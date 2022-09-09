Donald Trump’s mystery sighting at his Virginia golf course this week was in connection to arrangements being made for an upcoming event with the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf tournament, a report said.On Monday, Mr Trump was spotted touring the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, alongside a number of men including Brad Enie, his director of grounds for the club.The former president posted a statement on Truth Social and said: “Working today at @TrumpWashingtonDC on the Potomac River. What an incredible place!”The trip had sparked speculation after it was first announced that Mr Trump would...

STERLING, VA ・ 41 MINUTES AGO