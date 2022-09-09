Pimples spare no skin (they can pop up on your neck, your back, and your butt), but more often than not the really nasty ones make a nice and cozy home on your chin and jawline. They hang around way longer than you want, bring loads of inflammation, and are occasionally a bit painful to deal with. To add to the excitement (cue the sarcasm), pimples on the chin can be extra stubborn—they don’t always respond to a pimple patch or spot treatment. But with the right treatment and a solid skincare lineup, getting rid of chin acne and managing future breakouts is *very* doable.

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO