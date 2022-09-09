ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Best Bets: Week 5 of high school football

ST. XAVIER (KY) AT No. 7 ELDER. Louisville St. Xavier comes into this matchup putting down a card that is not in the cards for Ohio teams: A bye week. The undefeated Tigers are coming up to The Pit rested after beating Male for the first time since 2018. The Tigers’ schedule looks identical to last year, which may have some interpreting that history is not on the Panthers’ side. The first five weeks of Louisville St. Xavier’s schedule the past two years have been playing Owensboro, Central, Male, bye week, then Elder. Last season, the Tigers went into the Elder matchup 2-1. This year, the Tigers are coming to The Pit with no losses. Last year, the Tigers beat the Panthers 31-21 at home. This year? We will see.
CINCINNATI, OH
Asian Night Market opening in downtown Cincinnati during BLINK

A new food and culture experience is coming to downtown Cincinnati during the BLINK light festival. Asianati is opening an Asian Night Market during the lights festival, bringing the sights and sounds of a traditional night market experience to BLINK. Asian Night Markets are seen throughout the world, known for...
CINCINNATI, OH
Zula restaurant downtown Cincinnati closes after a decade of business

CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in downtown Cincinnati is closing after a decade of business. Zula announced it has closed as the owner takes a step back and retires. "It's a hard business if you are committed to doing it right and the time is right to be done," Chef and owner Tsvika "Vik" Silberberg said in a statement. "I'm so appreciative to the amazing support over the years by our guests and the outpouring love and comments I have been receiving since my announcement."
CINCINNATI, OH
Free admission offered for Cincinnati Museum, Freedom Center Saturday

CINCINNATI — Admission to the Cincinnati Museum Center and National Underground Railroad Freedom Center will be free on Saturday as part of Smithsonian Magazine's National Museum Day. Anyone interested in taking advantage of National Museum Day can head to the Smithsonian Magazine's website to register for two free admissions,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant week returns this month

CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week back this month, with over 40 restaurants offering prix fixe menus. Restaurant week will take place Sept. 19 through Sept. 25. Restaurants will offer $26, $36 and $46 three-course prix fixe menus. $1 from every meal will go to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
CINCINNATI, OH
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2022: Everything you need to know

CINCINNATI — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns this weekend to downtown Cincinnati. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will return Sept. 16-18, showcasing the rich German heritage of southwestern Ohio. Downtown Cincinnati will transform into a colorful Bavarian village with vendors serving up German-style food, entertainment and, of course, beer. The festival will run Friday,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant reopens as new concept: Rosie's Italian

CINCINNATI — A downtown Cincinnati restaurant has reopened as a new concept. The restaurant formerly known as Rosie's Cocktails and Pies is now Rosie's Italian. The restaurant closed on Aug. 24 while they worked to transform the space for reopening. The restaurant will still feature a variety of Trenton-style...
CINCINNATI, OH
Police: 2 juveniles taken to hospital after shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Two juveniles were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Wilmington on Monday, police said. It happened around 10:30 p.m. when the Wilmington Police Department was called to the area of S. South Street near Randolph Street for a report of a possible shooting. When...
WILMINGTON, OH
Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are heading into the weekend with some high-profile celebrities and political officials joining their campaign. On Friday, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be campaigning in metro...
GEORGIA STATE

