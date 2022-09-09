ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I Drink Too Much': Disgraced Ex-CNN Host Chris Cuomo Admits He Drinks To 'Settle His Mind' & 'Deal With Emotions'

By Connor Surmonte
 5 days ago
Chris Cuomo recently admitted he “drinks too much” in an effort to settle his mind and deal with his emotions following his unceremonious departure from CNN, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The startling admission came on Thursday during an episode of the 52-year-old disgraced ex-CNN host’s struggling new podcast, The Chris Cuomo Project .

While speaking about his working out, his exercise routine and daily diet, Cuomo revealed he believes he drinks too much – although he does not believe he is an alcoholic.

“I drink too much,” Cuomo said while also discussing mental health, the stigma surrounding anti-depressants and therapy. “I'm thinking about that — mostly in terms of why I drink too much.”

“And I'm probably what people in the sobriety community would call a 'normie' but a hard drinker,” he continued. “I drink, often. And I definitely think it's not always for the right reason.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cuomo has been battling a series of personal and professional problems over the course of the last year.

Cuomo’s brother – disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo – was forced to resign in August 2021 in the wake of a series of sexual harassment allegations against him.

Following Andrew’s resignation, Chris Cuomo was ultimately axed from CNN soon thereafter over claims he helped his brother cover up the scandalous and damning sexual misconduct allegations against him.

"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense," CNN said in a statement in December 2021.

"We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately,” the network’s statement continued. "While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate."

Shortly after Cuomo’s termination, it was further revealed an unidentified woman retained an attorney over allegations the ex-CNN host sexually assaulted her .

Shelley Ross , Cuomo’s former executive producer at ABC News, also revealed the 52-year-old journalist allegedly sexually harassed her when grabbing her butt during a party in 2005.

"I can do this now that you're no longer my boss,” Cuomo reportedly told Ross before apologizing to her husband and then her.

Cuomo is now set to join NewsNation starting October 3, although the former CNN host is reportedly set to take a nearly $5 million pay cut for the new gig at the new network.

Leslie Braun
5d ago

If you think you drink too much then you should seek help....most alcoholics don't believe the term applies to them. Using alcohol as a painkiller is a sure sign you're headed for trouble. Mr Cuomo, start with AA. Your family will thank you.

JarRine
5d ago

Yes ,you have an excessive, narcissistic personality and need to be kept in a catatonic state for the protection of the general public.

James Frame
5d ago

Have another drink you and your meat beating brother Jeffery Toobin. He can watch while Don lemon pitches and you catch..

