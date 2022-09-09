ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

WSLS

Virginia Tech enhances gameday experience for students

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s home opener is almost here and this season, the university has announced enhancements to the student experience at football games. There will be a new tailgating event available to students on campus at Hokie Grill. It opens three hours and 30 minutes before kickoff and will include games, live music, and more.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Lootpress

Roses Discount Store is coming to Hinton

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Excitement is stirring among residents of Summers County and surrounding areas for the coming addition of a Roses Discount Store in Hinton. Reports of intentions to establish a Summers County location for the regional chain first came earlier this year when the City of Hinton revealed that contact had been made regarding a deal.
HINTON, WV
NRVNews

Williams, Danny Ray

Danny Ray Williams, 51 of Pulaski, VA departed this life suddenly September 11, 2022 in the care of Lewis Gale Medical Center-Salem. Born April 26, 1971 in Montgomery County, Virginia, he was a son of Marie Fisher and the late Junior Edmond Williams. Danny enjoyed making homes beautiful, but above...
PULASKI, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Stacey Louise Wolfe Atkins

Stacey Louise Wolfe Atkins, age 49 of Hiwassee passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center, Salem. Born November 28, 1972 in Radford, Virginia she is the daughter of Jerel Wolfe & Sharron Brown. She was preceded in death by her brother, Davis Wolfe, grandparents, Charles & Dorothy Romans, Davis & Georgia Wolfe and her mother & father-in-law, Gilbert & Linda Atkins.
HIWASSEE, VA
woay.com

West Virginia Department of Veteran’s Assistance announces 7 additional Virtual Access Sites

Huntington, WV (WOAY) – The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office (VARO) and West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDA) announce the opening of seven additional Virtual Access Sites (VAS) statewide, including Beckley and Summersville. Virtual Access Sites provide veterans with access to the resources they need to meet virtually with VARO staff.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
pcpatriot.com

Death notice for James Robert “J.R.” Brewer

James Robert “J.R.” Brewer, age 88 of Pulaski, died Wednesday evening September 14, 2022 at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
PULASKI, VA
Lootpress

The Lumberjack Fall Festival is coming to Twin Falls

MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fall is in the air, which means the time has come to prepare for the Lumberjack Fall Festival at Twin Falls Resort State Park. The festival will be making its way to the popular locale in just over a week, with the fun set to begin on Saturday, September 24, and continue through Sunday, September 25.
MULLENS, WV
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Monday September 12, 2022

Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Watauga-Wilkes-Yadkin-Grayson- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central North Carolina,. northwest North Carolina and southwest Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to accompany a cold. front through the region today. Locally heavy rainfall will be. possible with a few of these storms...
BLACKSBURG, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Glen Odell Watson

Glen Odell Watson, 76 of Hillsville passed away Thursday, Sept. 8 at Commonwealth Assisted Living. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Elijah and Lora Sutphin Watson. Also brothers, David, William and Russell and a sister, Mary Marshall. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Allison Watson; a step-son,...
HILLSVILLE, VA
WJHL

VSP: Man standing in road hit, killed in Southwest Virginia

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5. The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from […]
WSLS

Hundreds of pharmacy jobs open at Virginia Kroger stores

ROANOKE, Va. – Managers of Kroger stores in Virginia are looking to hire. On Monday, Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced that they have more than 200 pharmacy jobs open at Krogers locations in Virginia, including the Martinsville, Roanoke, and NRV Krogers, as well as those in Charlottesville. The release said that...
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Thomas Seth Manning

Thomas Seth Manning, 44, of Pulaski, VA, went to be with his Lord on September 8, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Seth was a beloved son, grandson, father, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend, and he will be missed forever. Seth was born in May 1978 in...
PULASKI, VA
WVNS

Tire collection scheduled in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., tires will be gathered for collection at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Upper Gravel Lot. The rules for this collection are as followed: A 10 tire per person limit will be strictly enforced. Tires must be removed from the […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
pcpatriot.com

No charges filed in fatal pedestrian crash in Giles County

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Giles County. The crash occurred Sept. 5, 2022 at 12:26 p.m. on Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Rd. A 2017 Dodge Caravan was traveling south on Route 100 when the vehicle encountered a pedestrian standing in...
GILES COUNTY, VA
theroanoker.com

Yard Bull Meats Opens as Roanoke’s Only Butcher Shop

Chefs, butchers and co-owners Elliott Orwick and Tyler Thomas bring sustainability and transparency to whole animal butchery in the Valley. For more video and images of the Yard Bull Meats grand opening celebration, visit our Instagram Reel here!. Yard Bull Meats, Roanoke’s newest and only whole animal butcher shop hosted...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Vehicle fire cleared along I-81S in Wythe Co.

WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The fire was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Wythe Co. vehicle fire along I-81S is causing delays and multiple lane closures. The fire was located at mile marker 73, according to VDOT. The center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all closed.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA

