sheltonherald.com
Bridgeport police: Man charged with terrorism for making bomb threat against ferry
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they have arrested a man suspected of making a bomb threat against the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company, which operates the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson ferry, around noon on Wednesday. The Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call about a threat made against...
sheltonherald.com
Hartford man, 28, killed in city's 27th homicide of year, police say
HARTFORD — A city man was killed after an overnight shooting, police said Tuesday morning. It is the 27th homicide of the year in the capital city,. The man has been identified as Jose Arriago, 28, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the...
sheltonherald.com
Suspects in Greenwich armed robbery arrested after cross-country trip, police say
GREENWICH — The duo arrested in the violent robbery of a central Greenwich store in the summer appeared to be traveling cross-country, “stealing and selling designer merchandise” along the way, according to an arrest warrant application. Investigators probing the June 25 robbery — in which a handgun...
sheltonherald.com
Danbury man convicted of overdose deaths faces new drug charges, police say
DANBURY — A local man who spent five years in jail for distributing heroin that caused two overdose deaths has been arrested again after police say they found fentanyl and crack cocaine along with gun magazines in his home. Paul Mignani, 56, was arrested on drug and firearm offenses...
sheltonherald.com
Former 'High Sheriff' of Fairfield County, imprisoned for car-towing scheme, wins state pardon
Charles Valentino, a Republican who was the last Fairfield County high sheriff before that patronage system ended more than 20 years ago, won a pardon this month, expunging a criminal record that included a year in prison after he was caught selling foreclosed cars at auction, including a Mercedes whose owner had accumulated $500 in back taxes.
sheltonherald.com
Police: New London man faces drug charges after raid of home
NEW LONDON — A local man was charged after police say they seized a small amount of crack cocaine from a house on Hope Street Tuesday morning. Members of the New London Police Department's Vice and Narcotic Unit and Emergency Response Team served a search-and-seizure warrant at the home around 10:20 a.m. In addition to the crack cocaine, police said they seized drug paraphernalia and suboxone, which is a prescription medication used to treat opioid addiction.
sheltonherald.com
Feds: West Haven man who mailed cocaine pleads guilty to drug trafficking
WEST HAVEN — A local man today pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking offense before U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala in Hartford. Jean Mangual-Castro, 35, of West Haven, was involved in shipping cocaine from Puerto Rico through the U.S. Postal Service, according to the Department of Justice. His activities drew the attention of the FBI’s New Haven Safe Streets/Gang Task Force and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Narcotics and Bulk Cash Trafficking Task Force, the DOJ said.
sheltonherald.com
Attorneys for teen accused of killing Fairfield Prep's James McGrath get more time to review evidence
MILFORD — A teenager's case in connection with the fatal stabbing of James McGrath earlier this year has been continued to November while his attorneys review the evidence against him. Raul Eliah Valle, 16, appeared in state Superior Court in Milford Monday morning with his parents while more than...
sheltonherald.com
Darien pays tribute to 9/11 victims on 21st anniversary of terror attacks
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Twenty-one years after the Sept. 11 terror attacks, Darien residents gathered for the town’s annual Memorial Observation Ceremony on Sunday. Organized by the Monuments and Ceremonies Commission, people congregated at the town’s 9/11 Monument in the courtyard behind...
sheltonherald.com
Ridgefield man found guilty for beating officer in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Tuesday found a Ridgefield man guilty of some charges after he was accused of crushing a police officer during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Patrick McCaughey III was charged with assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon and obstructing an official proceeding. Two other defendants, Tristan Chandler Stevens and David Mehaffie, were tried in a bench trial by District Judge Trevor N. McFadden at the same time.
sheltonherald.com
Fire marshal: Plainville building destroyed by blaze
PLAINVILLE — Fire marshals are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire that destroyed a one-story commercial building on Sunday night. Plainville firefighters were dispatched to 114 E. Main St., the headquarters of chimney-cleaning business Chimney Champs, at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday, according to Plainville Fire Marshal Ron Dievert Jr. Dievert said authorities were alerted to the blaze by two 911 calls he believed to have been placed by passersby.
sheltonherald.com
Editorial (opinion): New Canaan deserves even lower grade for diversity
↓ Thumbs down to the New Canaan Board of Education omitting the words “diversity, equity and inclusion” from district goals as members argued that DEI has become politicized. State Rep. Tom O’Dea went so far as to declare the combination of words “a pathway to a problem.” The school ranking organization Niche graded the district with a “C-” for diversity, which will likely sink even lower in the wake of this public stand. There’s value in having a deeper discourse about major initiatives, but pretending DEI has not been embraced by the corporate world is doing a disservice to students.
sheltonherald.com
National Guard plane makes emergency landing at Bradley International Airport
WINDSOR LOCKS — A large military plane made an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport Monday. An Air National Guard C-130 Hercules transport plane landed safely about 11:20 a.m., according to Alisa D. Sisic, a public information officer with the Connecticut Airport Authority. “There is no impact to airport...
sheltonherald.com
In Photos: CT Ukrainian Festival brings pierogis, music and dancing to Stamford
STAMFORD — Kielbasa, sauerkraut, holubtsi, and pierogi took center stage at the Connecticut Ukrainian Festival at St. Basil's Seminary in Stamford, on Sunday. The 53rd annual event featured a Pontifical Divine Liturgy, Ukrainian songs and dancing, traditional food, Ukrainian vendors, and carnival rides.
sheltonherald.com
Column: Demolish or renovate, what to do when architecture fails
The country is still experiencing a building boom. All around us existing buildings are being torn so new construction can be built, often removing history and changing neighborhoods. But sometimes buildings simply do not work and cannot do what they were designed to. When mistakes are revealed by a building’s occupancy there are two choices: demolish or renovate. Several public venues in the region offer stark examples of the options.
sheltonherald.com
Stamford, Westhill football each get first win for head coaches Aland Joseph, Donny Panapada
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was a weekend of firsts for the two Stamford varsity football programs. Stamford and Westhill both won their season-opening games, which also resulted in the first wins for both head coaches with their respective programs. The CIAC website...
sheltonherald.com
Easton looks to add affordable housing options with accessory dwellings
EASTON — Officials are looking at how to make accessory units qualify as affordable housing in town. The town needs to change its zoning laws to make it so detached accessory housing counts as affordable housing, as well as encourage more people to create that type of housing, First Selectman David Bindelglass told the Planning and Zoning commission in a recent meeting.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton P&Z denies farm stand rule change
SHELTON — A local farming family’s push to change zoning rules governing farm stores failed to bear fruit Tuesday. The Planning and Zoning Commission denied a proposal by Fred Monahan of Stone Gardens Farm calling for a change to the zoning regulations permitting farm stores and retail sales of local produce to a greater capacity on farmland of five acres or greater in R-1 and R-1A zones.
sheltonherald.com
New Haven schools offer teachers extra pay to take on more classes amid staffing shortage
NEW HAVEN — To help ease the city school district’s staffing shortage, some teachers are being offered the chance to teach a sixth class for more money. A deal between district administration and the New Haven Federation of Teachers will give teachers, particularly in shortage areas such as math, science and social studies, a 20 percent boost in their annual salary for taking on an additional class.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton aldermen use surplus to cover budget overruns
SHELTON — City officials dipped into the general fund surplus to cover $1.4 million in budget overages from the 2021-22 fiscal year. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting last week, approved use of the general fund surplus to cover the budget overages, which Mayor Mark Lauretti said were mainly due to unanticipated increases in health insurance costs.
