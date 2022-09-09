Read full article on original website
Samuels Library to celebrate the life of long-time employee
In 2021, Samuels Public Library suffered the tragic loss of beloved long-time employee Kathy Jacob. Kathy worked as a Youth Services Assistant at the Library for 13 years and was well-known within the community of Warren County. On September 23 at 5:30pm, the Library will celebrate Kathy’s life and unveil a special memorial in the Children’s Garden.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Northern Raccoon
Deterring “nuisance wildlife” vs trapping and killing. This poor, young raccoon was brought to us after it was spotted in a backyard in Stephenson, VA, with a raccoon-specific leg-trap on its paw. This raccoon did everything it could to get free, as evidenced by the severe damage done to the raccoon’s paw, but the trap had been tightly snapped onto the foot.
Compatriot Grave Marking Ceremony honoring Gary Leo Fletcher
On September 10, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) conducted a compatriot grave marking ceremony for Gary Leo Fletcher. When a member of the SAR passes, the family can request a ceremony to honor the compatriot. This ceremony was held at...
WCHS JV vs Fauquier County – September 14, 2022
Warren County High School JV football game on September 14, 2022 – Warren County vs. Fauquier County. The game starts at 6:00 pm with pre-game action at 5:30 pm. Can’t make the game? Watch the game LIVE here on the Royal Examiner. WCHS vs Harrisonburg – Girls Volleyball...
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of September 16th
Real Estate and Community News (August/September 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR. Celebrate Kids Day will be on September 25 from 1 to 4pm at the community center near Fantasyland. Cost is only $1.00 for kids. Please consider donating for me to get blasted with a water balloon! Goal is $500!! There are several other community members you will recognize! Click here: warrencoalition.org/celebrate-kids-day.
Fall Craft Bazaar & Bake Sale at Living Water Christian Church
Living Water Christian Church will be hosting their Fall Craft Bazaar & Bake Sale on October 15, 2022, from 8am to 3:30pm. The Church will be selling homemade soup by the bowl, by the quart or by the pint. They will also be serving breakfast and lunch. “We have a...
Potential delays on Northbound I-81 in Frederick County due to West Virginia roadwork
Overnight roadwork in West Virginia could cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, especially during early morning commutes. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, September 14-15, beginning about 7 p.m. and continuing into the following mornings. The Virginia Department of Transportation will monitor traffic...
Joyce Pieloch (1947 – 2022)
Joyce Pieloch passed away peacefully at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville, Virginia, on Friday, September 9th, 2022. The family will receive friends at the Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, between 1-3 pm and 5-7 pm, with a memorial service at 2:30 pm. Entombment will occur at the Northport Rural Cemetery later in her beloved hometown of Northport, Long Island.
Virginia county votes to rename highways named after Confederate leaders
The board of supervisors in Virginia’s Fairfax County has voted to rename two highways named after Confederate leaders. The county board voted 9-1 on Tuesday to recommend calling Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway in the Washington, D.C., suburbs by their federal highway numbers — Route 29 and Route 50, respectively.
After hour delay to achieve a quorum, council quickly approves three CUP requests, two for Short-Term Rentals, before convening to work session
With its quorum achieved with the necessary four active members physically present council got down to its meeting business prior to convening to a work session to discuss coming meeting topics and ongoing projects. First up of three Special Use Permit (SUP) requests was Ramzi Beidas’ for two residential “dwelling” units on the ground floor of his property at 650 West 11th Street. According to the agenda packet staff summary, there are currently two dwelling units on the second floor of the two-story building in the Commercial-1 (C-1) District. The first-floor spaces had previously been used as a brewery and laundromat.
Nora Boyle Drinkwater (1938 – 2022)
Nora Boyle Drinkwater, age 84, of Stephens City, VA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, September 10th, 2022, surrounded by her family, beloved physician, and friend, accompanied by favorite hymns sung by a cherished caregiver. Nora was born July 28, 1938, on Owey Island in County Donegal,...
Fauquier Authorities investigate the death of a teacher
Fauquier County Authorities and Culpeper Police announced the investigation of the shooting of a Auburn Middle School teacher and his wife. Authorities responded to an emergency call Fri. Sept. 9 from the 1500 block of Burgandine Avenue where they found the couple shot to death. The deaths of 41 year...
News Maker Lenny Millholland on consequences of threats
Last week the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) wrapped up their investigation involving threats to a school. Now two 13 year old students face some serious charges. We spoke with Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland about the consequences for those making threats in our latest news maker. News makers...
New branded signage linking battle sites to be installed near South Mountain
-- New signage is set to be installed around South Mountain, site of an 1862 Civil War battle and a forerunner to the bloodiest one-day conflict of the war at Antietam. A new logo that will appear on roadside wayfinding signs is going to be unveiled tomorrow at Shafer Farm in Burkittsville, on the 160th anniversary of the Battle of South Mountain. Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner is among the elected officials expected to deliver remarks at the event hosted by the organization Preservation Maryland.
Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia
CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
Fauquier County teacher, wife found dead inside Culpeper County home
CULPEPER, Va. - Authorities are investigating after a Fauquier County Public Schools teacher and his wife were found dead inside a Culpeper County home. Police arrived to the house on the 15000 block of Burgandine Avenue on September 9 just before 3 p.m. Inside they found the bodies of a...
Fairfax officials may act on Vienna home they consider blighted
Fairfax County supervisors are slated Sept. 13 to authorize a public hearing on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. to discuss a spot-blight-abatement plan that would raze a dilapidated home in the Vienna area and recoup demolition expenses from the homeowner. Neighboring residents since 2016 have complained about the poor condition...
Loudoun Co. Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj dismissed from Scott Smith appeal case
WASHINGTON (7News) — Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney Buta Biberaj got booted from Scott Smith's appeal in connection to his disorderly conduct conviction after his arrest at a Loudoun County School Board meeting in 2021. Smith said he went to that meeting to observe after his daughter was sexually assaulted...
Potential environmental impacts abandoned equipment in Shenandoah River can have
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, the Page County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post regarding an abandoned truck and tractor in the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. The post said the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management were contacted...
Cook Out Burger Chain Nearing Manassas Park Opening
The popular Southern fast-food joint is expected to start serving chargrilled burgers, barbecue, and shakes within days. If you’ve never heard of Cook Out, you’re not alone. But this Southern fast food chain has been inching its way north and will soon plant a flag in Manassas Park — much to the excitement of many Northern Virginians.
