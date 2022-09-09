Read full article on original website
Coal City – Independence Middle School improved to 1-1 on the season Thursday, beating county foe Park 52-12 in Coal City.
WSLS
Virginia Tech enhances gameday experience for students
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s home opener is almost here and this season, the university has announced enhancements to the student experience at football games. There will be a new tailgating event available to students on campus at Hokie Grill. It opens three hours and 30 minutes before kickoff and will include games, live music, and more.
Roses Discount Store is coming to Hinton
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Excitement is stirring among residents of Summers County and surrounding areas for the coming addition of a Roses Discount Store in Hinton. Reports of intentions to establish a Summers County location for the regional chain first came earlier this year when the City of Hinton revealed that contact had been made regarding a deal.
NRVNews
Williams, Danny Ray
Danny Ray Williams, 51 of Pulaski, VA departed this life suddenly September 11, 2022 in the care of Lewis Gale Medical Center-Salem. Born April 26, 1971 in Montgomery County, Virginia, he was a son of Marie Fisher and the late Junior Edmond Williams. Danny enjoyed making homes beautiful, but above...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Stacey Louise Wolfe Atkins
Stacey Louise Wolfe Atkins, age 49 of Hiwassee passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center, Salem. Born November 28, 1972 in Radford, Virginia she is the daughter of Jerel Wolfe & Sharron Brown. She was preceded in death by her brother, Davis Wolfe, grandparents, Charles & Dorothy Romans, Davis & Georgia Wolfe and her mother & father-in-law, Gilbert & Linda Atkins.
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Veteran’s Assistance announces 7 additional Virtual Access Sites
Huntington, WV (WOAY) – The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office (VARO) and West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDA) announce the opening of seven additional Virtual Access Sites (VAS) statewide, including Beckley and Summersville. Virtual Access Sites provide veterans with access to the resources they need to meet virtually with VARO staff.
pcpatriot.com
Death notice for James Robert “J.R.” Brewer
James Robert “J.R.” Brewer, age 88 of Pulaski, died Wednesday evening September 14, 2022 at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
The Lumberjack Fall Festival is coming to Twin Falls
MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fall is in the air, which means the time has come to prepare for the Lumberjack Fall Festival at Twin Falls Resort State Park. The festival will be making its way to the popular locale in just over a week, with the fun set to begin on Saturday, September 24, and continue through Sunday, September 25.
wataugaonline.com
NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Monday September 12, 2022
Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Watauga-Wilkes-Yadkin-Grayson- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central North Carolina,. northwest North Carolina and southwest Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to accompany a cold. front through the region today. Locally heavy rainfall will be. possible with a few of these storms...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Glen Odell Watson
Glen Odell Watson, 76 of Hillsville passed away Thursday, Sept. 8 at Commonwealth Assisted Living. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Elijah and Lora Sutphin Watson. Also brothers, David, William and Russell and a sister, Mary Marshall. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Allison Watson; a step-son,...
WSLS
Tracking our next front which will bring storms, followed by a dip in humidity
ROANOKE, Va. – If you were out and about on Saturday, you know it was a soggy start to the weekend!. We don’t believe the showers will be as widespread or continuous today, but you may still need an umbrella from time to time. The coverage of scattered...
VSP: Man standing in road hit, killed in Southwest Virginia
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5. The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from […]
5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme
Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday.,
WSLS
Hundreds of pharmacy jobs open at Virginia Kroger stores
ROANOKE, Va. – Managers of Kroger stores in Virginia are looking to hire. On Monday, Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced that they have more than 200 pharmacy jobs open at Krogers locations in Virginia, including the Martinsville, Roanoke, and NRV Krogers, as well as those in Charlottesville. The release said that...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Thomas Seth Manning
Thomas Seth Manning, 44, of Pulaski, VA, went to be with his Lord on September 8, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Seth was a beloved son, grandson, father, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend, and he will be missed forever. Seth was born in May 1978 in...
Methamphetamine dealers sentenced for conspiracy in Virginia federal court
Two drug traffickers, convicted of conspiring to sell methamphetamine in Southwest Virginia were both sentenced last week in federal court.
Tire collection scheduled in Raleigh County
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., tires will be gathered for collection at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Upper Gravel Lot. The rules for this collection are as followed: A 10 tire per person limit will be strictly enforced. Tires must be removed from the […]
pcpatriot.com
No charges filed in fatal pedestrian crash in Giles County
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Giles County. The crash occurred Sept. 5, 2022 at 12:26 p.m. on Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Rd. A 2017 Dodge Caravan was traveling south on Route 100 when the vehicle encountered a pedestrian standing in...
theroanoker.com
Yard Bull Meats Opens as Roanoke’s Only Butcher Shop
Chefs, butchers and co-owners Elliott Orwick and Tyler Thomas bring sustainability and transparency to whole animal butchery in the Valley. For more video and images of the Yard Bull Meats grand opening celebration, visit our Instagram Reel here!. Yard Bull Meats, Roanoke’s newest and only whole animal butcher shop hosted...
WDBJ7.com
Vehicle fire cleared along I-81S in Wythe Co.
WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The fire was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Wythe Co. vehicle fire along I-81S is causing delays and multiple lane closures. The fire was located at mile marker 73, according to VDOT. The center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all closed.
