Goldsboro police: Man charged with rape, threat to victim with knife
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A man has been arrested and is facing charges of rape and threatening the victim with a knife. Goldsboro police responded just before 4 a.m. to a call of a sexual assault call. The victim said she had been forcibly raped by someone she knew and threatened with a knife. Marcus […]
Man arrested for raping woman, threatening her with knife, Goldsboro police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police say they have arrested a man who raped a woman and threatened her with a knife. At about 3:57 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a sexual assault call. According to a release, the victim told police she had been threatened with a knife...
Man charged with selling counterfeit pills stemming from woman's overdose
PITT COUNTY — The Pitt County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after they responded to a drug overdose of a female in the Portertown Road area. Steven Omar Ingram, 40, of Fountain, was charged after police determined Ingram provided the counterfeit Xanax to the woman. Ingram was charged with...
ECU Police investigate drink tampering incident
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On September 13, 2022, ECU Police received a report alleging drink tampering of two people, one of which led to a sexual assault at the Theta Chi Fraternity House. The incident was reported to have taken place on August 20, 2022 and the alleged suspect...
Man arrested in shooting near JH Rose High School
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Greenville Police have arrested a man involved in a shooting in the 130 block of Concord Drive near J.H. Rose High School. They said it happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Police found 22-year-old Khai Harris with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the...
Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
Murder trial of James Gizzi begins in Craven County
NEW BERN, Craven County — The murder trial of James Gizzi is now underway in Craven County, more than 3 years since his grandmother, Marjorie Thompson, was found dead inside of her home that was burned to the ground. News Channel 12 has been following this case since it...
Third report of drink tampering reported at ECU fraternity
Greenville, N.C. — Students are calling for action after a report of drink tampering at a fraternity house at East Carolina University. Protestors showed up at the Theta Chi house on Tuesday night. It comes after university police received a report of drink tampering involving two people - one...
Former gang member gives back to the community
North Carolina — A former gang member in Eastern Carolina is now giving back to the community. Brandon Anderson joined a gang at the age of 15, spent time in prison, and has since turned his life in a different direction. He said he’s helping those who need it the most.
Greenville police release more information after shooting suspect arrested near high school
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Many of us know Her Majesty The Queen from the television screen or the newspaper, but how many can say they spent one-on-one time as an adviser to the royal grounds?. LUCAMA, N.C. (WITN) - From the farm to your yoga pose, Sarah Ratley’s gaggle...
Goldsboro boy reports indecent liberties by known offender, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department said a 10-year-old boy reported an indecent liberties case to officers at the end of August that resulted in an arrest. Police took a report of indecent liberties with a child by a known offender on Aug. 25 that led to...
Man arrested, charged for murder in Halifax County shooting
A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting in Halifax County, according to deputies.
Non-profit leader charged with indecent liberties with 10-year-old boy
Non-profit leader charged with indecent liberties with 10-year-old boy. A Goldsboro nonprofit leader is charged with indecent liberties with a 10-year-old boy. The Goldsboro Police Department identified Rodney Levon Robinson, 27, as a suspect. Reporter: Chelsea Donovan. Photographer: Sean Braswell.
Missing Person: Kashanda Hodges
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department has asked for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile, Kashanda Hodges, 16, of New Bern. According to Police, Kashanda was last seen in the area of Roundtree Street and Raynor Drive in New Bern. Kashanda Hodges is...
Lenoir County offers new permits for concealed handgun holders
Lenoir County, North Carolina — Lenoir County has started offering new permits for concealed handgun holders. Sheriff Ronnie Ingram and the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office will now issue plastic credit card style concealed handgun permit cards. The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office is the first in the state to offer...
J.H. Rose High School put on brief lockdown after shooting, suspect in custody
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that briefly put J.H. Rose High School on lockdown on Tuesday. Police responded around 1 p.m. to the 130 block of Concord Drive, near Sedgefield Drive, for a report of a shooting. They found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was […]
After being receiving rape threats online, Nash high school administrators blame girls for dressing inappropriately
Rocky Mount, N.C. — High school girls at Nash County Central say they are being harassed online through anonymous social media accounts. In response, the high school held a girls-only assembly blaming the girls for the way they dress and discouraging them from reporting it, according to audio clips obtained by WRAL News.
School administrators attribute rape threats to students dressing inappropriately
Female students at Nash County Central High School in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, reported being harassed online from various anonymous social media accounts. During a girls-only assembly, school administrators blamed the students for dressing inappropriately and told them not to report the threats, according to an audio recording. “Let me tell you something,” one administrator said. “If you don’t have proof of who’s writing it, don’t come to us. Because we don’t have proof.”
Pamlico County institutions help incarcerated people re-enter society
Pamlico County, North Carolina — A community college in Pamlico County introduced a program to cut down on the number of offenders who end up back in prison. The North Carolina Justice center estimated that for every formerly incarcerated person, 2 out of 5 will become repeat offenders. Pamlico Community College led an effort reduce the rate of recidivism, and usher people back into society.
Florida man convicted by federal jury on firearm charge following shooting of North Carolina sheriff’s deputy
A federal jury convicted Jarred Javon Ford, of Florida, for illegally possessing a gun in an incident where he shot a Nash County Sheriff’s deputy several times following a traffic stop, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Ford is also facing state charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer and other drug and traffic-related charges in state court arising from the incident.
