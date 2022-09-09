Read full article on original website
Toyota did all it could to keep Kyle Busch - Wilson
Toyota Racing Development chief David Wilson says that the manufacturer worked hard to keep Kyle Busch in the fold before ultimately losing out to Richard Childress Racing and Chevrolet. “We have absolutely been right in the middle of it. I have been right in the middle of it,” Wilson (pictured...
INSIGHT: Why in-season F1 testing is making a comeback
With the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix earlier this year, and the eventual decision from Formula 1 not to replace it with another race due to the logistical challenges that was going to present, there’s suddenly a very welcome two-week break between races for those working in the sport.
Mazda MX-5 Cup: VIR - Race Highlights
RACER.com has teamed up with the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup series to offer live streaming coverage of each race. In case you missed the live action of the last rounds at Virginia International Raceway, watch them below:. Round 11:. Round 12:. The next rounds and 2022 season finale of the...
Teams split over Safety Car finish
The Safety Car finish to the Italian Grand Prix has split opinion in the Formula 1 paddock over whether the regulations need reviewing to try and avoid such an ending in future. Daniel Ricciardo’s stoppage led to a Safety Car with six laps remaining and a number of drivers made...
Radical Motorsport launches Halo-inspired Cockpit Safety Structure
Available on a Radical for the first time, an optional halo-inspired “Cockpit Safety Structure” can now be fitted for brand-new customer orders as a cost option on SR3 XX and SR10. Significant accidents have taken place in high-profile race formulae across the globe in recent times, and in...
Inaugural USF Juniors Championship to be decided at COTA finale
Three races remain in the inaugural USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires season, and four drivers are in contention for a scholarship valued at over $221,000 to ensure graduation into the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship, the first official step on the Road to Indy, for 2023. The outcome of the title-chase will be decided during a triple-header event at Circuit of The Americas on September 17-18.
Ford unveils new Mustang; updated NASCAR Cup car to follow in 2024
The seventh generation Ford Mustang was unveiled Wednesday night during the Detroit auto show. An updated road car means updates for its racing counterparts are around the corner – and for the NASCAR Cup Series, that means a refresh of Ford’s Next Gen kit for 2024. Ford had...
Andersen Promotions partners with Skip Barber Racing School
Andersen Promotions has announced a three-year partnership which will see the renowned Skip Barber Racing School become the Official Racing School of USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires, the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship and the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires next year. The new partnership will extend...
Over 30 cars for penultimate round of Radical Cup at COTA
Double-digit fields will take the grid for all three classes of the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America series this weekend for the penultimate round at Circuit of the Americas. The big grid is a result of an influx of local Texan talent, young guns returning, fresh faces and a boost to the Platinum class, and is effectively a preview of the recently-announced Las Vegas World Finals event taking place in November.
Herta could join Alpine F1 test next week
Colton Herta could join Alpine for a test at the Hungaroring next week to gain further Formula 1 experience while the team evaluates potential candidates for a 2023 race seat. Alpine has a test with its 2021 car planned in Budapest that was originally scheduled to include more running for reserve driver Oscar Piastri, but his impending departure to McLaren means the team can use the track time to look at other options. Alpine academy driver Jack Doohan is one who will get another run in the A521 — having previously done so earlier this year — and he is likely to be joined by Nyck de Vries after his impressive debut outing for Williams in the Italian Grand Prix.
SPEED SPORT to join EPARTRADE and RACER for 3rd annual Race Industry Week
SPEED SPORT will team up with EPARTRADE and RACER in presenting the 3rd Annual Race Industry Week webinar series, which will take place between November 28 and December 2, 2022. Speakers over the last two years have included race industry leaders like Michael Andretti, Ross Brawn, Zak Brown, Chip Ganassi,...
BMW CCA Foundation names 1989 E30 BMW M3 Cecotto as September's Car of the Month
The BMW CCA Foundation and The Ultimate Driving Museum have selected the 1989 E30 BMW M3 Cecotto as September’s “Car of the Month Brought to You By Continental.” The campaign, which began in June, will spotlight one car each month until the remainder of the year, to help support The Power of M exhibit at the Museum, celebrating BMW Motorsport’s 50th anniversary.
IndyCar set to return to Texas
Negotiations between the NTT IndyCar Series and Speedway Motorsports Inc. have produced a new contract for the open-wheel series to return to Texas Motor Speedway. According to TMS, it’s “proud to once again host the NTT IndyCar Series in 2023. The April 2 race, the first in a multi-year partnership with IndyCar, will be the 27th consecutive year, and 36th race overall.”
RCR to expand to three cars in 2023, Reddick remains
Richard Childress Racing will have three NASCAR Cup Series entered in races next season with the addition of Kyle Busch to his lineup. Team owner Richard Childress said on Tuesday morning during the announcement of Busch’s signing at the NASCAR Hall of Fame that his organization will have three charters next season. But Childress said he was “not ready” to discuss the third charter.
Kyle Busch to drive No. 8 car for RCR in 2023
After 15 years, 56 wins, and two NASCAR Cup series championships, Kyle Busch made it official on Tuesday morning that he will not return to Joe Gibbs Racing after this season. The announcement came as Busch confirmed his next team will be Richard Childress Racing beginning in 2023. Busch will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet and work with crew chief Randall Burnett.
Helio Castroneves makes Ferrari Challenge paddock visit
Helio Castroneves is a man of immense racing talents and holds an unmatched racing resume. Four times the winner of the Indy 500 and two-time winner of the 24 Hours of Daytona, Helio is no stranger to a racing paddock. And yet he is most definitely a novice of the Ferrari Challenge championship.
Marko still hopeful of Herta Super License
Red Bull’s Motorsport advisor Helmut Marko says he still believes Colton Herta can gain a Super License and that the FIA has not rejected the request. Herta doesn’t have the required 40 points to receive a Super License in Formula 1 but Marko wants to put the 22-year-old in the AlphaTauri next year in place of Pierre Gasly, allowing the Frenchman to move to Alpine. While Marko had hoped for a decision from the FIA by Monza, on the grid at the Italian Grand Prix he confirmed Red Bull is still waiting.
Szafnauer ‘looks a little silly’ over CRB ruling - Brown
Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has been made to look “a little silly” by the FIA Contract Recognition Board confirming that Oscar Piastri has a McLaren deal as a result of comments made prior to the decision, according to Zak Brown. Szafnauer criticized Piastri’s integrity and stated that...
INSIGHT: The team relationships that drive Power's success
A couple of longstanding relationships are at the core of Will Power’s latest NTT IndyCar Series championship. On his Team Penske timing stand, race engineer David Faustino’s been part of the Australian’s journey since his Champ Car days with KV Racing and was instrumental in capturing their first IndyCar crown in 2014. On pit lane, Trevor Lacasse has gone from being a rookie IndyCar mechanic on Power’s car in 2010 to his title-winning crew chief in his first season as the mechanical leader on the No. 12 Chevy.
Albon recovering after ICU spell with respiratory failure
Alex Albon is recovering in hospital after being admitted to intensive care on Saturday due to post-surgery complications. The Williams driver was diagnosed with appendicitis on Saturday morning after feeling unwell, ruling him out of the rest of the Italian Grand Prix weekend. As Nyck de Vries replaced him, Albon...
