Rock Island police ask for help identifying suspects in downtown thefts
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island police are asking for help identifying a person suspected to be involved in thefts from the downtown area. According to police, the thefts include two purses being stolen from the QC Coffee & Pancake House. Police said the vehicle used is a dark-colored...
2 fire departments receive citations, violations in the death of Lt. Garrett Ramos
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Labor’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health released the results of an investigation into the death of a firefighter in a single-story house fire in December 2021. OSHA has given citations to two fire departments in connection to the death...
Police: 1 man injured in Rock Island shooting Sunday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting in Rock Island Sunday night, police said. The Rock Island Police Department responded around 8 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the area of 12th Street and 21st Avenue, according to a media release. Police said they...
Davenport police arrest 3 juveniles on theft charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The three juveniles were arrested on a first-degree theft charge in Davenport Wednesday, according to police. Davenport police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle and three juveniles around 9:20 a.m. running into a house in the 300 block of East 10th Street. According to police, a...
Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say
Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say

First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 9/12: Clouds and cool temperatures this afternoon. Light rain showers end this afternoon, and it becomes clear overnight with cool temperatures. 1920 vintage football game held Saturday in Rock Island. Updated: 5 hours ago. It was a celebration of pro football history Saturday at Douglas Park in Rock Island for the annual 1920s vintage football game.
Police: Man in custody after shots fired incident at Davenport apartment
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have one person in custody after an overnight shots-fired incident at a Davenport apartment complex. According to Davenport police, officers responded to the 400 block of Betsy Ross Place around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday. Davenport police confirmed that Michael Lawrence Stratford Jr, 44, of Davenport, was...
Police investigating two-vehicle crash near Figge Friday
Rock Island man accused of stabbing man, forcing woman into truck in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was being held without bond Tuesday after police say he stabbed a man multiple times and forced a woman to get inside a pickup truck. Corey Aaron Strang, 31, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years...
Lanes to be closed on Arsenal bridges
ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - Traffic on the Rock Island Arsenal can expect lane closures on several Arsenal bridges between Sept. 12- 17. Arsenal officials say there will be several single-lane closures on the Government bridge from Sept. 12 till Sept. 15, and lane closures on Rock Island-Arsenal Viaduct as well as the Moline-Arsenal Bridge on Sept. 16.
Crews respond to house fire in Davenport Monday night
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded around 10:53 p.m. Monday to a structure fire in the 3100 block of Homestead Ave, according to a media release. Scott County Communications said they received multiple calls advising that a neighboring home was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters first on...
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash in Henry County, Illinois
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An Atkinson woman killed in an early-morning crash Thursday has been identified by the Henry County coroner as 53-year-old Jeanne Johnson. The two-vehicle crash happened on Illinois Route 78 just south of County Highway 22 around 4:55 a.m. According to troopers, a silver 2020 Ford...
Moline Water Division flushing hydrants starting Monday
Moline police close cold case, body of missing Moline man found 28 years later
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -28 years later the Moline Police Department has identified the human remains in St. Louis County, Missouri as Steven H. Asplund of Moline. Asplund was reported missing in 1994, according to Moline Chief of Police Darren Gault. No foul play is suspected and no charges are being sought in this case.
6 teens arrested in connection with vandalism at Madison Elementary School in Muscatine
Rock Island Arsenal holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday
Moline bike path, ramp closed starting Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The bicycle and pedestrian “on-ramp” at 41st street will be closed starting Tuesday for construction to upgrade the ramp to be ADA accessible. About 50 feet of the trail will also be closed for construction, the City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department said in a Facebook post.
Rock Island County Health Department holds COVID-19 booster clinic Friday
The WHO director-general said one person still dies with COVID-19 every 44 seconds and that most of those deaths are avoidable. While COVID-19 isn't causing as much severe illness these days, experts say the virus is still around and could be for years. Why many Vermont women struggle to start...
First Alert Forecast - Clearing overnight leads to cool temps in the morning but Tuesday sun
First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 9/12: Clouds and cool temperatures this afternoon. Light rain showers end this afternoon, and it becomes clear overnight with cool temperatures. It was a celebration of pro football history Saturday at Douglas Park in Rock Island for the annual 1920s vintage football game.
Whiteside County Health Department begins offering Bivalent booster doses
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Health Department started offering updated Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Bivalent Booster doses Tuesday. According to the Whiteside County Health Department, Bivalent boosters replace all previously approved boosters and are the only currently approved boosters for people 12 and older and may only be administered after completing a primary COVID-19 vaccine series.
Quad City residents plead with federal agency to stop Canadian Pacific merger
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The federal agency making the final decision on a multi-billion dollar merger, held a public meeting in Davenport on Tuesday. The Surface Transportation Board’s Office of Environmental Analysis presented findings from its Draft Environmental Impact Statement regarding the pending union of Candian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railways. Representatives heard public comments for consideration on its final statement.
