking clarification
The New Braunfels City Council next meets Sept. 26 in city hall at 550 Landa St., New Braunfels. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) New Braunfels City Council voted unanimously at their Sept. 12 meeting to postpone the renewal of an economic development contract between the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation and the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce until the council receives clarity on items in the contract prior to the next council meeting.
Round Rock Police Department receives council approval for public safety investments
Several investments in public safety received approval during a Sept. 8 Round Rock council meeting. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) Several investments in public safety received approval during a Sept. 8 Round Rock City Council meeting. Contracts for behavioral testing and evaluation services, crime scene rendering hardware and automatic license...
New Braunfels Utilities extends customer support
New Braunfels Utilities has released a forecast of the Quarterly Cost of Power. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) New Braunfels Utilities announced it has extended customer support by delaying Winter Storm Uri charges necessary to replenish its reserves through Oct. 31. NBU says its board of trustees will continue to evaluate how to provide support to customers on a monthly basis.
Round Rock City Council ratifies tax rate, adopts $555.5M budget for FY 2022-23
Round Rock City Council ratified its tax rate and adopted a $555.5 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year during its Sept. 8 meeting. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Round Rock City Council ratified its tax rate and adopted a $555.5 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year during its Sept....
City of Austin seeks community input on I-35 Cap and Stitch program
Once constructed, highway "caps" will provide extra space for community gatherings, gardens and other concepts. (Courtesy TxDOT) City leaders are requesting feedback from Austin residents for the Our Future 35 Cap and Stitch program that will implement bridges and green spaces over I-35. Our Future 35 is just one part...
Construction on 183A Toll Phase 3 north of Leander a third of the way complete; plus other Cedar Park, Leander transportation updates
Construction on the 6.6-mile 183A Toll extension project is approximately one-third complete. (Courtesy Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority) Work on the multiyear project to construct Phase 3 of 183A Toll from Hero Way in Leander to Hwy. 29 in Liberty Hill was about a third of the way complete as of early August, according to officials with the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority.
New Braunfels ISD board of trustees fills vacancy
Former New Braunfels ISD board President Wes Clark resigned from his position, causing the board to restructure and appoint a new trustee. (Warren Brown/Community Impact Newspaper) The New Braunfels board of trustees met Sept. 12 to consider appointing a trustee to fill the vacancy left by former board President Wes...
Two transportation projects coming up in Pflugerville
The SH 130 Corridor Study will identify future projects and improvements in a 19-square-mile area along SH 130. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) Several new transportation projects are moving forward in Pflugerville following action at a recent City Council meeting. Frost Circle Roadway Project. City officials have selected a contractor to...
Round Rock City Council to consider second reading of tax rate, budget Sept. 8
Round Rock City Council will consider its tax rate and $555.5 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year for a second and final vote during its Sept. 8 meeting. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Round Rock City Council will consider its tax rate and $555.5 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal...
Austin leaders launch training for community groups to address homelessness
On Sept. 14, Mayor Steve Adler, the Texas State Affordable Housing Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Texas Capital Bank gave presentations on their plan to end homelessness in Austin. (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact Newspaper) On Sept. 14, Mayor Steve Adler, the Texas State Affordable Housing Corp., JPMorgan Chase &...
Licensing, enforcement of Austin's short-term rentals up for further council review
City Council discussed the management of short-term rentals in Austin on Sept. 6. (Screenshot via ATXN) City Council may soon be eyeing changes to how Austin manages aspects of the local housing market, including the thousands of unlicensed properties operating within an expanding short-term rental market. Members of council's subcommittee...
Austin ISD board to vote on 2022-23 tax rate at next meeting
The AISD board will vote on an ordinance establishing the 2022-23 tax rate Sept. 29, less than two months after unanimously approving a $2.44 billion bond package election. (Zach Keel/Community Impact Newspaper) The Austin ISD board of trustees will decide at their next regular meeting whether to adopt a proposed...
Brushy Creek water system, pipeline projects see council approval
Multiple projects related to the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority and Brushy Creek Regional Waste Water System received approval during a Round Rock City Council meeting Sept. 8. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Multiple projects related to the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority and Brushy Creek Regional Waste Water System received...
