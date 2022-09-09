Read full article on original website
CNN Veteran Rebecca Kutler Named MSNBC’s SVP of Content Strategy
Rebecca Kutler, a veteran CNN talent and development executive who had a hand in the success of anchors and contributors such as Abby Phillip and Van Jones, is joining MSNBC as its senior vice president of content strategy. She will run MSNBC’s streaming efforts and develop new program concepts for both the linear cable network and MSNBC’s presence on the NBCUniversal Peacock streaming hub.
Trump news – live: Judge unseals more of Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit as election deniers face voters in 27 states
Additional portions of an FBI affidavit laying out the basis for a search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home have been unsealed by a federal judge. They show that agents earlier obtained a hard drive after issuing a subpoena for surveillance footage recorded inside Mar-a-Lago.Elsewhere, a hardcore Trump supporter has won the Republican Senate primary in New Hampshire. Don Bolduc, who is a well-known 2020 election denier, beat back a mainstream competitor leaving the GOP leadership worried he could cost them a winnable seat because of his extreme views.Meanwhile, Mr Trump has come out furiously in support of...
Voices: Thanks to Lindsey Graham, Republicans have lost control of the narrative
As far as the news cycle was concerned, Tuesday should have been a layup for Republicans. The latest Consumer Price Index report showed that while inflation remained relatively stable in the last month, it still increased 8.3 per cent in the past year, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst single day since June 2020 – this just as President Joe Biden held a public event meant to celebrate the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.But none of that dominated headlines in Washington. Instead, Republicans were put on the defensive by one of their own when Senator...
'You're Blowing This:' Donald Trump's Wife Melanie Was Convinced He Was 'Screwing Up,' New Book Says
Former first lady Melania Trump was worried about the way her husband, former President Donald Trump, was handling the COVID-19 pandemic, says a new book. What Happened: Melania was “rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up,” according to a new book by New York Times correspondent Peter Baker and his wife New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser, CNN reported. The book titled “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021” is set to publish on Tuesday.
What the conservative Supreme Court spells for America
The current Supreme Court holds a conservative supermajority. What does that mean for the country? Here's everything you need to know: When did the Supreme Court become conservative? The Supreme Court has leaned conservative since the 1970s, when President Richard Nixon appointed Warren Burger as Chief Justice. The last liberal court was under Chief Justice Earl Warren and was one of the most liberal courts in American history, responsible for landmark cases including Brown v. Board of Education (1954), which removed racial segregation, and Miranda v. Arizona (1966), which requires a person to be told their rights and other criminal procedures. The high court under...
The complicated legacy of Ken Starr
Ken Starr, who once served as U.S. solicitor general but made headlines in the 1990s as the independent counsel whose investigations into President Bill Clinton led to his impeachment, died on Tuesday at age 76. In 1994, Starr became the independent counsel investigating Clinton and the Whitewater real estate deal that dated back to his time as the attorney general and governor of Arkansas. There were no charges filed, but Starr "significantly expanded his mandate," The Washington Post writes, and he began investigating allegations of sexual harassment made by Paula Jones, a former Arkansas state employee, and the affair between Clinton...
The looming rail worker strike, explained
The rail industry is on track for a very bad week. Here's everything you need to know: What's going on? An enormous rail worker strike could take effect in the U.S. on Friday unless freight railroad companies and workers' unions reach a long-sought agreement over pay and working conditions, The Washington Post reports. Though most of the unions reached a tentative compromise with carriers as of Tuesday morning, two of the largest groups — the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) and the SMART Transportation Division — are still at the table, leaving "about 60,000 workers ready to strike if a...
