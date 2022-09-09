ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

wcti12.com

ECU Police investigate drink tampering incident

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On September 13, 2022, ECU Police received a report alleging drink tampering of two people, one of which led to a sexual assault at the Theta Chi Fraternity House. The incident was reported to have taken place on August 20, 2022 and the alleged suspect...
Pitt County, NC
Crime & Safety
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Pitt County, NC
City
Greenville, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested in shooting near JH Rose High School

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Greenville Police have arrested a man involved in a shooting in the 130 block of Concord Drive near J.H. Rose High School. They said it happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Police found 22-year-old Khai Harris with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
wcti12.com

Murder trial of James Gizzi begins in Craven County

NEW BERN, Craven County — The murder trial of James Gizzi is now underway in Craven County, more than 3 years since his grandmother, Marjorie Thompson, was found dead inside of her home that was burned to the ground. News Channel 12 has been following this case since it...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
#Fraud#False Pretenses
wcti12.com

Former gang member gives back to the community

North Carolina — A former gang member in Eastern Carolina is now giving back to the community. Brandon Anderson joined a gang at the age of 15, spent time in prison, and has since turned his life in a different direction. He said he’s helping those who need it the most.
NEW BERN, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wcti12.com

Missing Person: Kashanda Hodges

NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department has asked for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile, Kashanda Hodges, 16, of New Bern. According to Police, Kashanda was last seen in the area of Roundtree Street and Raynor Drive in New Bern. Kashanda Hodges is...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Lenoir County offers new permits for concealed handgun holders

Lenoir County, North Carolina — Lenoir County has started offering new permits for concealed handgun holders. Sheriff Ronnie Ingram and the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office will now issue plastic credit card style concealed handgun permit cards. The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office is the first in the state to offer...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
districtadministration.com

School administrators attribute rape threats to students dressing inappropriately

Female students at Nash County Central High School in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, reported being harassed online from various anonymous social media accounts. During a girls-only assembly, school administrators blamed the students for dressing inappropriately and told them not to report the threats, according to an audio recording. “Let me tell you something,” one administrator said. “If you don’t have proof of who’s writing it, don’t come to us. Because we don’t have proof.”
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
wcti12.com

Pamlico County institutions help incarcerated people re-enter society

Pamlico County, North Carolina — A community college in Pamlico County introduced a program to cut down on the number of offenders who end up back in prison. The North Carolina Justice center estimated that for every formerly incarcerated person, 2 out of 5 will become repeat offenders. Pamlico Community College led an effort reduce the rate of recidivism, and usher people back into society.
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Florida man convicted by federal jury on firearm charge following shooting of North Carolina sheriff’s deputy

A federal jury convicted Jarred Javon Ford, of Florida, for illegally possessing a gun in an incident where he shot a Nash County Sheriff’s deputy several times following a traffic stop, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Ford is also facing state charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer and other drug and traffic-related charges in state court arising from the incident.
NASH COUNTY, NC

