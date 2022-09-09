Colton Herta could join Alpine for a test at the Hungaroring next week to gain further Formula 1 experience while the team evaluates potential candidates for a 2023 race seat. Alpine has a test with its 2021 car planned in Budapest that was originally scheduled to include more running for reserve driver Oscar Piastri, but his impending departure to McLaren means the team can use the track time to look at other options. Alpine academy driver Jack Doohan is one who will get another run in the A521 — having previously done so earlier this year — and he is likely to be joined by Nyck de Vries after his impressive debut outing for Williams in the Italian Grand Prix.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO