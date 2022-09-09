From over £20,000 debt to almost accidentally glassing Dave Mustaine, Bleed From Within have had plenty of scrapes with oblivion and always come back stronger. Dial the clocks back to 2013, and it looked like Bleed From Within had the world at their feet. They had signed to Century Media and their third album, Uprising, was being met with acclaim. In a glowing 9/10 review, Hammer reviewer Nik Young described it as “vicious, driven, and irresistibly headbang-worthy.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO