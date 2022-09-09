ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

KWQC

Rock Island police ask for help identifying suspects in downtown thefts

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island police are asking for help identifying a person suspected to be involved in thefts from the downtown area. According to police, the thefts include two purses being stolen from the QC Coffee & Pancake House. Police said the vehicle used is a dark-colored...
KWQC

Police: 1 man injured in Rock Island shooting Sunday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting in Rock Island Sunday night, police said. The Rock Island Police Department responded around 8 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the area of 12th Street and 21st Avenue, according to a media release. Police said they...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Davenport police arrest 3 juveniles on theft charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The three juveniles were arrested on a first-degree theft charge in Davenport Wednesday, according to police. Davenport police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle and three juveniles around 9:20 a.m. running into a house in the 300 block of East 10th Street. According to police, a...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say

PORT BYRON, IL
PORT BYRON, IL
KWQC

Police: Man in custody after shots fired incident at Davenport apartment

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have one person in custody after an overnight shots-fired incident at a Davenport apartment complex. According to Davenport police, officers responded to the 400 block of Betsy Ross Place around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday. Davenport police confirmed that Michael Lawrence Stratford Jr, 44, of Davenport, was...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police investigating two-vehicle crash near Figge Friday

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Lanes to be closed on Arsenal bridges

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - Traffic on the Rock Island Arsenal can expect lane closures on several Arsenal bridges between Sept. 12- 17. Arsenal officials say there will be several single-lane closures on the Government bridge from Sept. 12 till Sept. 15, and lane closures on Rock Island-Arsenal Viaduct as well as the Moline-Arsenal Bridge on Sept. 16.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Crews respond to house fire in Davenport Monday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded around 10:53 p.m. Monday to a structure fire in the 3100 block of Homestead Ave, according to a media release. Scott County Communications said they received multiple calls advising that a neighboring home was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters first on...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Coroner identifies woman killed in crash in Henry County, Illinois

HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An Atkinson woman killed in an early-morning crash Thursday has been identified by the Henry County coroner as 53-year-old Jeanne Johnson. The two-vehicle crash happened on Illinois Route 78 just south of County Highway 22 around 4:55 a.m. According to troopers, a silver 2020 Ford...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Moline Water Division flushing hydrants starting Monday

MOLINE, IL
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Moline police close cold case, body of missing Moline man found 28 years later

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -28 years later the Moline Police Department has identified the human remains in St. Louis County, Missouri as Steven H. Asplund of Moline. Asplund was reported missing in 1994, according to Moline Chief of Police Darren Gault. No foul play is suspected and no charges are being sought in this case.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Rock Island Arsenal holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Moline bike path, ramp closed starting Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The bicycle and pedestrian “on-ramp” at 41st street will be closed starting Tuesday for construction to upgrade the ramp to be ADA accessible. About 50 feet of the trail will also be closed for construction, the City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department said in a Facebook post.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Whiteside County Health Department begins offering Bivalent booster doses

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Health Department started offering updated Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Bivalent Booster doses Tuesday. According to the Whiteside County Health Department, Bivalent boosters replace all previously approved boosters and are the only currently approved boosters for people 12 and older and may only be administered after completing a primary COVID-19 vaccine series.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Quad City residents plead with federal agency to stop Canadian Pacific merger

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The federal agency making the final decision on a multi-billion dollar merger, held a public meeting in Davenport on Tuesday. The Surface Transportation Board’s Office of Environmental Analysis presented findings from its Draft Environmental Impact Statement regarding the pending union of Candian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railways. Representatives heard public comments for consideration on its final statement.
DAVENPORT, IA

