kjluradio.com
Miller County man linked to murder of Columbia man heads to trial next month
The case of a Miller County man accused of assisting with the murder of a Columbia man three years will proceed to trial. Daniel Cole, 58, of Kaiser, is charged with abandonment of a corpse in the 2019 murder of Aaron Brantley, 41. On Tuesday, Miller County judge Kenneth Hayden ruled Cole’s case will begin October 31.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man accused of entering unlocked, occupied home, armed with a large knife
A Columbia man faces felony charges for allegedly entering a Boone County home, armed with a knife. Damon Harrell, 31, is charged with first-degree burglary, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in the 1400 block of Golf Boulevard,...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Man wanted for Columbia shooting two weeks ago now in police custody
UPDATED: The Columbia Police Department reports Tubbs turned himself in to the Boone County Jail on Monday, September 12 around 7:50 p.m. A Columbia man wanted for a shooting late last month is now in police custody. Police have been searching for Jeffrey Tubbs, 50, since August 31. He’s charged...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man will spend next 10 years in federal prison
A Jefferson City man will spend the next 10 years in a federal prison on drug and weapon charges. Mark Moots, 38, was sentenced Monday. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
kjluradio.com
Boone County man dies by electrocution following crash
A 22-year-old man from Hallsville dies early this morning after he comes in contact with a downed powerline. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says it was called around 1:30 a.m. to an area west of Ashland along S. River Road. It’s believed the man’s vehicle collided with a pole and when he exited the vehicle, he inadvertently made contact with the powerline.
kjluradio.com
California man sentenced for "extraordinary quantity" of meth
A career criminal from the state of California is headed to federal prison following a sizable methamphetamine bust three years ago in mid-Missouri. Johnny Thompson, 48, was pulled over for a lane violation along I-70 in Cooper County in September of 2019. During a search of his car, troopers found almost 28 pounds of meth hidden in his trunk and under the carpet of the passenger floorboard. At the time of the bust, troopers said the drugs had a street value of about a quarter-million dollars.
kjluradio.com
Callaway County man seriously injured in rollover crash near Boonville
A Holts Summit man suffers serious injuries when he rolls his pickup truck in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Russell Cornelison, 36, was driving on I-70, just east of Boonville, on Wednesday afternoon when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says the front of Cornelison’s truck struck an embankment, then overturned multiple times.
kjluradio.com
Several JCHS volleyball players injured in school bus crash
Several students at Jefferson City High School are injured when the bus they’re boarding rolls downhill and collides with several objects. The Jefferson City Police Department says a bus driver parked the bus at the entrance of the high school just after 2:00 Monday afternoon, then got off. While the bus driver was inside the building, several members of the volleyball team began boarding the bus for an away game. Police say the bus began to roll backwards downhill, ran of the road and hit a road sign and electrical poll. The bus continued to roll into a parking lot, where it parked pickup truck, a retaining wall and a dumpster.
kjluradio.com
Law enforcement agencies, community leaders recognize 9/11
Law enforcement agencies, first responders and community leaders across the state remember those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. The City of Columbia and the University of Missouri held a Patriot’s Day event on the MU campus. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and University of Missouri President Mun Choi made remarks, honoring the nearly 3,000 people killed on that day, 21 years ago. Buffaloe also praised the efforts of the local first responders who sprang into action.
kjluradio.com
Local active transportation study wants to hear from you this week
If you use your legs, bicycle, wheelchair, or skateboard to get around town, Jefferson City’s Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) wants to hear from you. The organization is hosting three opportunities this week for residents to provide feedback. City planner Katrina Williams says they’re also providing access to a public survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CAATPSurvey1.
kjluradio.com
Columbia Public School Board adopts new policy on public speaking
The Columbia School Board votes to adopt a new policy limiting public comments. The Board voted 5-2 last night to adopt the policy. It will limit speaking to thirty minutes. Since each speaker is limited to three minutes, that means only 10 people make speak at a school board meeting. They must register to speak, which can be done up to the time of the meeting.
kjluradio.com
Callaway County farmer embraces drone technology to leave a smaller footprint
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources recognizes a Callaway County farmer for leaving a smaller carbon footprint by embracing innovative measures. Governor Mike Parson recognized New Bloomfield farmer Thomas Stuart on Tuesday for participating in Energize Missouri Agriculture, a $3 million energy efficiency cost-share grant program. Stuart received the most...
