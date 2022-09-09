Football scout Bill Carroll evaluates J.T. Daniels, Kedon Slovis, and Jaxson Dart

USC has had some great quarterback play over the years. Rodney Peete, Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, Matt Barkley, John David Booty, Sam Darnold, and now future Heisman candidate Caleb Williams are part of the Trojans’ legacy under center.

USC has had the highest ranked recruits at the position in the recruiting ranking era. It continues the tradition with Caleb Williams and four-star backup Miller Moss.

We chatted about some former USC Trojan signal-callers and Williams’ Heisman odds for 2022.

Trojans Wire: What did you think of former USC quarterbacks J.T. Daniels of West Virginia and Kedon Slovis of Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl duel on Sept. 1?

Bill Carroll: I think both showed well Thursday night in the rivalry, but Slovis has the slightly better total situation as seen with their win. I think J.T Daniels may have more pass attempts and perhaps more yards and touchdowns during the season, but Kedon Slovis will have more team success and more yards per attempt.

Trojans Wire: Will Jaxson Dart, another former Trojan quarterback, make an impact for Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin this season?

Bill Carroll: I think that all of the things Matthew Anthony Corral did in that uber fun Kiffin offense are things that Jaxson Chase Dart is capable of doing. My question is can he stay healthy the full season.

Trojans Wire: Vegas odds have QB Caleb Williams as 4th in the preseason Heisman poll, do you see Williams as a favorite to be in NYC in December?

Bill Carroll: My current Heisman top 4 are: Will Anderson, Jr., Bijan Robinson, C.J. Stroud, and Bryce Young, with Caleb Williams just missing a trip to New York.