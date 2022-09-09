Several students at Jefferson City High School are injured when the bus they’re boarding rolls downhill and collides with several objects. The Jefferson City Police Department says a bus driver parked the bus at the entrance of the high school just after 2:00 Monday afternoon, then got off. While the bus driver was inside the building, several members of the volleyball team began boarding the bus for an away game. Police say the bus began to roll backwards downhill, ran of the road and hit a road sign and electrical poll. The bus continued to roll into a parking lot, where it parked pickup truck, a retaining wall and a dumpster.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO