Larry Fleet And Morgan Wallen Release Impressive Live Performance Video Of “Where I Find God” Duet

By Casey Young
 5 days ago

Larry Fleet and Morgan Wallen absolutely brought it with this performance.

They released a stunning live performance video from a duet on Morgan’s Dangerous tour of Larry’s fan-favorite “Where I Find God.”

Larry has opened quite a few shows on the tour after dropping his sophomore album Stack of Records in 2021, which featured the aforementioned single. A co-write with Connie Harrington, it peaked at #43 on the U.S. Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Morgan sang it with him at Madison Square Garden earlier this year, too, but this recording comes from a show in Pennsylvania back around that same time in February, and features great video and sound quality.

Larry said that this night in particular just felt special for whatever reason, so they decided they should release this video so everyone could see a little bit of the magic in action:

“We find God in our own time and in our own places… for me, it’s in a deer stand and a hayfield and fishing, usually when I’m outside and by myself, but this particular night in East Pennsylvania, it felt like a whole room of folks found him.

I hear from folks daily about what this song means to them, and so after talking it over with Morgan, we wanted to share our version together.”

We know Morgan can often lean way more towards the pop side of country with his own music, and even sometimes full-on hip-hop, but he also has some really great country songs like “Don’t Think Jesus,” and his awesome collab with Ernest on “Flower Shops,” just to name a couple.

But it’s obvious that both Morgan and Larry have incredible, rich vocals, and they sound absolutely awesome together on what is a truly great country song.

I’d love to see more from them as a duo in the future, and seeing as they’re label mates, I don’t think that’s totally out of the question.

Make sure you check this one out:

Larry is also kicking off his debut headlining One For The Road Tour next week in Omaha, Nebraska, featuring support from Nate Smith, Tyler Booth and Megan Moroney.

One For the Road tour stops: Sept. 15 – Omaha, Neb. – Barnato * Sept. 16 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wooly’s * Sept. 17 – Bloomington, Ill. – The Castle Theatre * Sept. 22 – St. Louis, Mo. – Old Rock House ^ Sept. 23 – Chicago, Ill. – Joe’s on Weed ^ Sept. 24 – Columbia, Mo. – The Blue Note ^ Sept. 29 – Grand Rapids, Mich. – The Stache * Sept. 30 – Louisville, Ky. – Mercury Ballroom * Oct. 1 – Columbus, Ohio – The Bluestone * Oct. 13 – Fort Smith, Ark. – TempleLive * Oct. 14 – Wichita, Kan. – TempleLive * Oct. 15 – Pittsburg, Kan. – Kansas Crossings Casino * Oct. 20 – Birmingham, Ala. – Zydeco ○ Oct. 21 – Athens, Ga. – Georgia Theatre ○ Oct. 22 – Chattanooga, Tenn. – The Signal Oct. 27 – Alexandria, Va. – The Birchmere ○ Oct. 28 – New York, N.Y. – Gramercy Theatre ○ Oct. 29 – Uncasville, Conn. – Wolf Den * with Megan Moroney ^ with Tyler Booth ○ with Nate Smith

“Where I Find God”

The post Larry Fleet And Morgan Wallen Release Impressive Live Performance Video Of “Where I Find God” Duet first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

