Hartford man, 28, killed in city's 27th homicide of year, police say

HARTFORD — A city man was killed after an overnight shooting, police said Tuesday morning. It is the 27th homicide of the year in the capital city,. The man has been identified as Jose Arriago, 28, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the...
Police: New London man faces drug charges after raid of home

NEW LONDON — A local man was charged after police say they seized a small amount of crack cocaine from a house on Hope Street Tuesday morning. Members of the New London Police Department's Vice and Narcotic Unit and Emergency Response Team served a search-and-seizure warrant at the home around 10:20 a.m. In addition to the crack cocaine, police said they seized drug paraphernalia and suboxone, which is a prescription medication used to treat opioid addiction.
Feds: West Haven man who mailed cocaine pleads guilty to drug trafficking

WEST HAVEN — A local man today pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking offense before U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala in Hartford. Jean Mangual-Castro, 35, of West Haven, was involved in shipping cocaine from Puerto Rico through the U.S. Postal Service, according to the Department of Justice. His activities drew the attention of the FBI’s New Haven Safe Streets/Gang Task Force and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Narcotics and Bulk Cash Trafficking Task Force, the DOJ said.
Darien pays tribute to 9/11 victims on 21st anniversary of terror attacks

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Twenty-one years after the Sept. 11 terror attacks, Darien residents gathered for the town’s annual Memorial Observation Ceremony on Sunday. Organized by the Monuments and Ceremonies Commission, people congregated at the town’s 9/11 Monument in the courtyard behind...
Ridgefield man found guilty for beating officer in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Tuesday found a Ridgefield man guilty of some charges after he was accused of crushing a police officer during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Patrick McCaughey III was charged with assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon and obstructing an official proceeding. Two other defendants, Tristan Chandler Stevens and David Mehaffie, were tried in a bench trial by District Judge Trevor N. McFadden at the same time.
Fire marshal: Plainville building destroyed by blaze

PLAINVILLE — Fire marshals are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire that destroyed a one-story commercial building on Sunday night. Plainville firefighters were dispatched to 114 E. Main St., the headquarters of chimney-cleaning business Chimney Champs, at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday, according to Plainville Fire Marshal Ron Dievert Jr. Dievert said authorities were alerted to the blaze by two 911 calls he believed to have been placed by passersby.
Editorial (opinion): New Canaan deserves even lower grade for diversity

↓ Thumbs down to the New Canaan Board of Education omitting the words “diversity, equity and inclusion” from district goals as members argued that DEI has become politicized. State Rep. Tom O’Dea went so far as to declare the combination of words “a pathway to a problem.” The school ranking organization Niche graded the district with a “C-” for diversity, which will likely sink even lower in the wake of this public stand. There’s value in having a deeper discourse about major initiatives, but pretending DEI has not been embraced by the corporate world is doing a disservice to students.
Column: Demolish or renovate, what to do when architecture fails

The country is still experiencing a building boom. All around us existing buildings are being torn so new construction can be built, often removing history and changing neighborhoods. But sometimes buildings simply do not work and cannot do what they were designed to. When mistakes are revealed by a building’s occupancy there are two choices: demolish or renovate. Several public venues in the region offer stark examples of the options.
Easton looks to add affordable housing options with accessory dwellings

EASTON — Officials are looking at how to make accessory units qualify as affordable housing in town. The town needs to change its zoning laws to make it so detached accessory housing counts as affordable housing, as well as encourage more people to create that type of housing, First Selectman David Bindelglass told the Planning and Zoning commission in a recent meeting.
Shelton P&Z denies farm stand rule change

SHELTON — A local farming family’s push to change zoning rules governing farm stores failed to bear fruit Tuesday. The Planning and Zoning Commission denied a proposal by Fred Monahan of Stone Gardens Farm calling for a change to the zoning regulations permitting farm stores and retail sales of local produce to a greater capacity on farmland of five acres or greater in R-1 and R-1A zones.
New Haven schools offer teachers extra pay to take on more classes amid staffing shortage

NEW HAVEN — To help ease the city school district’s staffing shortage, some teachers are being offered the chance to teach a sixth class for more money. A deal between district administration and the New Haven Federation of Teachers will give teachers, particularly in shortage areas such as math, science and social studies, a 20 percent boost in their annual salary for taking on an additional class.
Shelton aldermen use surplus to cover budget overruns

SHELTON — City officials dipped into the general fund surplus to cover $1.4 million in budget overages from the 2021-22 fiscal year. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting last week, approved use of the general fund surplus to cover the budget overages, which Mayor Mark Lauretti said were mainly due to unanticipated increases in health insurance costs.
