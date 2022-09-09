ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi Man Arrested For Murder Days After His Wife’s Shooting Death, Authorities Say

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
 5 days ago
UNSPLASH; Jackson County Sheriff’s Department

A man in Mississippi is under arrested after he allegedly fatally shot his wife at their home, Radar has learned.

On Sept. 7, Sterling Dugas Jr. , 37, was charged in connection with the murder of Nina Olivia Brossett three days earlier in Vancleave, Gulf Live reported.

According to the publication, the suspect and 40-year-old victim were married in April and had two children together.

In addition to a first-degree murder count, Dugas also faces a charge of possession of a weapon by a felon.

He was being held without bail at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (228) 896-3000 or leave a tip anonymously with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 787-5898 or online .

