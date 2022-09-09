ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chautauquatoday.com

Rosas says city is working on DRI application

Communities across Western New York are once again competing for $10 million through New York State's Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The DRI aims to transform downtown neighborhoods into "vibrant centers," according to the New York State Government's website. Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas says the city is currently working on this year's application. He told WDOE News that a small water park is among the proposals that will be included in a list of 10 projects...
DUNKIRK, NY
wnypapers.com

'Touch-A-Truck' event highlights Erie County's emergency vehicle fleet

Children of all ages welcome at evening event at Como Lake Park in Lancaster, featuring vehicles from Homeland Security & Emergency Services and Public Works. The Erie County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will showcase its emergency vehicle fleet at an evening event at Como Lake Park in Lancaster on Friday, Sept. 16.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewiston, NY
Business
Lewiston, NY
Industry
Lewiston, NY
Government
City
Lewiston, NY
wnypapers.com

Cataract House Park dedicated to honor Underground Railroad history

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced the pocket park outside Prospect Point in Niagara Falls State Park named Heritage Park has been rededicated as Cataract House Park in recognition of the historic hotel and Underground Railroad stop that once sat on that site. The...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wutv29.com

Suspicious calls prompt lockout at Batavia medical facility

Batavia, N.Y. — A lockout has been lifted at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation following a string of suspicious calls Wednesday. Staff members reported receiving calls from an individual making threats toward the facility on Bank Street in Batavia. The center went into lockout, meaning all exterior...
BATAVIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Center Street#Fences#Fencing#Water Street#The Village Board
wnypapers.com

ECHDC authorizes contracts intended to advance improvements on Buffalo's waterfront

Canalside Gateway Building and Bell Slip Improvements will begin. Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. met Monday and authorized several contracts designed to advance the Canalside Gateway Building and Bell Slip Improvement projects on Buffalo’s waterfront. “The Canalside Gateway Building and Bell Slip Improvement projects will encourage and support more...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

'Walk to Freedom' banner carried to Lewiston landmark

After walking hundreds of miles, Ken Johnston, left, is welcomed by Lewiston’s Tim Henderson, portraying underground stationmaster Josiah Tryon, at the Freedom Crossing Monument on Thursday. Johnston began his “Walk to Freedom” on July 14 in New York City, tracing the footsteps of freedom seekers such as Harriet Tubman, while visiting known Underground Railroad communities along the way.
LEWISTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
wnypapers.com

Figures from the past to appear at Historic Palace Theatre

Two important and fascinating figures from Niagara County’s past will appear at Lockport’s Historic Palace Theatre on Sept. 19 to tell audiences about their lives, times and accomplishments. The History Center’s Step back in Time Players will present Henry Peters as Washington Hunt – a prominent 1820s and...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New shelter for homeless veterans opens in Niagara Falls

​​NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — ​Niagara Falls now has an emergency shelter for veterans in need. Liberty Suite is located at the Niagara Gospel Mission's headquarters on Portage Road near Oxford Avenue. Members say they came up with the idea for the new shelter when they noticed an...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Really Bad Accident Stops Traffic in Buffalo, New York

There is a really bad, scary accident going on in Buffalo right now that will completely stop you on your way to work this morning. Just around 7:45 AM this morning, a 5-car accident happened on the 190 Northbound by the Elm Street and Church Street exits. One of the cars spun out and blocked the two left-hand lanes. Nobody got out of the car and everyone on social media was concerned. Traffic kept weaving between the accident, but because of the traffic, emergency crews couldn't reach the scene for almost 20 minutes.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

9/16-9/17: Williamsville Fall Fest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Williamsville Fall Fest returns to Island Park in Williamsville, NY this Friday 9/16 and Saturday 9/17. 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Scarecrow Building - Mischler’s Florist, 118 S. Forest Road. 5:00 pm Beer Tent Opens on Island Park - 5565 Main Street. 7:00 pm...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara Gospel Mission debuts 'Liberty Suite'

Niagara Gospel Mission hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for “The Liberty Suite” at its facility at 1317 Portage Road in Niagara Falls. A press release said, “Niagara Gospel Mission has recognized an increase in veterans come to its shelter for care. Veterans make up an estimated 11% of the homeless population in the United States, and 15% of the clients at NGM. With this staggering number, the staff decided to make a specific veterans’ dorm called ‘The Liberty Suite.’ ”
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Rivershore Foundation 'Community Splash' event is Thursday

The Rivershore Foundation board and honorary event chairman Gary Hall will host a “Community Splash” event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Griffon Brewery and Gastropub, 115 S. Water St., Lewiston (formerly Water Street Landing). This event includes gourmet food, drinks and views of the Niagara...
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Chamber to host fall business blender

The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce will hold a fall business blender from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Bella Rose Vineyard & Winery, 1243 Ridge Road, Lewiston. Organizers said, “Join us for a great night of networking with other Chamber businesses and community leaders! Enjoy complimentary hors d'oeuvres, cash bar and raffles!
LEWISTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy