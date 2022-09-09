ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Football scout Bill Carroll evaluates J.T. Daniels, Kedon Slovis, and Jaxson Dart

By Donovan James
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ajT7w_0holyYHp00

USC has had some great quarterback play over the years. Rodney Peete, Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, Matt Barkley, John David Booty, Sam Darnold, and now future Heisman candidate Caleb Williams are part of the Trojans’ legacy under center.

USC has had the highest ranked recruits at the position in the recruiting ranking era. It continues the tradition with Caleb Williams and four-star backup Miller Moss.

We chatted about some former USC Trojan signal-callers and Williams’ Heisman odds for 2022.

Trojans Wire: What did you think of former USC quarterbacks J.T. Daniels of West Virginia and Kedon Slovis of Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl duel on Sept. 1?

Bill Carroll: I think both showed well Thursday night in the rivalry, but Slovis has the slightly better total situation as seen with their win. I think J.T Daniels may have more pass attempts and perhaps more yards and touchdowns during the season, but Kedon Slovis will have more team success and more yards per attempt.

Trojans Wire: Will Jaxson Dart, another former Trojan quarterback, make an impact for Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin this season?

Bill Carroll: I think that all of the things Matthew Anthony Corral did in that uber fun Kiffin offense are things that Jaxson Chase Dart is capable of doing. My question is can he stay healthy the full season.

Trojans Wire: Vegas odds have QB Caleb Williams as 4th in the preseason Heisman poll, do you see Williams as a favorite to be in NYC in December?

Bill Carroll: My current Heisman top 4 are: Will Anderson, Jr., Bijan Robinson, C.J. Stroud, and Bryce Young, with Caleb Williams just missing a trip to New York.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ongoing talks between Lakers and Jazz on Bojan Bogdanovic?

League sources indicate a market for Bogdanovic at the very least, of which there is significant interest for the 6-foot-8 shooting forward. But, the Jazz at this point don’t appear to be particularly close to a trade that could land them even more assets and consolidate the roster, although there are ongoing talks with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Witness LA

Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
kgoradio.com

Mysterious Billboards Warn Californians ‘Don’t Move To Texas’

As residents continue to leave California in droves, a number of mysterious new billboards have turned up in the state that warn people against moving to Texas. The billboards, which have appeared in Los Angeles and San Francisco, feature a hooded figure alongside the following message: “The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas.”
CBS LA

Body struck by multiple vehicles on 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge

A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge early Tuesday morning.The crash was first reported at 4:10 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway, just west of Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported as a driver who believed he hit a body in the roadway. The CHP is investigating whether the body came from the overpass above.The body was struck by multiple vehicles, but all stayed at the scene, the CHP said.At least three left lanes were shut down through at least 7 a.m. for the fatal traffic investigation.
NBC Los Angeles

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA

In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kedon Slovis
Person
Rodney Peete
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Lane Kiffin
mynewsla.com

Woman Reported Missing in Bellflower Found

A 21-year-old woman who was reported missing in Bellflower has been found, authorities said Friday. Catherine Buenaventura was last seen on Aug. 30 in the 17000 block of Lakewood Boulevard, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported that...
NBC Los Angeles

Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres

Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Usc#Backyard Brawl
KTLA

What’s the deal with those giant ‘Barbie Jeeps’ cruising around Orange County?

California here we come, indeed! KTLA’s Samantha Cortese, Andy Riesmeyer and Bobby Gonzalez took a trip to Orange Country to highlight some fun activities to bring out your inner Summer Roberts or Seth Cohen (just don’t let your inner Marissa Cooper drive). Rent a giant “Barbie Jeep” to tool around Balboa Island with the Newport […]
KTLA

2nd earthquake in two days hits Southern California; 3.0 quake reported off L.A. coast

The Los Angeles area was rattled by another earthquake Sunday morning – the second in as many days. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 3.0 temblor struck at 6:11 a.m. and was centered approximately 2 miles west of Manhattan Beach at a depth of 11.8 kilometers. No damage was reported. “Airport operations staff […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS LA

Crews work to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid high tide

Crews worked to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid a high tide by shoring up the berm to protect coastal homes.  Sandbags surrounded several homes in the area. Authorities say at least two homes suffered minor water damage. Emergency crews are staffed and ready to respond from the Command Center on Ocean Boulevard. Long Beach city officials have been door knocking, making sure residents are okay. Crews will continue to protect any threatened homes and residents. 
palisadesnews.com

Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor

$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property. Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has sold his home of 30 years in Topanga, as reported by The Dirt.com. It was a sale where the property was never publicly listed according to county records. The estate is comprised of...
TOPANGA, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy