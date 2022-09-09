ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travelers Rest, SC

FOX Carolina

Greenville Police: Suspect found inside burglarized business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say one man faces charges after officers checked on a burglarized business and found the suspect still inside. Police say they were on routine patrol, when they checked on a business on Laurens Rd. that was previously burglarized. Officers say they began to...
WYFF4.com

Woman dies after shooting in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a woman died after a shooting Tuesday. According to investigators, the woman was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital around 9 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound. The coroner's office said 24-year-old Ju-Keya Ju-Nae Babb died...
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A student at Erwin High School is under arrest, accused of threatening the school. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says the student made a threat of mass violence on Monday evening. Authorities say they are not identifying the suspect because the student is a juvenile. Deputies say they don't believe there is an ongoing threat now that the student has been charged.
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Henderson, a missing 14-year-old who they believe ran away last week. Deputies said Henderson was last seen near Kentmont Lane in Greer on Sept 7, 2022. They added that he was wearing...
FOX Carolina

Officers searching for runaway last seen in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Okiiah Pearson-Mayes, a minor who recently ran away in Anderson. Officers said Pearson-Mayes was last seen on September 10, 2022, at Belton Wood Apartments on Howard Lane. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, cream...
WYFF4.com

One person killed in Anderson County crash, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. — One person died in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Anderson County, according to Donald McCown with Anderson County Coroner's Office. The crash happened about around 12:30 p.m. on Liberty Highway at Allgood Road in Anderson, McCown said. According to McCown, Terry Giovani Luciano, 64, of...
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for woman missing for months in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing from the Sylva area for months. 62-year-old Joanna Windseth had been living with her son David Windseth off of Dillard Road in the...
WLOS.com

One injured in Asheville shooting, marking 31 people shot so far this year, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person was injured in a shooting incident Monday evening in Asheville, marking the 31st person to be shot in the city so far in 2022. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to reports of gunshots at the 200 block of Deaverview Road around around 5:55 p.m. on Sept. 12. At the scene, they found a male victim who had been shot, suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
FOX Carolina

Deputies declare another drug house closed after search in Hendersonville

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects were recently charged after multiple departments searched a home in Hendersonville. Deputies said they executed a search warrant at a house along White Sparrow Drive on September 8, 2022. According to deputies, 23.7 grams...
