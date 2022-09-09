ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What time is House of the Dragon episode 4 released on HBO Max?

By Tom Power
 5 days ago
Are things about to come to a head between Rhaenyra and Alicent?

Spoilers follow for House of the Dragon episodes 1 through 3.

House of the Dragon episode 4 is almost here. The hit HBO Max series is nearing its midway point and, given what's transpired in recent episodes, things are only going to escalate further for House Targaryen's major players from now on.

For starters, Princess Rhaenyra is doing her best not to get married off by her father Viserys I. Meanwhile, she's having to contend with the prospect that Viserys and Alicent's first-born son could yet become the new heir to the Iron Throne. Add in the fact that her uncle (and former ruler-in-waiting) Daemon has just won a key battle against the Crabfeeder army at the vital location known as the Stepstones, and he too could be back in the mix for the throne, too. Hey, it wouldn't be a Game of Thrones project without complex characters and even more complicated storylines and subplots.

But we digress. You want to know when House of the Dragon's fourth episode will make its way onto HBO Max. Below, we'll explain what time it'll land on the streaming service, as well as where you can watch it in world regions where HBO Max isn't available. Finally, we'll reveal when episodes 5 to 10 will launch worldwide.

Here, then, is when House of the Dragon episode 4 will be released on HBO Max.

When will House of the Dragon episode 4 arrive on HBO Max?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E3ZiO_0holyzvK00
Viserys and Daemon will reunite in House of the Dragon's next episode. (Image credit: Ollie Upton/HBO Max)

House of the Dragon episode 4 will be released on HBO Max on Sunday, September 11 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

That's the exact same time as previous installments have aired on Warner Bros' streaming platform, and it's unlikely to change throughout the first season's 10-episode run.

How can I watch House of the Dragon in the UK and non-US territories?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cpSQM_0holyzvK00
House Baratheon will make an appearance in House of the Dragon episode 4. (Image credit: Ollie Upton/HBO Max)

Here are the times and places you can watch House of the Dragon episode 4 in the UK, India, Australia, and other world regions:

  • Australia – Monday, September 12 at 11am AEST on Foxtel
  • Canada – Sunday, September 11 at 6pm ET on Crave
  • Germany – Monday, September 12 at 3am CST on Sky Germany
  • India – Monday, September 12 at 6:30am IST on Disney Plus Hotstar
  • Israel – Monday, September 12 at 4am IST on Cellcom
  • Italy – Monday, September 12 at 3am CST on Sky Italy
  • Japan – Monday, September 12 at 10am JST on U-NEXT
  • Latin America – Sunday, September 11 at 9pm ET on HBO Max
  • New Zealand – Monday, September 12 at 1pm NZST on Sky SoHo
  • Portugal – Monday, September 12 at 2am WST on HBO Max
  • Scandinavian nations – Monday, September 12 at 3am CST on HBO Max
  • Spain – Monday, September 12 at 2am WST on HBO Max
  • Switzerland – Monday, September 12 at 3am CST on RTS
  • United Kingdom – Monday, September 12 at 2am BST on Sky Atlantic

House of the Dragon: full episodic release schedule

Dracarys. Milly Alcock discusses learning High Valyrian and the newest episode of #HouseoftheDragon on the #GameofThrones podcast. pic.twitter.com/sGWdVbHriXSeptember 6, 2022

Want to know when more House of the Dragon episodes will be released across the globe? Read on.

For those who don't live in the US, Canada, or Latin America: new episodes will launch in your country the day after they do in that trio of nations. House of the Dragon episode 4 will be released on Sunday, September 11 in North America, but it won't launch until Monday, September 12 in the UK and Europe, and so on.

Here's a full breakdown of when House of the Dragon's remaining episodes will arrive on HBO Max:

  • House of the Dragon episode 1 – Sunday, August 21 (available now)
  • House of the Dragon episode 2 – Sunday, August 28 (available now)
  • House of the Dragon episode 3 – Sunday, September 4 (available now)
  • House of the Dragon episode 4 – Sunday, September 11
  • House of the Dragon episode 5 – Sunday, September 18
  • House of the Dragon episode 6 – Sunday, September 25
  • House of the Dragon episode 7 – Sunday, October 2
  • House of the Dragon episode 8 – Sunday, October 9
  • House of the Dragon episode 9 – Sunday, October 16
  • House of the Dragon episode 10 – Sunday, October 23

For more HBO Max content, find out how much Warner Bros' streaming platform costs, read up on whether a free trial is available, or check out the best HBO Max movies around.

