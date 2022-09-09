Read full article on original website
Related
Marie Claire
How to Treat Chin Acne, According to Dermatologists
Pimples spare no skin (they can pop up on your neck, your back, and your butt), but more often than not the really nasty ones make a nice and cozy home on your chin and jawline. They hang around way longer than you want, bring loads of inflammation, and are occasionally a bit painful to deal with. To add to the excitement (cue the sarcasm), pimples on the chin can be extra stubborn—they don’t always respond to a pimple patch or spot treatment. But with the right treatment and a solid skincare lineup, getting rid of chin acne and managing future breakouts is *very* doable.
Marie Claire
Sarah Paulson Arrived at the 2022 Emmys With a Chocolate Pixie—and She Looks Like a Different Person
There’s no time like the Emmys to switch up your hair, right? That was the logic for Sarah Paulson, who stepped on the red carpet with quite a dramatic new look. Her blonde hue that we’ve come to know and love was replaced with a chocolate brown pixie cut that made her look pretty, well, unrecognizable. So do your double takes and let the new ‘do sink in—the entire Internet is doing the same.
Comments / 0