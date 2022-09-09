ST. XAVIER (KY) AT No. 7 ELDER. Louisville St. Xavier comes into this matchup putting down a card that is not in the cards for Ohio teams: A bye week. The undefeated Tigers are coming up to The Pit rested after beating Male for the first time since 2018. The Tigers’ schedule looks identical to last year, which may have some interpreting that history is not on the Panthers’ side. The first five weeks of Louisville St. Xavier’s schedule the past two years have been playing Owensboro, Central, Male, bye week, then Elder. Last season, the Tigers went into the Elder matchup 2-1. This year, the Tigers are coming to The Pit with no losses. Last year, the Tigers beat the Panthers 31-21 at home. This year? We will see.

