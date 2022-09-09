Read full article on original website
Best Bets: Week 5 of high school football
ST. XAVIER (KY) AT No. 7 ELDER. Louisville St. Xavier comes into this matchup putting down a card that is not in the cards for Ohio teams: A bye week. The undefeated Tigers are coming up to The Pit rested after beating Male for the first time since 2018. The Tigers’ schedule looks identical to last year, which may have some interpreting that history is not on the Panthers’ side. The first five weeks of Louisville St. Xavier’s schedule the past two years have been playing Owensboro, Central, Male, bye week, then Elder. Last season, the Tigers went into the Elder matchup 2-1. This year, the Tigers are coming to The Pit with no losses. Last year, the Tigers beat the Panthers 31-21 at home. This year? We will see.
Ohio college to close at end of semester, will transition into nonprofit agency
FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — A college in Ohio is transitioning to a nonprofit agency, meaning this semester will be the last one for students. Chatfield College, which has campuses in Brown County and Over-the-Rhine, said its fall semester is the last for academic classes. Watch WLWT's top headlines for Sept....
Asian Night Market opening in downtown Cincinnati during BLINK
A new food and culture experience is coming to downtown Cincinnati during the BLINK light festival. Asianati is opening an Asian Night Market during the lights festival, bringing the sights and sounds of a traditional night market experience to BLINK. Asian Night Markets are seen throughout the world, known for...
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Reports of a crash with injuries on Montana Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montana Avenue in Westwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
Tell your boss! Mayor declares Friday half-day holiday for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Take a half-day on Friday — the mayor says it's OK. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has proclaimed Friday a citywide half-day holiday in honor of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. "Nobody else in the country does Oktoberfest as big and as proudly as we do here in Cincinnati," Pureval...
Looking for a part-time gig? These companies are hiring seasonal positions in Cincinnati
If you're looking for a job to make some extra cash for the holiday season, multiple companies are hiring in Cincinnati. UPS is hiring about 1,240 seasonal employees in the Cincinnati area ahead of the holiday rush. UPS is filling full and part-time seasonal positions including seasonal drivers, package handlers...
Zula restaurant downtown Cincinnati closes after a decade of business
CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in downtown Cincinnati is closing after a decade of business. Zula announced it has closed as the owner takes a step back and retires. "It's a hard business if you are committed to doing it right and the time is right to be done," Chef and owner Tsvika "Vik" Silberberg said in a statement. "I'm so appreciative to the amazing support over the years by our guests and the outpouring love and comments I have been receiving since my announcement."
Free admission offered for Cincinnati Museum, Freedom Center Saturday
CINCINNATI — Admission to the Cincinnati Museum Center and National Underground Railroad Freedom Center will be free on Saturday as part of Smithsonian Magazine's National Museum Day. Anyone interested in taking advantage of National Museum Day can head to the Smithsonian Magazine's website to register for two free admissions,...
22-year-old Georgia Tech student killed in weekend crash had dreams of being an engineer
ATLANTA — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Georgia Tech student killed in a crash over the weekend. Alahna Smith, 22, was killed after her SUV plowed into a tractor-trailer on Marietta Boulevard early Sunday morning. Smith was pinned under the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant week returns this month
CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week back this month, with over 40 restaurants offering prix fixe menus. Restaurant week will take place Sept. 19 through Sept. 25. Restaurants will offer $26, $36 and $46 three-course prix fixe menus. $1 from every meal will go to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
Reports of a crash with injuries on Blair Avenue in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Blair Avenue in Walnut Hills. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2022: Everything you need to know
CINCINNATI — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns this weekend to downtown Cincinnati. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will return Sept. 16-18, showcasing the rich German heritage of southwestern Ohio. Downtown Cincinnati will transform into a colorful Bavarian village with vendors serving up German-style food, entertainment and, of course, beer. The festival will run Friday,...
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant reopens as new concept: Rosie's Italian
CINCINNATI — A downtown Cincinnati restaurant has reopened as a new concept. The restaurant formerly known as Rosie's Cocktails and Pies is now Rosie's Italian. The restaurant closed on Aug. 24 while they worked to transform the space for reopening. The restaurant will still feature a variety of Trenton-style...
Frisch's Big Boy offering monthly subscription for deals on burgers
CINCINNATI — Big fans of Frisch's Big Boy can now get a deal on the burgers using a monthly subscription pass. The chain launched the "Big Boy Pass," where, for $15, customers can get 50 percent off a Big Boy or Super Big Boy for a full 30 days.
Cast of 'Hamilton' announced as grand marshals of 'World's Largest Chicken Dance'
CINCINNATI — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati announced the grand marshals for a very special dance Wednesday. Festival organizers announced the cast of “Hamilton” will lead the "World’s Largest Chicken Dance" at this year’s festival. Cast members will take the stage in front of tens of thousands of...
17-year-old boy fatally shot at NW Atlanta home
A 17-year-old boy was found shot Friday at a northwest Atlanta home, officials said....
Police: 2 juveniles taken to hospital after shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — Two juveniles were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Wilmington on Monday, police said. It happened around 10:30 p.m. when the Wilmington Police Department was called to the area of S. South Street near Randolph Street for a report of a possible shooting. When...
Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are heading into the weekend with some high-profile celebrities and political officials joining their campaign. On Friday, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be campaigning in metro...
