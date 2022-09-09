Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe Mertens
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police: Suspect found inside burglarized business
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say one man faces charges after officers checked on a burglarized business and found the suspect still inside. Police say they were on routine patrol, when they checked on a business on Laurens Rd. that was previously burglarized. Officers say they began to...
Missing 13-year-old in Greenville Co. found safe
UPDATE: Deputies said he has been found safe.
Couple found dead inside Anderson Co. home
A couple was found dead Monday evening inside of an Anderson County home.
1 dead in crash on Greenville Co. highway
One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Greenville County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYFF4.com
Woman dies after shooting in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a woman died after a shooting Tuesday. According to investigators, the woman was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital around 9 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound. The coroner's office said 24-year-old Ju-Keya Ju-Nae Babb died...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A student at Erwin High School is under arrest, accused of threatening the school. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says the student made a threat of mass violence on Monday evening. Authorities say they are not identifying the suspect because the student is a juvenile. Deputies say they don't believe there is an ongoing threat now that the student has been charged.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Henderson, a missing 14-year-old who they believe ran away last week. Deputies said Henderson was last seen near Kentmont Lane in Greer on Sept 7, 2022. They added that he was wearing...
McDowell Co. couple charged with drug trafficking
According to McDowell County Sheriff's Office, a Marion couple has been charged with drug trafficking on Wednesday after finding 75 grams of methamphetamine in the couple's car.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Carolina
Officers searching for runaway last seen in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Okiiah Pearson-Mayes, a minor who recently ran away in Anderson. Officers said Pearson-Mayes was last seen on September 10, 2022, at Belton Wood Apartments on Howard Lane. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, cream...
WYFF4.com
One person killed in Anderson County crash, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — One person died in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Anderson County, according to Donald McCown with Anderson County Coroner's Office. The crash happened about around 12:30 p.m. on Liberty Highway at Allgood Road in Anderson, McCown said. According to McCown, Terry Giovani Luciano, 64, of...
WYFF4.com
Woman found dead in Greenville home; suspect in custody, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A suspect is in custody after a woman was found dead Friday inside a Greenville home, according to Sgt. Johnathan Bragg. Bragg said officers were called to the home on Nichol Street just after 11 p.m. for a stabbing. He said when officers arrived, they found...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for woman missing for months in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing from the Sylva area for months. 62-year-old Joanna Windseth had been living with her son David Windseth off of Dillard Road in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com
One injured in Asheville shooting, marking 31 people shot so far this year, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person was injured in a shooting incident Monday evening in Asheville, marking the 31st person to be shot in the city so far in 2022. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to reports of gunshots at the 200 block of Deaverview Road around around 5:55 p.m. on Sept. 12. At the scene, they found a male victim who had been shot, suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
Family of woman killed in Anderson Co. deputy-involved crash files wrongful death suit
The family of a woman who died in an April crash involving an Anderson County deputy filed a wrongful death lawsuit against that deputy and the sheriff's office.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina day care workers accused of putting frozen icepacks inside the clothing of children
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Two now-former Upstate day care workers stand accused of putting frozen, homemade icepacks inside the clothing of two children. Joy Lashway and Kimberly McCall have been charged with two counts of cruelty to children, according to James Paris with Fountain Inn Police Department. According to...
WYFF4.com
New details released about deadly crash on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville County
WADE HAMPTON, S.C. — Troopers have released new details about a deadly crash Wednesday morning that blocked part of Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville County. The crash happened at 6:55 a.m. at the intersection of Saint Mark Road. Troopers said a 2008 Honda motorcycle was driving south on Wade...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Deputies declare another drug house closed after search in Hendersonville
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects were recently charged after multiple departments searched a home in Hendersonville. Deputies said they executed a search warrant at a house along White Sparrow Drive on September 8, 2022. According to deputies, 23.7 grams...
WYFF4.com
Porch pirates caught on camera taking packages from South Carolina home
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Spartanburg County deputies are investigating after a homeowner caught a woman on camera stealing packages from her porch. The video above shows the woman getting out of her car and taking the packages from two different porches. The incident report says it happened about 3:30...
Upstate police chief resigns; mayor responds to ‘time of turbulence’
The Pacolet police chief has resigned and the Town of Pacolet has released a statement about this "time of turbulence."
WLOS.com
News 13 Help Desk: Why aren't Rutherford County landlords fixing unsafe homes?
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Black mold, leaking sewage, faulty outlets and holes right through the floor. That's what several families in Rutherford County said they're living with. Jessica Gunter contacted the News 13 Help Desk asking how she could get the problems fixed since she said her landlord...
Comments / 0