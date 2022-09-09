Read full article on original website
BBC
Motorcyclist, 22, dies after crash
A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a car. The crash happened at the junction between Cadole Road and Hafod Road in Gwernaffield, Flintshire, at about 16:30 BST on Friday, North Wales Police said. Austin Winter, from Gwersyllt in Wrexham, was taken to Aintree...
connect-bridgeport.com
Two-Vehicle Wreck Results in Death of Area Woman
FROM RANDOLPH COUNTY SHERIFF ROBERT R. ELBON, JR. On Wednesday, August 10, at approximately 1445 hours, I was called to service for a two-vehicle head-on type crash on County Route 23, commonly known as Ward Road. Upon arrival, I observed a 2019 white Chevrolet 2500 HD pulling a tandem axle box trailer heading west in a right-hand curve.
deseret.com
2 siblings killed on their way to school in Provo after car hits them; driver also dies after crash
A brother and sister died Monday after a car drove onto the sidewalk and hit them, Provo police said. An SUV was driving west on 700 North at 8:06 a.m. when it crossed the eastbound lanes and hit the 10-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl on the sidewalk on their way to school, Provo Police Capt. Brian Taylor said.
Drunk, wrong-way driver kills man in horrific 495 crash, police say
HOPKINTON - A driver was killed in a horrific crash on Route 495 early Wednesday morning caused by a wrong way driver, police said.Massachusetts State Police said a man was driving drunk in a van and heading the wrong way down 495 north in Hopkinton just after midnight when he slammed head-on into a car."A tractor trailer that was behind the car saw the crash unfold in front of him and braked but could not stop in time and hit the car from behind," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an email to WBZ-TV.The driver of the crushed car was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he died. His name has not been released yet.The van driver was arrested and also went to the hospital. Police have only identified him so far as a 29-year-old from Taunton.The truck driver was not hurt.
Woman killed by her five Great Danes
A woman in northwest Iowa, who was found in a ditch and later died, is believed to have been attacked by her five Great Danes, resulting in her death, local authorities shared.
Chilling details emerge after three adults found dead and four children rescued from home
THREE people were found dead at a home before four children were rescued in a tragedy that has left a neighborhood in shock. The four children were found inside the house after the bodies of two adults were discovered outside, cops said. Authorities entered the bloody scene at approximately 8.30pm...
CBS News
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in central Minnesota
SPENCER BROOK, Minn. -- Officials say a central Minnesota motorcyclist died after hitting a deer Saturday afternoon. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 55-year-old Daniel Meade died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries due to motorcycle-deer collision." The crash occurred on County Road 5 and Baugh Street in...
CBS News
Woman who woke from coma after being struck by car in Philadelphia identified
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say a woman who woke from a coma in a hospital after she was struck by a car has been identified. Police say hospital staff is now working to reunite the victim with her family. Authorities say the woman was struck by a vehicle at...
Driver of tractor trailer arrested for DUI after turnover shuts down WV Turnpike
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The driver of the tractor trailer which turned over early Thursday morning, causing extended shutdowns of the West Virginia Turnpike throughout the day, has been arrested on DUI charges. The driver, identified as Dennis West, 54, of South Carolina, faces DUI charges after turning...
Kane deputy comes upon horrible scene on rural highway
Authorities in Kane County say a 39-year-old motorist from Hampshire was seriously injured after he struck and killed a horse on Route 47 overnight.
People
Man Charged With Murder of Missing Iowa Woman After Her Skull is Found in a Park
An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder after a teenager found a human skull belonging to a missing woman in a park. The criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE alleges 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore killed 29-year-old Angela Bradbury in April 2021. Three months after the alleged slaying, in July 2021,...
Heroin, more meth found when police arrest pair on meth possession warrants in Northern Michigan: MSP
A man and woman are facing charges after they were busted not once, but twice for drug possession in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in Wisconsin
STURTEVANT, Wis. -- A skydiver practicing for national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County.Authorities say the 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday.The sheriff's office says the man was not conscious when he was pulled from the pond by other skydivers. Deputies and members of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but the man never regained consciousness.Officials say the man was a professional practicing for the U.S. Parachute Association National Championships set to begin Sept. 3 at the skydiving center.
A juvenile is dead after car crash
AMMA (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Cpl. N.S. Stepp along with TFC Z.W. Hartley and Sr. Tpr. J.M. Mack, were dispatched to a two vehicle crash on I-79 near Amma, WV. The vehicle operated by Michael Strickland was traveling south and was negotiating a right curve. The...
Driver dies after rear-ending stopped pickup truck on Highway 169 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver was killed when he rear-ended a stopped vehicle on Highway 169 in Plymouth Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Glenn Miller of New Hope was southbound on the highway when he struck a stationary pickup truck.Miller, 67, was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital and died of his injuries, the patrol said.The other driver, a 57-year-old Brooklyn Center man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
2 found dead in Highland Park apartment after apparent break-in, 1 arrest made
A person of interest was arrested after two people were found dead Wednesday in a Highland Park apartment, according to Highland Park Police. Officers with Highland Park police responded to a wellness check at 1850 Green Bay Road.
MSP: 'Severely intoxicated' 36-year-old driver arrested in Royal Oak with 3 children, dog in vehicle
A 36-year-old woman is behind bars after police say she was busted for speeding and driving recklessly in Royal Oak with a bodily alcohol content three times over the legal limit on Sunday night.
AOL Corp
Update: CHP identifies Caltrans worker injured on Highway 101 in SLO County
The California Highway Patrol has identified a Caltrans employee who was hit by a vehicle and suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County. At about 1:30 on Friday afternoon, Alexander Ayala, 29, of Santa Maria was traveling southbound on Highway 101 just north of...
