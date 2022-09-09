Read full article on original website
Related
fox5ny.com
Remembering Lt. Joseph Maiello [Tunnel to Towers Foundation]
Irene Maiello and her late husband — FDNY Lt. Joseph Maiello — were supporters of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. She'd run the 5K several times and he'd served as a sideline banner holder. Then last December, Joseph died while on duty at his firehouse on Staten Island. He was 53. Maiello's family went from being supporters of the foundation to beneficiaries.
fox5ny.com
Woman accused of strangling mother to death in Staten Island home
NEW YORK - A Staten Island woman faces murder and strangulation charges in the brutal death of her 74-year-old mother. The NYPD has arrested Mauri Belarmino, 40, for the murder of Sherylyn Bailey. They lived together in a Ramapo Ave. home in the Woodrow section of the borough. Get breaking...
fox5ny.com
After single-use bag ban, reusable totes are overwhelming New Jersey
TEANECK, N.J. - In the Garden State, shoppers have no choice but to bring a reusable bag into the local supermarket. With New Jersey's ban on plastic and paper bags, most people say it's turning into more of a nuisance—simply because they're overwhelmed. At a Stop and Shop in...
fox5ny.com
Remembering FDNY Lt. Joseph Maiello; widow to run Tunnel to Towers 5K
NEW YORK - Irene Maiello and her late husband — FDNY Lt. Joseph Maiello — were supporters of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. She'd run the 5K several times and he'd served as a sideline banner holder. Then last December, Joseph died while on duty at his firehouse...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5ny.com
Burger King workers fight off robber in Bronx
NEW YORK - Workers at a Burger King in the Bronx stopped a would-be robber from getting away with hundreds of dollars on Tuesday afternoon. The NYPD released a security camera video showing a woman leaping over the counter after placing an order and then tussling with employees. The woman...
fox5ny.com
Mother charged in drowning deaths of 3 kids at Coney Island beach
NEW YORK - Police have arrested a Brooklyn woman in the deaths of her three children whose bodies were found on a beach in New York City. The medical examiner on Wednesday confirmed the children died by drowning and ruled their deaths as homicides. Authorities charged Erin Merdy, 30, with...
fox5ny.com
James Earl Jones Theatre unveiled
The Shubert Organization has renamed the Cort Theatre after James Earl Jones. The James Earl Jones Theatre is located at 138 W. 48th St. in Manhattan.
fox5ny.com
Attempted robbery at a Burger King
The NYPD released security video showing workers at a Burger King in the Bronx tussling with a woman who tried to steal hundreds of dollars from a cash register. This incident happened at the Burger King located at 557 Grand Concourse in the Bronx on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5ny.com
'Incredibly touched' Visitors flock to British embassy in NY after queen's passing
Emma Wade-Smith is the British Consul General of New York. She talked about the outpouring of support from the people in New York since Queen Elizabeth II's passing.
fox5ny.com
NYC block hires its own armed security guards to patrol crime-ridden neighborhood
NEW YORK - Residents of a block in Manhattan's Greenwich Village got so fed up with the loitering, drugs, panhandling, and crime that they teamed up to pay for their own private security. They say things have gotten worse since the pandemic started in the city. It's taking place on...
fox5ny.com
3 children believed drowned by mother at Coney Island beach
NEW YORK - Police have identified three children who died after they were found on the beach on Coney Island. Their mother is hospitalized for a psychological evaluation. The children are Zachary Merdy, 7, Lilana Merdy, 4, and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev, according to the NYPD. Police have not publicly identified the woman who was questioned in connection with the case before she was taken to the hospital. The Associated Press, citing family members, identified her as Erin Merdy, 30.
fox5ny.com
Trio rides motorized lawn chairs in Manhattan
Move over e-bikes. How about e-lawn chairs? An Upper West Side resident captured 3 people riding lawn chairs in the bike lanes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5ny.com
Huge fare increases could be coming to NYC taxis
NEW YORK - Add New York City taxi cabs to the list of things that are expected to become more expensive. Big fare increases are being considered by regulators. The Taxi and Limousine Commission is proposing the first fare increase for drivers since 2012. They would increase the average passenger fares by about 23%.
fox5ny.com
3 kids found dead on beach Coney Island
Police have identified three children who were found dead on beach on Coney Island. Detectives tried to question their mother in connection with their apparent drownings. The mother underwent a mental health evaluation.
fox5ny.com
NYPD updates deaths of 3 children found on Coney Island beach
The children are a 3-month-old baby, a 4-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old boy. Their mother was being questioned by the NYPD.
fox5ny.com
NY storm triggers flooding in Queens
NEW YORK - A fast-moving line of storms through the NYC region prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Warnings and even a brief Tornado Warning in Brooklyn. The NY Tornado Warning was posted around 4:45 for coastal Brooklyn, near Breezy Point. There were no reports of an...
fox5ny.com
Nearly 8 million New Yorkers jolted from bed as phones blare Flash Flood, Tornado Warnings
NEW YORK - Nearly 8 million people in New York City had a much earlier wake-up call than usual Tuesday morning when Flash Flood and Tornado Warnings triggered blaring Wireless Emergency Alerts on cell phones across the warned areas of the Big Apple. A line of thunderstorms packing torrential rainfall...
fox5ny.com
Shoplifter attacks 69-year-old bodega worker in Queens
NEW YORK - Police say a shoplifter attacked a 69-year-old Queens bodega worker who tried to stop him from leaving with the unpaid items. The NYPD says it happened at a bodega at 21st St. and 40th Ave. in Long Island City. A security video shows the man entering the...
fox5ny.com
New York's private and religious schools must prove they're teaching the basics
NEW YORK - Private and religious schools in New York will now face greater scrutiny after state education leaders approved rules requiring the schools to prove their academic programs line up with those of public schools. In a unanimous vote, the Board of Regents now requires all 1,800 nonpublic schools...
fox5ny.com
Queens flash flooding
Cheryl Gangemi of Middle Village in Queens said the quick-hitting storm pushed water up through the toilet and shower drain and into her basement and garage. Even the alley out back looked like a lake.
Comments / 0