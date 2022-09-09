NEW YORK - Police have identified three children who died after they were found on the beach on Coney Island. Their mother is hospitalized for a psychological evaluation. The children are Zachary Merdy, 7, Lilana Merdy, 4, and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev, according to the NYPD. Police have not publicly identified the woman who was questioned in connection with the case before she was taken to the hospital. The Associated Press, citing family members, identified her as Erin Merdy, 30.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO