Hudson County, NJ

Remembering Lt. Joseph Maiello [Tunnel to Towers Foundation]

Irene Maiello and her late husband — FDNY Lt. Joseph Maiello — were supporters of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. She'd run the 5K several times and he'd served as a sideline banner holder. Then last December, Joseph died while on duty at his firehouse on Staten Island. He was 53. Maiello's family went from being supporters of the foundation to beneficiaries.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
After single-use bag ban, reusable totes are overwhelming New Jersey

TEANECK, N.J. - In the Garden State, shoppers have no choice but to bring a reusable bag into the local supermarket. With New Jersey's ban on plastic and paper bags, most people say it's turning into more of a nuisance—simply because they're overwhelmed. At a Stop and Shop in...
Burger King workers fight off robber in Bronx

NEW YORK - Workers at a Burger King in the Bronx stopped a would-be robber from getting away with hundreds of dollars on Tuesday afternoon. The NYPD released a security camera video showing a woman leaping over the counter after placing an order and then tussling with employees. The woman...
BRONX, NY
Mother charged in drowning deaths of 3 kids at Coney Island beach

NEW YORK - Police have arrested a Brooklyn woman in the deaths of her three children whose bodies were found on a beach in New York City. The medical examiner on Wednesday confirmed the children died by drowning and ruled their deaths as homicides. Authorities charged Erin Merdy, 30, with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
James Earl Jones Theatre unveiled

The Shubert Organization has renamed the Cort Theatre after James Earl Jones. The James Earl Jones Theatre is located at 138 W. 48th St. in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, NY
Attempted robbery at a Burger King

The NYPD released security video showing workers at a Burger King in the Bronx tussling with a woman who tried to steal hundreds of dollars from a cash register. This incident happened at the Burger King located at 557 Grand Concourse in the Bronx on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
BRONX, NY
3 children believed drowned by mother at Coney Island beach

NEW YORK - Police have identified three children who died after they were found on the beach on Coney Island. Their mother is hospitalized for a psychological evaluation. The children are Zachary Merdy, 7, Lilana Merdy, 4, and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev, according to the NYPD. Police have not publicly identified the woman who was questioned in connection with the case before she was taken to the hospital. The Associated Press, citing family members, identified her as Erin Merdy, 30.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Huge fare increases could be coming to NYC taxis

NEW YORK - Add New York City taxi cabs to the list of things that are expected to become more expensive. Big fare increases are being considered by regulators. The Taxi and Limousine Commission is proposing the first fare increase for drivers since 2012. They would increase the average passenger fares by about 23%.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
3 kids found dead on beach Coney Island

Police have identified three children who were found dead on beach on Coney Island. Detectives tried to question their mother in connection with their apparent drownings. The mother underwent a mental health evaluation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY storm triggers flooding in Queens

NEW YORK - A fast-moving line of storms through the NYC region prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Warnings and even a brief Tornado Warning in Brooklyn. The NY Tornado Warning was posted around 4:45 for coastal Brooklyn, near Breezy Point. There were no reports of an...
QUEENS, NY
Shoplifter attacks 69-year-old bodega worker in Queens

NEW YORK - Police say a shoplifter attacked a 69-year-old Queens bodega worker who tried to stop him from leaving with the unpaid items. The NYPD says it happened at a bodega at 21st St. and 40th Ave. in Long Island City. A security video shows the man entering the...
QUEENS, NY
Queens flash flooding

Cheryl Gangemi of Middle Village in Queens said the quick-hitting storm pushed water up through the toilet and shower drain and into her basement and garage. Even the alley out back looked like a lake.
QUEENS, NY

