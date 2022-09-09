ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

World Suicide Prevention Day: Kids’ Minds Matter

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30b8W9_0holya6P00

September 9th is World Suicide Prevention Day. More in the Morning welcomed Chris Simoneau, from Lee Heath, and Daniel Beaulieu, from Five Guys, into the studio where they gave us more information about a joint effort, Kids’ Minds Matter.

According to Mental Health America, six out of 10 young people who suffer with mental illness don’t get the treatment they need. That’s because there is a critical shortage of pediatric mental and behavioral healthcare services in the U.S. Worse yet, most families struggle to pay for services that are available. This national crisis is affecting children and families in our region of Southwest Florida too. Golisano Children’s Hospital’s mental and behavioral health care fund – Kids’ Minds Matter – is here to help.

For more information about Kids’ Minds Matter: CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Southwest Florida#Diseases#General Health#Linus Mental Health#Mental Health America
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy