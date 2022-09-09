Read full article on original website
Related
loudersound.com
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
loudersound.com
Oak premiere brand new single Dreamless Sleep
Norwegian progressive rock quartet Oak have premiered their brand new single Dreamless Sleep, which you can listen to below. The new single is the first new music to be taken from the band's upcoming album The Quiet Rebellion Of Compromise which will be released through Karisma Records on November 11.
loudersound.com
Grice releases trailer for new album Polarchoral
British art-rocker Grice has released a video trailer for upcoming album Polarchoral, which you can watch below. Polarchoral, Grice's fifth full-length release, will be released through hungersleep Records on November 4. "Creating this album has been a process of looking inward through the microscope as much as looking outward and...
loudersound.com
Bleed From Within: "The new wave of metal is already here"
From over £20,000 debt to almost accidentally glassing Dave Mustaine, Bleed From Within have had plenty of scrapes with oblivion and always come back stronger. Dial the clocks back to 2013, and it looked like Bleed From Within had the world at their feet. They had signed to Century Media and their third album, Uprising, was being met with acclaim. In a glowing 9/10 review, Hammer reviewer Nik Young described it as “vicious, driven, and irresistibly headbang-worthy.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Louder
Nine Slipknot covers to collect! The new issue of Metal Hammer is on sale now
The new issue of Metal Hammer also includes an exclusive Slipknot patch and giant poster, plus a bonus Stranger Things Eddie Munson art print
loudersound.com
Willow drops beautifully reflective new track curious/furious
Willow has returned with a new single, curious/furious, lifted from her forthcoming album. Willow has returned with a new single, curious/furious, lifted from her forthcoming fifth studio album, <COPINGMECHANISM>, which is scheduled to arrive on September 23. <COPINGMECHANISM> will serve as the follow-up to 2021's Lately I Feel Everything, and...
loudersound.com
Watch Metallica react to their audience booing St. Anger
Metallica frontman James Hetfield takes St. Anger bashing in his stride, because he is James Hetfield. It’s well-known that Metallica’s 2003 album St. Anger provokes a pretty strong reaction in Metallica fans. And more often than not, that reaction is not a good one. But it would appear...
loudersound.com
Metallica's Kirk Hammett is soundtracking a mysterious online horror story, and we're hooked already
Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has shared a new project... and it's the most intriguing thing to have emerged from the Metallica camp in years. A renowned horror fan, Hammett has posted the first part of a story on his Reddit page titled I HAVE TO GET RID OF THIS GUITAR I FOUND which comes with the following intriguing introduction from one 'Abigail Forte':
Comments / 0