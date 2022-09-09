ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moberly, MO

Jefferson City man will spend next 10 years in federal prison

A Jefferson City man will spend the next 10 years in a federal prison on drug and weapon charges. Mark Moots, 38, was sentenced Monday. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Boone County man dies by electrocution following crash

A 22-year-old man from Hallsville dies early this morning after he comes in contact with a downed powerline. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says it was called around 1:30 a.m. to an area west of Ashland along S. River Road. It’s believed the man’s vehicle collided with a pole and when he exited the vehicle, he inadvertently made contact with the powerline.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
California man sentenced for "extraordinary quantity" of meth

A career criminal from the state of California is headed to federal prison following a sizable methamphetamine bust three years ago in mid-Missouri. Johnny Thompson, 48, was pulled over for a lane violation along I-70 in Cooper County in September of 2019. During a search of his car, troopers found almost 28 pounds of meth hidden in his trunk and under the carpet of the passenger floorboard. At the time of the bust, troopers said the drugs had a street value of about a quarter-million dollars.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
Callaway County man seriously injured in rollover crash near Boonville

A Holts Summit man suffers serious injuries when he rolls his pickup truck in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Russell Cornelison, 36, was driving on I-70, just east of Boonville, on Wednesday afternoon when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says the front of Cornelison’s truck struck an embankment, then overturned multiple times.
BOONVILLE, MO
Several JCHS volleyball players injured in school bus crash

Several students at Jefferson City High School are injured when the bus they’re boarding rolls downhill and collides with several objects. The Jefferson City Police Department says a bus driver parked the bus at the entrance of the high school just after 2:00 Monday afternoon, then got off. While the bus driver was inside the building, several members of the volleyball team began boarding the bus for an away game. Police say the bus began to roll backwards downhill, ran of the road and hit a road sign and electrical poll. The bus continued to roll into a parking lot, where it parked pickup truck, a retaining wall and a dumpster.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Law enforcement agencies, community leaders recognize 9/11

Law enforcement agencies, first responders and community leaders across the state remember those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. The City of Columbia and the University of Missouri held a Patriot’s Day event on the MU campus. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and University of Missouri President Mun Choi made remarks, honoring the nearly 3,000 people killed on that day, 21 years ago. Buffaloe also praised the efforts of the local first responders who sprang into action.
COLUMBIA, MO
Local active transportation study wants to hear from you this week

If you use your legs, bicycle, wheelchair, or skateboard to get around town, Jefferson City’s Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) wants to hear from you. The organization is hosting three opportunities this week for residents to provide feedback. City planner Katrina Williams says they’re also providing access to a public survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CAATPSurvey1.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Public School Board adopts new policy on public speaking

The Columbia School Board votes to adopt a new policy limiting public comments. The Board voted 5-2 last night to adopt the policy. It will limit speaking to thirty minutes. Since each speaker is limited to three minutes, that means only 10 people make speak at a school board meeting. They must register to speak, which can be done up to the time of the meeting.
COLUMBIA, MO
Callaway County farmer embraces drone technology to leave a smaller footprint

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources recognizes a Callaway County farmer for leaving a smaller carbon footprint by embracing innovative measures. Governor Mike Parson recognized New Bloomfield farmer Thomas Stuart on Tuesday for participating in Energize Missouri Agriculture, a $3 million energy efficiency cost-share grant program. Stuart received the most...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO

