Christ Episcopal to toll bells 70 times in honor of Elizabeth II

If you're around Elizabeth City's downtown over the next 30 minutes or so, listen for the tolling bells at Christ Episcopal Church.

The church will be tolling its bells 70 times starting at noon in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II who died Thursday at age 96. The bells will be tolled once for each year of Elizabeth II's reign.

According to the Rev. Daniel Cenci, rector at Christ Episcopal, the English monarch holds the title, "Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England."

"Although an independently governed province, the Episcopal Church is the American branch of the Church of England and part of the worldwide Anglican Communion," he said.

Christ Episcopal also will be open throughout the day today for those who wish to stop in pray for Elizabeth II's family.