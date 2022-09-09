Read full article on original website
Upscale senior living campus developer eyes $50 million Amherst project
AMHERST, N.Y. — Omni Smart Living has targeted a northeastern Amherst parcel for a $50 million senior independent living campus. The privately held, Cleveland-based company also is considering a second suburban site for another senior independent living campus, said Gary Bailes, Omni vice president of development. “We are all...
chautauquatoday.com
Rosas says city is working on DRI application
Communities across Western New York are once again competing for $10 million through New York State's Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The DRI aims to transform downtown neighborhoods into "vibrant centers," according to the New York State Government's website. Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas says the city is currently working on this year's application. He told WDOE News that a small water park is among the proposals that will be included in a list of 10 projects...
wnypapers.com
'Touch-A-Truck' event highlights Erie County's emergency vehicle fleet
Children of all ages welcome at evening event at Como Lake Park in Lancaster, featuring vehicles from Homeland Security & Emergency Services and Public Works. The Erie County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will showcase its emergency vehicle fleet at an evening event at Como Lake Park in Lancaster on Friday, Sept. 16.
wnypapers.com
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA partners with Sunnking to host free e-recycling drive-thru event
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA has partnered with Sunnking to host its annual electronic recycling event scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17, at the shopping center at 1900 Military Road. Attendees will be able to visit the outlet to drop off their electronics from the convenience of their vehicle.
New lease on life for former Perry Projects in Buffalo
The largely boarded-up Commodore Perry housing complex in Buffalo is about to move forward with a long anticipated project. A 10 block area of Buffalo, is part of a major redevelopment unveiled this week by the BMHA.
wnypapers.com
Cataract House Park dedicated to honor Underground Railroad history
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced the pocket park outside Prospect Point in Niagara Falls State Park named Heritage Park has been rededicated as Cataract House Park in recognition of the historic hotel and Underground Railroad stop that once sat on that site. The...
wutv29.com
Suspicious calls prompt lockout at Batavia medical facility
Batavia, N.Y. — A lockout has been lifted at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation following a string of suspicious calls Wednesday. Staff members reported receiving calls from an individual making threats toward the facility on Bank Street in Batavia. The center went into lockout, meaning all exterior...
Affordable housing and adaptive reuse projects coming to Jefferson Avenue
New plans will bring affordable housing and adaptive reuse projects to Jefferson Avenue by way of a new community center
Touch a Truck event coming to Erie County
The Erie County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will showcase its new emergency vehicle fleet at Como Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 16.
$1.2 Million Property in Lockport Has Its Own Lake [PHOTOS]
When you think about the best areas to buy a dream home to settle down here in Western New York, you consider suburbs like Williamsville, Amherst, Orchard Park, Hamburg and East Aurora. The towns and villages in Niagara County should also be high on the list, including the countryside in...
wnypapers.com
ECHDC authorizes contracts intended to advance improvements on Buffalo's waterfront
Canalside Gateway Building and Bell Slip Improvements will begin. Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. met Monday and authorized several contracts designed to advance the Canalside Gateway Building and Bell Slip Improvement projects on Buffalo’s waterfront. “The Canalside Gateway Building and Bell Slip Improvement projects will encourage and support more...
wnypapers.com
'Walk to Freedom' banner carried to Lewiston landmark
After walking hundreds of miles, Ken Johnston, left, is welcomed by Lewiston’s Tim Henderson, portraying underground stationmaster Josiah Tryon, at the Freedom Crossing Monument on Thursday. Johnston began his “Walk to Freedom” on July 14 in New York City, tracing the footsteps of freedom seekers such as Harriet Tubman, while visiting known Underground Railroad communities along the way.
wnypapers.com
Figures from the past to appear at Historic Palace Theatre
Two important and fascinating figures from Niagara County’s past will appear at Lockport’s Historic Palace Theatre on Sept. 19 to tell audiences about their lives, times and accomplishments. The History Center’s Step back in Time Players will present Henry Peters as Washington Hunt – a prominent 1820s and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New shelter for homeless veterans opens in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls now has an emergency shelter for veterans in need. Liberty Suite is located at the Niagara Gospel Mission's headquarters on Portage Road near Oxford Avenue. Members say they came up with the idea for the new shelter when they noticed an...
Really Bad Accident Stops Traffic in Buffalo, New York
There is a really bad, scary accident going on in Buffalo right now that will completely stop you on your way to work this morning. Just around 7:45 AM this morning, a 5-car accident happened on the 190 Northbound by the Elm Street and Church Street exits. One of the cars spun out and blocked the two left-hand lanes. Nobody got out of the car and everyone on social media was concerned. Traffic kept weaving between the accident, but because of the traffic, emergency crews couldn't reach the scene for almost 20 minutes.
WGRZ TV
9/16-9/17: Williamsville Fall Fest
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Williamsville Fall Fest returns to Island Park in Williamsville, NY this Friday 9/16 and Saturday 9/17. 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Scarecrow Building - Mischler’s Florist, 118 S. Forest Road. 5:00 pm Beer Tent Opens on Island Park - 5565 Main Street. 7:00 pm...
wnypapers.com
Niagara Gospel Mission debuts 'Liberty Suite'
Niagara Gospel Mission hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for “The Liberty Suite” at its facility at 1317 Portage Road in Niagara Falls. A press release said, “Niagara Gospel Mission has recognized an increase in veterans come to its shelter for care. Veterans make up an estimated 11% of the homeless population in the United States, and 15% of the clients at NGM. With this staggering number, the staff decided to make a specific veterans’ dorm called ‘The Liberty Suite.’ ”
wnypapers.com
Rivershore Foundation 'Community Splash' event is Thursday
The Rivershore Foundation board and honorary event chairman Gary Hall will host a “Community Splash” event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Griffon Brewery and Gastropub, 115 S. Water St., Lewiston (formerly Water Street Landing). This event includes gourmet food, drinks and views of the Niagara...
How Niagara Falls CSD is handling bus driver shortages
At this point, the company has a little over 40 drivers, about two-thirds of what they need for a full complement of drivers.
wnypapers.com
Chamber to host fall business blender
The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce will hold a fall business blender from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Bella Rose Vineyard & Winery, 1243 Ridge Road, Lewiston. Organizers said, “Join us for a great night of networking with other Chamber businesses and community leaders! Enjoy complimentary hors d'oeuvres, cash bar and raffles!
