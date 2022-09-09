ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

BBC

Motorcyclist, 22, dies after crash

A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a car. The crash happened at the junction between Cadole Road and Hafod Road in Gwernaffield, Flintshire, at about 16:30 BST on Friday, North Wales Police said. Austin Winter, from Gwersyllt in Wrexham, was taken to Aintree...
ACCIDENTS
connect-bridgeport.com

Two-Vehicle Wreck Results in Death of Area Woman

FROM RANDOLPH COUNTY SHERIFF ROBERT R. ELBON, JR. On Wednesday, August 10, at approximately 1445 hours, I was called to service for a two-vehicle head-on type crash on County Route 23, commonly known as Ward Road. Upon arrival, I observed a 2019 white Chevrolet 2500 HD pulling a tandem axle box trailer heading west in a right-hand curve.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Boston

Drunk, wrong-way driver kills man in horrific 495 crash, police say

HOPKINTON - A driver was killed in a horrific crash on Route 495 early Wednesday morning caused by a wrong way driver, police said.Massachusetts State Police said a man was driving drunk in a van and heading the wrong way down 495 north in Hopkinton just after midnight when he slammed head-on into a car."A tractor trailer that was behind the car saw the crash unfold in front of him and braked but could not stop in time and hit the car from behind," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an email to WBZ-TV.The driver of the crushed car was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he died. His name has not been released yet.The van driver was arrested and also went to the hospital. Police have only identified him so far as a 29-year-old from Taunton.The truck driver was not hurt.
HOPKINTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Automobile#Shooting#Traffic Accident#Rock Island Co#Covid 19
CBS News

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in central Minnesota

SPENCER BROOK, Minn. -- Officials say a central Minnesota motorcyclist died after hitting a deer Saturday afternoon. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 55-year-old Daniel Meade died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries due to motorcycle-deer collision." The crash occurred on County Road 5 and Baugh Street in...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in Wisconsin

STURTEVANT, Wis. -- A skydiver practicing for national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County.Authorities say the 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday.The sheriff's office says the man was not conscious when he was pulled from the pond by other skydivers. Deputies and members of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but the man never regained consciousness.Officials say the man was a professional practicing for the U.S. Parachute Association National Championships set to begin Sept. 3 at the skydiving center.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Lootpress

A juvenile is dead after car crash

AMMA (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Cpl. N.S. Stepp along with TFC Z.W. Hartley and Sr. Tpr. J.M. Mack, were dispatched to a two vehicle crash on I-79 near Amma, WV. The vehicle operated by Michael Strickland was traveling south and was negotiating a right curve. The...
AMMA, WV
CBS Minnesota

Driver dies after rear-ending stopped pickup truck on Highway 169 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver was killed when he rear-ended a stopped vehicle on Highway 169 in Plymouth Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Glenn Miller of New Hope was southbound on the highway when he struck a stationary pickup truck.Miller, 67, was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital and died of his injuries, the patrol said.The other driver, a 57-year-old Brooklyn Center man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. 
PLYMOUTH, MN

